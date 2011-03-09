« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 300926 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1840 on: March 23, 2022, 02:49:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2022, 10:14:28 am
Its just Anti FSG Al doing his thing again

I think he was talking about Craig
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1841 on: March 23, 2022, 02:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on March 23, 2022, 02:46:04 pm

Wouldn't it be nice to take advantage of the corner?
That's Blueshite behaviour...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1842 on: March 23, 2022, 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 23, 2022, 02:49:08 pm
I think he was talking about Craig

If only Craig had a modicum of honesty, and so forth...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1843 on: March 23, 2022, 03:02:47 pm »
WTF have I done now?  ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1844 on: March 23, 2022, 03:05:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2022, 03:02:47 pm
WTF have I done now?  ;D

Picked West Ham to win.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1845 on: March 23, 2022, 03:05:31 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1846 on: March 23, 2022, 03:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 23, 2022, 03:05:18 pm
Picked West Ham to win.

We could have funded the work ourselves  :wanker  :wanker
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1847 on: March 23, 2022, 03:09:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 23, 2022, 03:06:29 pm
We could have funded the work ourselves  :wanker  :wanker

8 * £323000

2 and a half million quid.

FFS Craig
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1848 on: March 23, 2022, 03:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on March 23, 2022, 02:46:04 pm


Wouldn't it be nice to take advantage of the corner?

If you mean put seats there, they would have massive roof supports blocking any view of the pitch.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1849 on: March 23, 2022, 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on March 23, 2022, 03:21:14 pm
If you mean put seats there, they would have massive roof supports blocking any view of the pitch.

Think he means something like this

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1850 on: March 23, 2022, 03:24:52 pm »
Could you put a lift for disabled people in the helter skelter?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1851 on: March 23, 2022, 03:34:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 23, 2022, 03:24:52 pm
Could you put a lift for disabled people in the helter skelter?

The club would have to knock the Helter skelter down to build lifts, then build a new helter skelter around the lifts. But they don't own the helter skelter so they can't. They had the chance to buy it for a quid in 1932, but the owners said 'TO HELL-TER WITH THE SKELTER' and decided to paint it instead. Now it's there forever.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1852 on: March 23, 2022, 04:01:28 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 23, 2022, 03:23:51 pm
Think he means something like this



When I get to the bottom I go back to the top of the slide where I stop and I turn and I go for a ride til I get to the bottom and see JURGEN, yeah yeah yeah!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1853 on: March 23, 2022, 04:14:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 23, 2022, 03:24:52 pm
Could you put a lift for disabled people in the helter skelter?

Bolasie would celebrate if this were done...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1854 on: March 23, 2022, 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 23, 2022, 03:23:51 pm
Think he means something like this


I've missed your architectural input.  :D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1855 on: March 23, 2022, 10:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on March 23, 2022, 02:46:04 pm


Wouldn't it be nice to take advantage of the corner?

Divock statue?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1856 on: March 23, 2022, 11:54:51 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1857 on: March 23, 2022, 11:59:43 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1858 on: March 24, 2022, 12:07:34 am »
I mean maybe one of the ball boy?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1859 on: March 24, 2022, 11:11:20 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1860 on: March 24, 2022, 12:31:30 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 24, 2022, 11:11:20 am



Think it needs to be facing the other way, so hes peering into the stadium and intimidating opposition keepers at the Kop end.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1861 on: March 24, 2022, 12:46:46 pm »
Cant be arsed Nick
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1862 on: March 24, 2022, 02:23:21 pm »
That crosses a line, Al, incredibly poor taste in my personal view. Discussion is initiated in the Staff Room to see what the collective view is. In the meantime, speaking as a moderator, this can stay locked until wiser heads than mine have had a look. Fuckinell though mate...........that's poor even by your occasionally very low levels.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1863 on: March 24, 2022, 03:15:43 pm »
Agreed Jim. Off the scale in my view. How anyone would think it was appropriate to bring the invasiion of Ukraine into a thread about extra seats at a football ground is beyond me. Have a few days off and think about your priotities.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1864 on: March 24, 2022, 09:19:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mTcjM_iRIPo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mTcjM_iRIPo</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 03:40:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2022, 12:31:30 pm
Think it needs to be facing the other way, so hes peering into the stadium and intimidating opposition keepers at the Kop end.

