Anfield is designed in a different way, so we can't make it like Old Trafford, even if we wanted something like that. I am hoping that eventually we will buy those houses on Skerries Rd and upgrade the King Kenny Stand up to the hight of the Main Stand, but I don't think it will happen soon. Still, it is our only option for taking the Anfield capacity to 70,000. For now, we will have to settle for the 61,000 ...



The corners can be filled in (and it would look more like Dortmund than Old Trafford) - and it would be done the same way that is was done in Dortmund (by holding the ends of each roof up with 'tension masts' rather than columns down to the ground that block views).But most of the corners at the ARE are already filled in (at the lower levels), so there's relatively little to be gained. There are quite a lot of seats that don't look 90 deg to the pitch as a result and the geometry of a new SKD would probably be similar to the main stand.There's a little more to be gained at the Kop end but because of the low rake of the kop, it would likely be extensions of main and new SKD rather than the Kop - again a bit like Dortmund or the Millennium Stadium, which have 'wings' higher than the end stand (and George Sephton's commentary box would have to go).At the end of the day, the basic geometry is the pitch (and the 'rules' on distance and sightlines) which within limits is common to all grounds. Most anything is possible. It depends on how much you have to pay for what you get.But a Kop like the Yellow Wall at Dortmund might get 70,000 without a new SKD.