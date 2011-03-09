« previous next »
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Quote from: Alan_X on December  8, 2021, 12:49:35 pm
For context - whats gone up so far (red) whats yet to do (orange)




A massive thanks to Alan and all the other contributors for their mock ups and visuals - really helps for those of us who only travel in for the matches or live further away.
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

It is exciting stuff. Going to be a great stand when its finished. Imposing. Steep. Love the low hanging roof- should be great for trapping in the noise. It will be an intimidating stand on its day.
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Mr Drones not been back to Anfield since the derby. Nice one Liverpool  :butt


Edit: Haha he's just posted one  :)
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Looks like they're laying the speed deck ready for casting the floor slab.



At the left end of the site they seem to have one of the concrete core walls in place. Hard to tell whether it's pre-cast or re-usable shuttering.
Quote from: kopdude81 on December 14, 2021, 05:17:04 pm
Here it is!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vgG5Iow-Zns
Just watched that, boss.

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vgG5Iow-Zns" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vgG5Iow-Zns</a>

When is the opening pencilled in for?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Quote from: Sarge on December 14, 2021, 10:04:17 pm
When is the opening pencilled in for?

2023/24 Season
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Is there any actual evidence to suggest that sloping roofs keep the sound in and funnel it down to the pitch better than flat roofs do?
Quote from: meady1981 on December 15, 2021, 09:50:01 am
Is there any actual evidence to suggest that sloping roofs keep the sound in and funnel it down to the pitch better than flat roofs do?

where else can the sound go
Allez Allez Allez.

Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December  6, 2021, 10:43:01 am
That's Alan in the hi-vis about to point to the changes in the steel work.

Thought it was Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in one of his many Action Man outfits at first glance.
Quote from: The-Originals on December 15, 2021, 05:45:18 pm
where else can the sound go

Not so much on to the pitch?
Another quick bit of drone footage from The Way I See Liverpool guy on youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Qvafd_jFis
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Interesting mixture of drone and close up camera footage.. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qdFhc697SdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qdFhc697SdY</a>
Quote from: meady1981 on December 15, 2021, 09:50:01 am
Is there any actual evidence to suggest that sloping roofs keep the sound in and funnel it down to the pitch better than flat roofs do?

Acoustics is a bit of a dark art at the best of times and even more so in a stadium because of the number of variables involved - some of them more about perception than reality. It's not easy to draw any tangible comparisons by sticking a meter on the pitch and seeing what's what because every ground is so different and there's no telling what bit of bricks and mortar is really making the difference.

The theory that roofs bounce sound back to the pitch doesn't really make sense if you think about the amount of soft surfaces (fans) that absorb the first reflection off the underside of the roof, although a hard and heavy roof may have some effect by feeding directly back to the fans, making them feel it's getting going, so they sing louder...

But even that's hard to be sure about. 140,000 fans generating the old Hampden Roar had hardly any roof to speak of, as of course did the original kop (although again it was reported the noise was louder when the roof went on - but that could have just been bigger crowds and more exciting football). Certainly the Attaturk was loud enough (and that wasn't heavily roofed or especially small ) and the reputed world record stadium has no roof at all.

The main factors seem to be the volume to start with, fans feeding off each other in tight, compact stadiums (for their capacity) watching an exciting game.

However the look of a low, dark roof over a steep, roaring kop can obviously scare the opposition witless. An intimidating factor about the old kop was it looked bigger because everyone was jammed in closer together and it was wide - filling your field of vision and everywhere you looked you saw people not building (because the corners were filled in). That and of course double the number of people. At the end of the day atmosphere is about the people around you and the game you watch. Nothing worse than sitting in armchairs a metre apart.

The one thing that worries me slightly is when not everyone can see everyone else (as will be the case at Anfield)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-22110898
Cheers Peter, that was kind of what I was getting at.
Personally, I love the sloping/low roofs. My favourite bit of the stadium is at the back of the Kop where it's all dark, sweaty and packed-in where no-one can see you. It certainly makes me feel more moody and raucous. Im not bothered about seeing the rest of the stands. But taking my romantic/old first division attending goggles off, it does feel a bit odd building new stands with such limited views of the stadium from the back, especially if there's no real acoustic benefit added. Having said that I'd hate something like the big two stands at St. James' park.
 
Either way, I think a lot of the Kops energy would be lost with a new bigger version if it was in a similar vein as Dortmund or the Spurs one. I hope it stays as it is for as long as possible.
Thing is, being at the back of a renovated Annie Road on a cold wet windy day, without a low hanging roof, with the wind and rain blowing in from the Mersey, isn´t going to be much fun. Regardless of acoustics, I assume that is part of it.

If you end up on the top tier of the new Main Stand at the Annie Road End especially and you´ll see what I mean (you don´t get wet - but the wind does get to you).

As you say though, being on the Upper Main at the Kop end, and the vast bulk of the Kop is hidden from your vision which is a shame.
Nice video here from goal
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eenpTC0VfE8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eenpTC0VfE8</a>
I never stood at the back of the old Kop but seems to me the balance was about right (cover versus view) and from the rest of the ground and I'm sure from the pitch, it looked dark and forbidding.

