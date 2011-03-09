Is there any actual evidence to suggest that sloping roofs keep the sound in and funnel it down to the pitch better than flat roofs do?



Acoustics is a bit of a dark art at the best of times and even more so in a stadium because of the number of variables involved - some of them more about perception than reality. It's not easy to draw any tangible comparisons by sticking a meter on the pitch and seeing what's what because every ground is so different and there's no telling what bit of bricks and mortar is really making the difference.The theory that roofs bounce sound back to the pitch doesn't really make sense if you think about the amount of soft surfaces (fans) that absorb the first reflection off the underside of the roof, although a hard and heavy roof may have some effect by feeding directly back to the fans, making them feel it's getting going, so they sing louder...But even that's hard to be sure about. 140,000 fans generating the old Hampden Roar had hardly any roof to speak of, as of course did the original kop (although again it was reported the noise was louder when the roof went on - but that could have just been bigger crowds and more exciting football). Certainly the Attaturk was loud enough (and that wasn't heavily roofed or especially small ) and the reputed world record stadium has no roof at all.The main factors seem to be the volume to start with, fans feeding off each other in tight, compact stadiums (for their capacity) watching an exciting game.However theof a low, dark roof over a steep, roaring kop can obviously scare the opposition witless. An intimidating factor about the old kop was it looked bigger because everyone was jammed in closer together and it was wide - filling your field of vision and everywhere you looked you saw people not building (because the corners were filled in). That and of course double the number of people. At the end of the day atmosphere is about the people around you and the game you watch. Nothing worse than sitting in armchairs a metre apart.The one thing that worries me slightly is when not everyone can see everyone else (as will be the case at Anfield)