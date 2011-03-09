Thanks for your detailed response from an architect's point of view.



Regarding the bit in bold --- in other words, although they could have adapted the existing structure in any number of ways, the new design succeeds in using existing infrastructure so as to result in an unacceptable, segregated section for these wheelchair users.



I wish I could agree that architects and designers take these issues seriously enough.





I can't speak for the architects but thought these sketch sections might help put the design into some context and show the physical restraints the architects are dealing with. They couldn't adapt the structure in any number of ways. There are always constraints - physical, cost, building regulations, stadium design guidelines and one of the most important is circulation and evacuation.The first sketch is the existing stand. A small concourse for the lower tier with level access for pitchside wheelchair spaces. The upper tier has both GA (general admission) and hospitality spaces with a tiny concourse. Hospitality is only available off-site before kick off.The second sketch is the planning scheme. The hospitality seating is in the same general location but hospitality catering etc is brought on site at level 1. In this arrangement the new wheelchair spaces are located at the top of the old lower stand with level access from level 1. The GA concourse is at level 2. Could a wheelchair tribune be included at level 2 instead? Possibly, but it could take out up to 10 rows of GA seats and hospitality seats and most of the WC provision.Sketch 3 shows how wheelchair spaces could be accommodated at level 2 by adding an additional hospitality tier (as the Main Stand). For this to work level 2 has to be 2-3 metres higher and the upper tier would be higher and steeper. It would add significant extra cost which could make the build unviable.Sketch 4 deals with the option of swapping the hospitality and GA concourses. It solves the problem of GA wheelchair users accessing the GA concourse but most of the stand would have no access to the GA concourse.These are just a few quick sketches and the architects would have spent month looking at options.Incidentally, I've had a look at the Bramley Dock proposals and they look pretty good. If I have time I'll do a quick analysis but there's no point doing a direct comparison because it's a new build with all hospitalty in the side stands. The new build means they can have access to the stands from the concourses at the top of each tier as well as stairs up to vomitories. It's not possible to do the same with the redeveloped Anfield Road stand.*edit - I'll have a look through the Bramley Moore submission and see if I can find a typical section to show the difference.