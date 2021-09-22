« previous next »
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1200 on: September 22, 2021, 03:28:12 pm »
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,438
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1201 on: September 22, 2021, 03:31:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 22, 2021, 03:23:34 pm
Thankfully the fucking virgins wouldn't know L4 from a PS4
Love that you utilised an oxymoron to describe the morons. Top work.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,976
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1202 on: September 22, 2021, 03:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September 22, 2021, 09:31:53 am
Fantastic news, can't wait for that spade to be put into the ground next week ;D even if we've already been doing tons of work already.

This we have very good chance of getting it ready for August 2023, not to forget there will now be 3 breaks before then - Summer 2022, WC 2022 and Summer 2023 where construction can go at full speed.

Spade in the ground in six days. ;D
Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,696
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1203 on: September 22, 2021, 03:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 22, 2021, 03:31:05 pm
Love that you utilised an oxymoron to describe the morons. Top work.
Well spotted.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,087
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1204 on: September 22, 2021, 03:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September 22, 2021, 09:59:10 am
Construction stops for a day or two either side of a game I believe so having 6-8 weeks over winter 2022 where there won't be any gaps will be extremely helpful

We'll get all home draws next season then for once.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1205 on: September 22, 2021, 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 22, 2021, 03:31:05 pm
Love that you utilised an oxymoron to describe the morons. Top work.

Its definitely possible I meant to.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1206 on: September 22, 2021, 04:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 22, 2021, 03:32:40 pm
Spade in the ground in six days. ;D
Great, isn't it.

When we look back at the Hicks and Gillett stadium fiasco and also at the shambolic mess that Everton have got themselves into with a number of failed moves and the current traffic cone rearrangement exercise at BMD, you have to be grateful for the way FSG are getting things done. When they say there will be a spade in the ground, you can believe them.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,976
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1207 on: September 22, 2021, 04:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 22, 2021, 04:11:56 pm
Great, isn't it.

When we look back at the Hicks and Gillett stadium fiasco and also at the shambolic mess that Everton have got themselves into with a number of failed moves and the current traffic cone rearrangement exercise at BMD, you have to be grateful for the way FSG are getting things done. When they say there will be a spade in the ground, you can believe them.

Aye.  There's a lot we could say about them on the financial side of things, but when it comes to practical stuff they're usually right on the - er - money. :)

I guess they will need to rebuild the Anfield Road itself before construction can begin in earnest?
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,473
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1208 on: September 22, 2021, 04:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 22, 2021, 03:25:28 pm
What's an L4 or PS4?  :-\
Some kids are inspecting their controller right now looking for the L4 button

We'll explain it's basically a cheat code for winning ;D
Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,951
  • @tharris113
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1209 on: September 22, 2021, 06:52:14 pm »
So glad we didn't leave to construct a soulless out of the catalogue bowl like Arsenal did
Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 825
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1210 on: September 22, 2021, 08:47:58 pm »
Just occured to me this will make anfield the third largest club ground in the country. Fantastic what FSG have done. Makes you wonder how we got by with just 45,000 for so many years.
Offline ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1211 on: September 23, 2021, 07:24:32 am »
7000 new seats, I'm just under 3k away from the top of the season ticket waiting list so I'm hopeful of finally getting my hands on a ST! Jurgen's last season as it stands too, so 61k reds can give him the send off he deserves! Clearly, I'm hoping he signs a 20 year extension to his current deal 😁
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,449
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1212 on: September 23, 2021, 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on September 23, 2021, 07:24:32 am
7000 new seats, I'm just under 3k away from the top of the season ticket waiting list so I'm hopeful of finally getting my hands on a ST! Jurgen's last season as it stands too, so 61k reds can give him the send off he deserves! Clearly, I'm hoping he signs a 20 year extension to his current deal 😁

If he does I might get my season ticket in time to see him off as well ;D
Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1213 on: September 23, 2021, 02:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 22, 2021, 04:22:44 pm
Aye.  There's a lot we could say about them on the financial side of things, but when it comes to practical stuff they're usually right on the - er - money. :)

I guess they will need to rebuild the Anfield Road itself before construction can begin in earnest?

To be honest, I haven't looked too closely at the latest plans but the original scheme was to keep the lower tier and build behind it - just like the main stand. Remove the upper tier and re-roof in the last close season of construction.

I've seen no reason to change that - especially as the ARE could be fully used up to the last minute. Maybe someone has an update.

