« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted  (Read 146333 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #840 on: Today at 08:11:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:52 pm
The

Pitch


Is


Too



Small


(Only about the 10,00th time on these threads ;D)

 ;D

Got it.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,488
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #841 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:52 pm
The

Pitch


Is


Too



Small


(Only about the 10,00th time on these threads ;D)

New thread title. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline meady1981

  • LEGACY FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #842 on: Today at 08:21:09 pm »
Call me an old cynic, but judging by the actions of FSG over the last couple of years, I get the feeling they just want this done as quickly and cheaply as possible for PR reasons and as means of saying dont question us and our finances, look what weve done for you!?!?. I personally dont think theyd even really bother with the stand if it were just up to them, let alone continue with the rest of the stadium like some people think they will. Happy to be proven wrong, just when it comes to goodwill regarding supporter care as related in homesicks posts, Ive lost all faith in them.

I would not be surprised if these things were taken into consideration at Bramley Moore. Everton are streets ahead of us on that front.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,655
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #843 on: Today at 08:23:44 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:21:09 pm
Call me an old cynic, but judging by the actions of FSG over the last couple of years, I get the feeling they just want this done as quickly and cheaply as possible for PR reasons and as means of saying dont question us and our finances, look what weve done for you!?!?. I personally dont think theyd even really bother with the stand if it were just up to them, let alone continue with the rest of the stadium like some people think they will. Happy to be proven wrong, just when it comes to goodwill regarding supporter care as related in homesicks posts, Ive lost all faith in them.

I would not be surprised if these things were taken into consideration at Bramley Moore. Everton are streets ahead of us on that front.
Its an odd thought,  because theyre doing the same as the did at Fenway park.

And as quick and as cheap as possible? All businesses want that dont they?

Can't wait to see it done though, the main stand has improved the environment around it so much, will be good to see the same at the Annie road end.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #844 on: Today at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:21:09 pm
Call me an old cynic, but judging by the actions of FSG over the last couple of years, I get the feeling they just want this done as quickly and cheaply as possible for PR reasons and as means of saying dont question us and our finances, look what weve done for you!?!?. I personally dont think theyd even really bother with the stand if it were just up to them, let alone continue with the rest of the stadium like some people think they will. Happy to be proven wrong, just when it comes to goodwill regarding supporter care as related in homesicks posts, Ive lost all faith in them.

I would not be surprised if these things were taken into consideration at Bramley Moore. Everton are streets ahead of us on that front.

Everton were in danger of repeating many of the 'mistakes' LFC made / are making with the Main Stand and Anfield Road Stand.
When access issues were pointed out to them, to their great credit, they revamped their plans and now their plans are in a class of their own, in terms of accessibility and inclusivity. If it ever gets built, that is!  ;) ;D
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #845 on: Today at 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:21:09 pm
Call me an old cynic, but judging by the actions of FSG over the last couple of years, I get the feeling they just want this done as quickly and cheaply as possible for PR reasons and as means of saying dont question us and our finances, look what weve done for you!?!?. I personally dont think theyd even really bother with the stand if it were just up to them, let alone continue with the rest of the stadium like some people think they will. Happy to be proven wrong, just when it comes to goodwill regarding supporter care as related in homesicks posts, Ive lost all faith in them.

I would not be surprised if these things were taken into consideration at Bramley Moore. Everton are streets ahead of us on that front.

You will need better bait than that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 