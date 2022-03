I remember KSS released this youtube video of the planned Main Stand construction. Wish something similar could of been done with the Anfield Road End.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlEI_fdmBds



I guess with all thats gone on the last two years they're just getting on with it without any fanfare or extra cost.The main stand was much more of a showpiece 'event' in FSG's manifesto of turning the club around. And shifting boxes.I don't mind it to be honest. There's only about 2 images of the current Annie Road being built on the whole of the internet.