Next they start doing stupid stuff like putting a vortex either side for cars to pass through, or helta skelta slides in the corners for quicker exits.
Meady's already done that hasn't he ?
Had a quick look. As you say - SSC in a nutshell. No idea what they're looking at, don't understand drawings. Saying the Annie Road roof truss (which is being demolished) should be moved a few metres back. Mixing up the structural zone for the new roof truss with the actual truss for the Main Stand Roof and putting seating in it. Sorting out the corner detail by photoshopping out the Sir Kenny stand and replacing it with a copy of the Main Stand... Bless
I was laughing at that post as well too. He was on about moving the goalpost roof truss back. Move it? How would that actually happen ya clown?
Its all about winning shiny things.
Mister Drone update here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZ5hRyMCDzc
