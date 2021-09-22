Aye. There's a lot we could say about them on the financial side of things, but when it comes to practical stuff they're usually right on the - er - money.



I guess they will need to rebuild the Anfield Road itself before construction can begin in earnest?



To be honest, I haven't looked too closely at the latest plans but the original scheme was to keep the lower tier and build behind it - just like the main stand. Remove the upper tier and re-roof in the last close season of construction.I've seen no reason to change that - especially as the ARE could be fully used up to the last minute. Maybe someone has an update.We've been extraordinarily fortunate with FSG, owners of a club from a remarkably similar set of circumstances who took the time and trouble to listen.For those saying there's no money for players, it's only the clubs who expected a simple connection between the stadium and new players who have come a cropper.