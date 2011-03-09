« previous next »
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
 ;D

Got it.
Red Berry

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
New thread title. ;D
Popcorn's Art

meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Call me an old cynic, but judging by the actions of FSG over the last couple of years, I get the feeling they just want this done as quickly and cheaply as possible for PR reasons and as means of saying dont question us and our finances, look what weve done for you!?!?. I personally dont think theyd even really bother with the stand if it were just up to them, let alone continue with the rest of the stadium like some people think they will. Happy to be proven wrong, just when it comes to goodwill regarding supporter care as related in homesicks posts, Ive lost all faith in them.

I would not be surprised if these things were taken into consideration at Bramley Moore. Everton are streets ahead of us on that front.
TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Its an odd thought,  because theyre doing the same as the did at Fenway park.

And as quick and as cheap as possible? All businesses want that dont they?

Can't wait to see it done though, the main stand has improved the environment around it so much, will be good to see the same at the Annie road end.
W

HomesickRed

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Everton were in danger of repeating many of the 'mistakes' LFC made / are making with the Main Stand and Anfield Road Stand.
When access issues were pointed out to them, to their great credit, they revamped their plans and now their plans are in a class of their own, in terms of accessibility and inclusivity. If it ever gets built, that is!  ;) ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
You will need better bait than that.
Garlicbread

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Good news. The Main Stand was really impressively done so hopefully this will be as well.
andy07

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
All these amendments and refinements makes me wonder how long it will be before we need to do something with The KD stand and in particular the old Kemlyn which is pushing 60 years old. 
Black Bull Nova

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
real shame the work could not have been carried out over the 18 months from last March, we'd have saved a fortune. Hindsight though and impossible in practice.
Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: HomesickRed on Yesterday at 12:48:21 pm
Thanks for your detailed response from an architect's point of view.

Regarding the bit in bold --- in other words, although they could have adapted the existing structure in any number of ways, the new design succeeds in using existing infrastructure so as to result in an unacceptable, segregated section for these wheelchair users. 

I wish I could agree that architects and designers take these issues seriously enough.


I can't speak for the architects but thought these sketch sections might help put the design into some context and show the physical restraints the architects are dealing with. They couldn't adapt the structure in any number of ways. There are always constraints - physical, cost, building regulations, stadium design guidelines and one of the most important is circulation and evacuation.

The first sketch is the existing stand. A small concourse for the lower tier with level access for pitchside wheelchair spaces. The upper tier has both GA (general admission) and hospitality spaces with a tiny concourse. Hospitality is only available off-site before kick off.

The second sketch is the planning scheme. The hospitality seating is in the same general location but hospitality catering etc is brought on site at level 1. In this arrangement the new wheelchair spaces are located at the top of the old lower stand with level access from level 1. The GA concourse is at level 2. Could a wheelchair tribune be included at level 2 instead? Possibly, but it could take out up to 10 rows of GA seats and hospitality seats and most of the WC provision.

Sketch 3 shows how wheelchair spaces could be accommodated at level 2 by adding an additional hospitality tier (as the Main Stand). For this to work level 2 has to be 2-3 metres higher and the upper tier would be higher and steeper. It would add significant extra cost which could make the build unviable.

Sketch 4 deals with the option of swapping the hospitality and GA concourses. It solves the problem of GA wheelchair users accessing the GA concourse but most of the stand would have no access to the GA concourse.

These are just a few quick sketches and the architects would have spent month looking at options.

Incidentally, I've had a look at the Bramley Dock proposals and they look pretty good. If I have time I'll do a quick analysis but there's no point doing a direct comparison because it's a new build with all hospitalty in the side stands. The new build means they can have access to the stands from the concourses at the top of each tier as well as stairs up to vomitories. It's not possible to do the same with the redeveloped Anfield Road stand.

*edit - I'll have a look through the Bramley Moore submission and see if I can find a typical section to show the difference.
flyingcod

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
If the pitch is too small for a Waffa Cup final, then teams should just use smaller players.

Simples.

fc
AnthonyStabile

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Interesting to see one of the objectors to the scheme is Steve Redford who was very vocal in his support for Bramley Moore.
paulrazor

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Fa cup semis seem to be exclusively Wembley

Im sure smaller grounds than Anfield held them before Wembley took over

dont see why we couldnt have a european final
Welshred

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