We've been extraordinarily fortunate with FSG, owners of a club from a remarkably similar set of circumstances who took the time and trouble to listen.

For those saying there's no money for players, it's only the clubs who expected a simple connection between the stadium and new players who have come a cropper.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,396
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1214 on: September 23, 2021, 02:34:31 pm »
Official release the other day said it would be done the same as the Main.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1215 on: September 23, 2021, 02:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 23, 2021, 02:34:31 pm
Official release the other day said it would be done the same as the Main.

Youre wrong. The roofs coming off first.
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,482
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1216 on: September 23, 2021, 02:43:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 23, 2021, 02:42:09 pm
Youre wrong. The roofs coming off first.

Should have come off by now right?!
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 56,396
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1217 on: September 23, 2021, 03:03:07 pm »
Wait, it's not off?
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1218 on: September 23, 2021, 03:10:09 pm »
I think they took the old one off and they put it back on for every home game In case it rains
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,396
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1219 on: September 23, 2021, 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 23, 2021, 03:10:09 pm
I think they took the old one off and they put it back on for every home game In case it rains

Ah, yeah that makes sense now.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,976
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1220 on: September 23, 2021, 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on September 23, 2021, 02:20:23 pm
To be honest, I haven't looked too closely at the latest plans but the original scheme was to keep the lower tier and build behind it - just like the main stand. Remove the upper tier and re-roof in the last close season of construction.

I've seen no reason to change that - especially as the ARE could be fully used up to the last minute. Maybe someone has an update.

We've been extraordinarily fortunate with FSG, owners of a club from a remarkably similar set of circumstances who took the time and trouble to listen.

For those saying there's no money for players, it's only the clubs who expected a simple connection between the stadium and new players who have come a cropper.

Sorry for the confusion.  I didn't mean the ARE, I literally meant the road running behind the stand. The construction method will indeed be the same as with the main stand. :)
Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 186
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1221 on: September 23, 2021, 06:07:41 pm »
With the recent announcement about standing being allowed, it would make sense for every seat in the build to be a rail seat, so we have all options covered.  Would be pretty cool to have a new fully standing ARE when it opens (assuming we apply to do so).
Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1222 on: September 24, 2021, 12:36:31 pm »
Concerts still in play next summer and I wouldn't expect many to come of the waiting list personally.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1223 on: September 24, 2021, 02:19:11 pm »
When this is all over, will you whip off your mask and finally tell us who you are. Weve established you arent Paul Dalglish. But you know a lot.
Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1224 on: September 24, 2021, 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 24, 2021, 02:19:11 pm
When this is all over, will you whip off your mask and finally tell us who you are. Weve established you arent Paul Dalglish. But you know a lot.

I just know a few people in football and a few journos!  nothing too much more than that!
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,107
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1225 on: September 24, 2021, 05:08:12 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on September 24, 2021, 04:04:23 pm
I just know a few people in football and a few journos!  nothing too much more than that!

Do you play the sax?
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,438
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1226 on: September 24, 2021, 05:18:22 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 24, 2021, 05:08:12 pm
Do you play the sax?
No sax please, we're brutish
Offline sonofkenny

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1227 on: September 24, 2021, 06:21:20 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 24, 2021, 05:08:12 pm
Do you play the sax?

I have no clue what this means!
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1228 on: September 24, 2021, 06:48:34 pm »
Im lost
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,396
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1229 on: September 24, 2021, 06:49:12 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on September 24, 2021, 06:48:34 pm
Im lost

You're in the stadium forum mate, if you retrace you steps you'll find your way back to the main forum list.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1230 on: September 24, 2021, 06:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 24, 2021, 06:49:12 pm
You're in the stadium forum mate, if you retrace you steps you'll find your way back to the main forum list.

One of these days Craig
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,246
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1231 on: September 24, 2021, 10:46:56 pm »
Posted this fella's last update a couple of pages back.
Looks like a bit of progress since then.
He does some great quality drone vids.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOarneN4bnk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOarneN4bnk</a>
Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 186
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1232 on: Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 24, 2021, 10:46:56 pm
Posted this fella's last update a couple of pages back.
Looks like a bit of progress since then.
He does some great quality drone vids.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lOarneN4bnk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lOarneN4bnk</a>

Good find
Online kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 508
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 07:07:12 am »
Looking at that video, I think we can see raft foundation pours, piles and plinths; if that is so, then the actual stand is now under construction, and enabling works are complete. Thoughts?