Dortmund and the yellow wall is a great terrace. All standing (on the right day) and 20+ thousand that everyone in the ground can see. A lot higher than the kop (not much deeper) and closed in corners so no escape from the noise!.

I know no-one wants a copy of a certain ground we don't like to mention but not filling in the corners... still, never say never.
Aerial drone footage update from "Drone Captured Moments" on YouTube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbYKnSKPUc0

There are 3 or 4 different lads doing on-going drone coverage of the ARE construction. Fair play to them.
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Quote from: kopdude81 on December 18, 2021, 05:25:29 pm
Aerial drone footage update from "Drone Captured Moments" on YouTube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbYKnSKPUc0

There are 3 or 4 different lads doing on-going drone coverage of the ARE construction. Fair play to them.

I notice that the two end steel supports have now been fitted, wondered when they were going in as I don't really understand why they've chosen to build in that order. The very end supports seem to be angled in slightly - or is that an illusion?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

The actual seating part tapers out. I think it was part of the work that went on when they boosted the capacity a little bit with the 2nd planning permission.

Mister Drones last update before xmas:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RuReHE6nRA
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Quote from: kopdude81 on December 23, 2021, 06:59:31 pm
Mister Drones last update before xmas:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7RuReHE6nRA
Loving his work on these vids.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7RuReHE6nRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7RuReHE6nRA</a>
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 23, 2021, 04:47:26 pm
I notice that the two end steel supports have now been fitted, wondered when they were going in as I don't really understand why they've chosen to build in that order. The very end supports seem to be angled in slightly - or is that an illusion?
I know from the main stand that the main supports were angled in so that when the main truss is fitted, the horizontal forces exerted on the vertical supports brings them closer to true vertical.
Oh. Just watched the footage. Wrong angle.
View from ground level here. Scale of this will be impressive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Zpx0Bv5HL4
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Quote from: meady1981 on December 23, 2021, 05:22:58 pm
The actual seating part tapers out. I think it was part of the work that went on when they boosted the capacity a little bit with the 2nd planning permission.



looks to me like there will be some restricted views in the kenny side of the AR
Sir, the cash monies?

Quote from: meady1981 on December 23, 2021, 05:22:58 pm
The actual seating part tapers out. I think it was part of the work that went on when they boosted the capacity a little bit with the 2nd planning permission.

I assume that the feint grey line defines the segregation for the away fans? Will the away fans also gain more capacity?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:19:55 am
I assume that the feint grey line defines the segregation for the away fans? Will the away fans also gain more capacity?

Yeah, there is a requirement to give them a certain %, so as capacity goes up so does the away allocation.

The original Kop roof rose from the back of the terrace before sloping towards the pitch.
It never seemed closed in
You also had the option of standing closer to the pitch if you wanted to see more of the ground

Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 11:56:38 am
Yeah, there is a requirement to give them a certain %, so as capacity goes up so does the away allocation.
Do you know how the Mancs get away with giving just 3,000 tickets to away fans in a 75,000 capacity stadium? I've often wondered.

Away fans in the PL are supposed to get 3,000 tickets or 10% of capacity if the ground holds 30,000 or more. So we should be getting 7,500 for Old Trafford, but don't get anywhere near that.

For me, we should keep away allocation at 3,000 and have the rest for home fans.

Looking at the grey lines on that picture it looks like the away fans will still be getting the 3,000, but in two tiers. Currently, a fully allocated away end for league games stretches to pretty much behind the goal, but goes nowhere near as far across in that picture Meady posted. They only go just past the Main Stand touchline. So yes, hopefully they get the same 3,000 but broken up over two tiers tucked away in the corner.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 05:58:39 pm
Do you know how the Mancs get away with giving just 3,000 tickets to away fans in a 75,000 capacity stadium? I've often wondered.

Away fans in the PL are supposed to get 3,000 tickets or 10% of capacity if the ground holds 30,000 or more. So we should be getting 7,500 for Old Trafford, but don't get anywhere near that.

For me, we should keep away allocation at 3,000 and have the rest for home fans.

Looking at the grey lines on that picture it looks like the away fans will still be getting the 3,000, but in two tiers. Currently, a fully allocated away end for league games stretches to pretty much behind the goal, but goes nowhere near as far across in that picture Meady posted. They only go just past the Main Stand touchline. So yes, hopefully they get the same 3,000 but broken up over two tiers tucked away in the corner.

Its 10% of capacity if 30,000 or LESS.  If capacity is over 30,000 then minimum allocation is 3000
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

I'm looking forward to the clowns who infest our away end being split over the tiers in the corner (a bit like City do). Poor sightlines aside, they get a good allocation right behind the goal now when most teams throw us at the side or in the upper tier.

It should hopefully improve the home atmosphere at that end having around three quarters of the bottom tier for home fans rather than half.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 09:39:48 pm
Its 10% of capacity if 30,000 or LESS.  If capacity is over 30,000 then minimum allocation is 3000
Going by this I was reading, it's 30,000 or more.

https://www.sportseconomics.org/sports-economics/away-fan-ticket-allocation-in-the-premier-league

Or maybe I'm frazzled because it's Christmas and I'm reading it wrong.  ::)  ;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
