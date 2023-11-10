How are you guys using Szobo? I can't get him playing well :/
I'm using our tactics in real life so trent tucks in with Mac, then Grav and Szob ahead.
Grav has been tearing it up but Szobo keeps getting poor ratings.
Tactical Style: Gegenpress
Formation: 4-3-3 DM wide
Mentality: Positive
In Possession: Pass into space, play out of defence, higher tempo
In Transition: Counter-press, counter, distribute to centre-backs, take short kicks
Out Of Possession: High press, standard defensive line, trigger press more often, prevent short GK distribution, step up more
Goalkeeper: Sweeper Keeper (Defend)
Right Back: Full Back (Support)
Right Centre Back: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
Left Centre Back: Ball-Playing Defender (Defend)
Left Back: Wing Back (Support)
Defensive Midfielder: Defensive Midfielder (Support)Right Centre Midfielder: Advanced Playmaker (Support)
Left Centre Midfielder: Box-to-Box Midfielder (Support)
Right Winger: Inside Forward (Attack)
Left Winger: Inside Forward (Attack)
Striker: Advanced Forward (Attack)
Fits the Liverpool squad perfectly, Trent despite his real life desires is an elite right wing back