It's Mister Drone time again......https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBbNwubz3-I
"Mister Drone, that's his name;That name again, it's Mister Drone"
I was about to ask if he had a rival called Drone King.
Quick question: will the expansion of Anfield allow it to host a Europa League final? (and presumably the Conference.)
Anyone know where I can see the diagrams of the tiers were it had the new upper/lower/hospo Thanks
For context - whats gone up so far (red) whats yet to do (orange)
Cheeky fucker has used my drawing.
Why is there a 1970s scally Kopite in the encapsulated roof space of your drawing? Tradition? 🤔😊
Remember in the 70s when a few would climb up and sit on the kop roof and watch the game ...mad bastards
I remember it well. Those inside the roof, on the rafters, were like a gang of monkeys. I always expected one to fall off onto the crowd below but, thankfully, none ever did. Nutters they were. 🐒
Did it for St Ettiene, got in late, was so packed couldn't make my way through to my usual spot with my mates in the middle, shinned up into the roof, even as a kid was scary got about twenty yards out, shit myself, got back down at halftime
So the new stand won't have the external structural beams that we see on the other three stands? How have they managed that?
