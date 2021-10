There’s a guy on Skyscraper city who’s written a long detailed account of a long ‘walk around’ the ground he had with club officials at the ground breaking ceremony. The general consensus is that the club have future plans for doubling the Kop and re-routing the road, however the deal breaker is the transport issue which is way way way off being resolved. But seems the appetite is there. And the SKD Is a complete no goer due to the housing.



All stuff we kind of know, and make of it what you will but he seems pretty legit (certainly a little more than Darren of DBTV). Interesting never the less.