Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 272565 times)

Online Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1720 on: January 21, 2022, 02:46:55 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on January 21, 2022, 02:42:14 pm
It's Mister Drone time again......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBbNwubz3-I
"Mister Drone, that's his name;
That name again, it's Mister Drone"
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1721 on: January 21, 2022, 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 21, 2022, 02:46:55 pm
"Mister Drone, that's his name;
That name again, it's Mister Drone"

I was about to ask if he had a rival called Drone King.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1722 on: January 21, 2022, 06:40:20 pm »
As much as I like seeing the progress on the ARE in these videos, I also can't keep my eyes of the Main Stand. I absolutely love it, both inside and out.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1723 on: January 21, 2022, 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on January 21, 2022, 02:42:14 pm
It's Mister Drone time again......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBbNwubz3-I

Thanks for posting. I was actually hoping that somebody might have bought him a new bobble hat for Chrimbo, looking a bit dated that one. Perhaps we should have a whip around on RAWK or even just send him a new one, like this:-
 ;D

Online newterp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1724 on: January 21, 2022, 10:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 21, 2022, 04:41:57 pm
I was about to ask if he had a rival called Drone King.

:lmao nice.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1725 on: January 23, 2022, 01:03:03 pm »
Quick question: will the expansion of Anfield allow it to host a Europa League final? (and presumably the Conference.)
Popcorn's Art

Offline seenitall

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1726 on: January 23, 2022, 01:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 23, 2022, 01:03:03 pm
Quick question: will the expansion of Anfield allow it to host a Europa League final? (and presumably the Conference.)

My understanding is that Liverpools pitch is too short at 101m length by 68 width to hold European finals. UEFA require pitches to be a minimum of 105m by 68m
Offline daindan

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1727 on: January 24, 2022, 12:12:54 am »
Anyone know where I can see the diagrams of the tiers were it had the new upper/lower/hospo
Thanks
Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1728 on: January 24, 2022, 12:17:14 am »
Quote from: daindan on January 24, 2022, 12:12:54 am
Anyone know where I can see the diagrams of the tiers were it had the new upper/lower/hospo
Thanks

Knock yourself out!

https://lar.liverpool.gov.uk/planning/index.html?fa=getApplication&id=133837
Offline Jake

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1729 on: January 24, 2022, 02:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 21, 2022, 02:46:55 pm
"Mister Drone, that's his name;
That name again, it's Mister Drone"

Brilliant.
Online John_P

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1730 on: January 24, 2022, 03:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 21, 2022, 02:46:55 pm
"Mister Drone, that's his name;
That name again, it's Mister Drone"

Really want an account called the Drone King to start covering the project now.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1731 on: January 24, 2022, 03:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 20, 2022, 10:45:59 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iZQvsgX6sg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iZQvsgX6sg</a>

Cheeky fucker has used my drawing.

Quote from: Alan_X on December  8, 2021, 12:49:35 pm
For context - whats gone up so far (red) whats yet to do (orange)


Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1732 on: January 24, 2022, 04:51:56 pm »
Haha I thought he had. Draw a camouflaged penis in the next one.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1733 on: January 24, 2022, 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 24, 2022, 03:22:46 pm
Cheeky fucker has used my drawing.
Why is there a 1970s scally Kopite in the encapsulated roof space of your drawing? Tradition? 🤔😊

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1734 on: January 24, 2022, 07:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 24, 2022, 06:54:01 pm
Why is there a 1970s scally Kopite in the encapsulated roof space of your drawing? Tradition? 🤔😊



Remember in the 70s when a few would climb up and sit on the kop roof and watch the game ...mad bastards
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1735 on: January 24, 2022, 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on January 24, 2022, 07:22:03 pm
Remember in the 70s when a few would climb up and sit on the kop roof and watch the game ...mad bastards
I remember it well.  8)

Those inside the roof, on the rafters, were like a gang of monkeys. I always expected one to fall off onto the crowd below but, thankfully, none ever did. Nutters they were. 🐒
Offline the 92A

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1736 on: January 25, 2022, 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 24, 2022, 07:29:34 pm
I remember it well.  8)

Those inside the roof, on the rafters, were like a gang of monkeys. I always expected one to fall off onto the crowd below but, thankfully, none ever did. Nutters they were. 🐒
Did it for St Ettiene, got in late, was so packed couldn't make my way through to my usual spot with my mates in the middle, shinned up into the roof, even as a kid was scary got about twenty yards out, shit myself, got back down at halftime ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1737 on: January 25, 2022, 12:17:10 am »
Quote from: the 92A on January 25, 2022, 12:00:38 am
Did it for St Ettiene, got in late, was so packed couldn't make my way through to my usual spot with my mates in the middle, shinned up into the roof, even as a kid was scary got about twenty yards out, shit myself, got back down at halftime ;D
I was right in the middle for St. Etienne. Got in very early though. What a night.

I'd never have had the nerve to climb up into the roof. I get queasy on a step ladder.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1738 on: January 25, 2022, 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  8, 2021, 12:49:35 pm
For context - whats gone up so far (red) whats yet to do (orange)



So the new stand won't have the external structural beams that we see on the other three stands? How have they managed that?
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1739 on: January 25, 2022, 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 25, 2022, 06:20:12 pm
So the new stand won't have the external structural beams that we see on the other three stands? How have they managed that?

Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1740 on: January 25, 2022, 07:02:42 pm »
I think its going to be held up by drones
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1741 on: January 25, 2022, 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 25, 2022, 06:20:12 pm
So the new stand won't have the external structural beams that we see on the other three stands? How have they managed that?
If I recall correctly, people who are familiar with such things were saying that the roof truss on this stand will be built into the roof itself rather than being above it. In the encapsulated roof section?
Online Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1742 on: January 25, 2022, 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on January 25, 2022, 06:41:16 pm

Is such a thing even possible...?


...yes it is!
Offline kopite321

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1743 on: January 26, 2022, 11:40:33 am »
Lift shaft core raising ... pictures by Taggy's Bar on twitter...

https://twitter.com/taggysbar/status/1486293086351376385
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1744 on: January 26, 2022, 01:20:38 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on January 26, 2022, 11:40:33 am
Lift shaft core raising ... pictures by Taggy's Bar on twitter...

https://twitter.com/taggysbar/status/1486293086351376385

Me and my childish mind
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 12:36:44 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 25, 2022, 06:20:12 pm
So the new stand won't have the external structural beams that we see on the other three stands? How have they managed that?

This question has been answered on Skyscrapercity. https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-772
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 10:27:33 pm »
Mister Drone's latest work.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PlaHHgGsxao" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PlaHHgGsxao</a>
