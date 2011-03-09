I`m sorry.



No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.Hope that helps.