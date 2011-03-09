« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1240 on: September 26, 2021, 01:38:08 pm »
But can we fill in the corners?  :P
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1241 on: September 26, 2021, 01:49:50 pm »
After phase 3 and 4 finishes, are we going to expand the main stand?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1242 on: September 27, 2021, 06:19:22 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on September 26, 2021, 01:38:08 pm
But can we fill in the corners?  :P

We'd need to consult Trent if we're going to do anything with corners.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1243 on: September 27, 2021, 08:30:22 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on September 26, 2021, 09:59:49 am
I`m sorry. 

No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.

The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.

Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.

Hope that helps.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1244 on: September 27, 2021, 08:33:37 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 27, 2021, 08:30:22 am
No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.

The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.

Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.

Hope that helps.

Who would have thought it would be possible to condense ten years of us all talking bollocks about the stadium into one reply - where is the fun in that!? 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1245 on: September 27, 2021, 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on September 27, 2021, 08:33:37 am
Who would have thought it would be possible to condense ten years of us all talking bollocks about the stadium into one reply - where is the fun in that!? 

Alan_X, Condenser of Bollocks?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1246 on: September 27, 2021, 04:09:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 27, 2021, 06:19:22 am
We'd need to consult Trent if we're going to do anything with corners.
Corners filled in quickly?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1247 on: September 27, 2021, 04:18:34 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1248 on: September 28, 2021, 02:42:24 pm »
How many ST will they issue out of the 7000 seats do you reckon? :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1249 on: September 28, 2021, 04:51:18 pm »
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September 28, 2021, 02:42:24 pm
How many ST will they issue out of the 7000 seats do you reckon? :o

I'm no authority on this but I'm sure I've read 1-2k somewhere
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 02:47:39 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1443568381878226954?s=12




Kenny should be wearing a coat at his age

Kind of disappointed we didnt paint the digger red.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Can't believe our tight-arse owners are making Jurgen work on the new stand as part of his job. FSG out. :no
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm »
Poor choice of footwear from Klopp in this weather, it must be said
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 03:19:45 pm »
I just think weve made such great progress on the stadium and training ground. Cant wait to see our capacity at 60k+ plus safe standing ... its coming together. Steady progress on a solid long term infrastructure plan is very satisfying and to the credit of the current ownership
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:22:15 pm »
I love steel and concrete..the old crew on here posting steel lifts and cladding updates... let it begin
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 03:23:42 pm »
I reckon we will see the steel frame raising within ten days
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 03:22:15 pm
I love steel and concrete..the old crew on here posting steel lifts and cladding updates... let it begin

So what youre saying is youre aSteely Fan??
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:47:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1443568381878226954?s=12




Kenny should be wearing a coat at his age

Kind of disappointed we didnt paint the digger red.

Its modelling out away kit. FSG never miss a trick.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 05:14:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:57:06 pm
Poor choice of footwear from Klopp in this weather, it must be said

hes probably got 50 pairs of them being as Adidas sponsor him  ;D

Video of Kloppo talking and the ground breaking:

https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1443608374365536267?s=20

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 03:23:42 pm
I reckon we will see the steel frame raising within ten days

Get the weekend out the way and there's no home game for 4 weeks, that should see it really get going.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-T--dpNQJE

Jurgen makes shovelling dirt look like great craic!   ;D

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 05:46:21 pm »
I just can't believe how smalltime we are.

We had the opportunity to match Everton by painting the digger in club colours and putting a club crest on it to show our intent, but no.  ::)

Another missed opportunity by FSG who clearly don't 'get' us.  :butt

Also, Klopp clearly read the conditions all wrong and wore the wrong footware. Where is the professionalism?

Worrying times.  :-\
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 05:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:21 pm
I just can't believe how smalltime we are.

We had the opportunity to match Everton by painting the digger in club colours and putting a club crest on it to show our intent, but no.  ::)

Another missed opportunity by FSG who clearly don't 'get' us.  :butt

Also, Klopp clearly read the conditions all wrong and wore the wrong footware. Where is the professionalism?

Worrying times.  :-\

The most embarrassing part is that they got Kloppo to do some digging work, I mean, if ever there was a sign of how skint we are, it has to be that  :-\
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:21 pm
I just can't believe how smalltime we are.

We had the opportunity to match Everton by painting the digger in club colours and putting a club crest on it to show our intent, but no.  ::)

Another missed opportunity by FSG who clearly don't 'get' us.  :butt

Also, Klopp clearly read the conditions all wrong and wore the wrong footware. Where is the professionalism?

Worrying times.  :-\

Not a traffic cone in sight either.  What are they thinking over there??
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »
Has the roof come off yet?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 07:57:38 pm »
Are they re-routing WB road?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 07:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 27, 2021, 08:30:22 am
No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.

The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.

Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.

Hope that helps.

Sensible and logical and is as has always been said here but critically, if everything is done in the right order (as it has been), impossible is nothing.

If it wasn't, we wouldn't even be this far ("there's no way Anfield can be redeveloped...")

.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:48:43 pm
The most embarrassing part is that they got Kloppo to do some digging work, I mean, if ever there was a sign of how skint we are, it has to be that  :-\
The reds have go no money, so Jurgen builds the stand!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 08:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:11:15 pm
Has the roof come off yet?
After we beat Man City on Sunday?  ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 08:28:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:48:43 pm
The most embarrassing part is that they got Kloppo to do some digging work, I mean, if ever there was a sign of how skint we are, it has to be that  :-\

And making an OAP work too, bet they threatened to take away the name on the stand, the tight bastards. :wanker
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 07:59:02 pm
Sensible and logical and is as has always been said here but critically, if everything is done in the right order (as it has been), impossible is nothing.

If it wasn't, we wouldn't even be this far ("there's no way Anfield can be redeveloped...")

.

Great to hear from you again Peter.

I agree, nothing is impossible if the correct and measured approach is taken on this. And thus far as you say, the owners have taken the cautious and measured approach that runs in tandem with the careful growth of the club allowing the construction of the new training ground as well as a sustained investment in the first team. It will be very difficult to extend both the Kop and the KDS but I'm sure that the owners will look in to it carefully in the future and assess its feasibility. The safe standing option to be widened to the whole Kop as others have mentioned, will also help add to Anfields atmosphere and noise.

Looking forward to seeing the progress on the ARE over the next 18 months or so.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:46:21 pm
I just can't believe how smalltime we are.

We had the opportunity to match Everton by painting the digger in club colours and putting a club crest on it to show our intent, but no.  ::)

Another missed opportunity by FSG who clearly don't 'get' us.  :butt

Also, Klopp clearly read the conditions all wrong and wore the wrong footware. Where is the professionalism?

Worrying times.  :-\

Disgraceful stuff. Not a high-vis in sight either?? Shut the site down completely I say!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 10:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:47:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1443568381878226954?s=12




Kenny should be wearing a coat at his age

Kind of disappointed we didnt paint the digger red.

Seeing as how Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson lives to ponce around in a hard hat I'm amazed he didn't try to jump in the photo shop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 10:57:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bYun5XvoJE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bYun5XvoJE4</a>