With an internal staircase like the Statue of Liberty
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 08:24:28 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 08:41:12 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on March 24, 2022, 11:11:20 am



Needs a Trent one too, with him taking the corner
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 am »


better do it quickly
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 12:57:03 pm »
Love the stadium designs and its going to look phenomenal when complete. Its a shame all the stands cannot be updated too, but understandable given the limited space.

The only thing I would love (and to satisfy my inner OCD) is uniformity of the roof (all 4 stands). However I appreciate some like the distinct aesthetics separation brings
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 07:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on March 23, 2022, 02:46:04 pm


Wouldn't it be nice to take advantage of the corner?

Yeah definitely. More seats plus itll probably look better too
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Nico CARP on March 23, 2022, 02:46:04 pm


Wouldn't it be nice to take advantage of the corner?

that would make anfield look like old trafford. so no thanks keep anfield unique
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1872 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm
that would make anfield look like old trafford. so no thanks keep anfield unique

Anfield is designed in a different way, so we can't make it like Old Trafford, even if we wanted something like that. I am hoping that eventually we will buy those houses on Skerries Rd and upgrade the King Kenny Stand up to the hight of the Main Stand, but I don't think it will happen soon. Still, it is our only option for taking the Anfield capacity to 70,000. For now, we will have to settle for the 61,000 ...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 09:01:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:15 pm
Anfield is designed in a different way, so we can't make it like Old Trafford, even if we wanted something like that. I am hoping that eventually we will buy those houses on Skerries Rd and upgrade the King Kenny Stand up to the hight of the Main Stand, but I don't think it will happen soon. Still, it is our only option for taking the Anfield capacity to 70,000. For now, we will have to settle for the 61,000 ...

The corners can be filled in (and it would look more like Dortmund than Old Trafford) - and it would be done the same way that is was done in Dortmund (by holding the ends of each roof up with 'tension masts' rather than columns down to the ground that block views).

But most of the corners at the ARE are already filled in (at the lower levels), so there's relatively little to be gained. There are quite a lot of seats that don't look 90 deg to the pitch as a result and the geometry of a new SKD would probably be similar to the main stand.

There's a little more to be gained at the Kop end but because of the low rake of the kop, it would likely be extensions of main and new SKD rather than the Kop - again a bit like Dortmund or the Millennium Stadium, which have 'wings' higher than the end stand (and George Sephton's commentary box would have to go).

At the end of the day, the basic geometry is the pitch (and the 'rules' on distance and sightlines) which within limits is common to all grounds. Most anything is possible. It depends on how much you have to pay for what you get.

But a Kop like the Yellow Wall at Dortmund might get 70,000 without a new SKD.


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 09:01:20 pm
The corners can be filled in (and it would look more like Dortmund than Old Trafford) - and it would be done the same way that is was done in Dortmund (by holding the ends of each roof up with 'tension masts' rather than columns down to the ground that block views).

But most of the corners at the ARE are already filled in (at the lower levels), so there's relatively little to be gained. There are quite a lot of seats that don't look 90 deg to the pitch as a result and the geometry of a new SKD would probably be similar to the main stand.

There's a little more to be gained at the Kop end but because of the low rake of the kop, it would likely be extensions of main and new SKD rather than the Kop - again a bit like Dortmund or the Millennium Stadium, which have 'wings' higher than the end stand (and George Sephton's commentary box would have to go).

At the end of the day, the basic geometry is the pitch (and the 'rules' on distance and sightlines) which within limits is common to all grounds. Most anything is possible. It depends on how much you have to pay for what you get.

But a Kop like the Yellow Wall at Dortmund might get 70,000 without a new SKD.

I understand that it is theoretically possible to fill in the corners, but as you say, it will probably cost too much, and we will only get low quality seats. I still think that a new tier on the SKD stand would be the next logical step, but I don't have the idea what the cost/benefit ratio would be for such an investment at the moment ...
