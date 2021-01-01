« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 11:14:40 pm
What are the problems with updating Kop and Kenny? Are they impossible to solve?

No, they aren't impossible to solve, although they would be very expensive I'd imagine.

The club did own the houses behind the Sir Kenneth, but now do not. They'd have to be bought and the current tenants/owners compensated and relocated, and that's assuming they actually want to be relocated. The Kop has Walton Breck Road right behind it. God only knows why it wasn't rerouted slightly when much of what's on the other side of WBR behind the Kop was demolished, but it wasn't. There is also a church there, and although it's been said they are open to relocation, I don't know the facts on that. With some foresight by previous owners and the council we may have been in a better position to redevelop the whole ground than we currently are. Most on here know a lot more about it than I do, but from where I see it, it's possible, but maybe too costly and littered with barriers to progress.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 03:09:46 am
Why did the club do that? I do not think about the future? Has the club believed that it would never need to remodel Anfield?
