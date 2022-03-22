I agree. The Touch version on PC should have been a solution to this but they binned it off pretty much. I don't think I've completed a whole season in this year's game. I'm halfway through a season I started nearly a month ago. Just too much time even if you delegate stuff.



Release announcement for FM 23 dropped. No news on features yet but they're bringing the console version to PS5. Plus they managed to secure licencing for UEFA competitions. Good news for those who don't play on PC or who don't use licence fixes.



I played one of those versions (either Touch or Mobile) some years ago and it was perfect to get through a whole season per day. If that's what you want, it was the perfect game. It also felt very much like the early FM or even the CM games.Having said that, I think they've gone in a better direction recently with the FM series. I've been very critical in the past of how in depth, but also how broken the whole game was in some areas. Like you had to basically do real scouting and adjust your tactics for every single match. I absolutely hated that. There were also serious issues in my view with player morale and having to interact with them on a regular basis. If you couldn't be arsed with that, sooner or later things would go tits up. Both those things have gotten better in recent versions. It's possible to create a tactic that works most of the team with limited tweaking (which you can take advice for from your assistant or some other coach). It's also much easier to deal with players even when they're unhappy about something. The game is still very much in-depth and it takes quite a long time to complete a season, but I think compared to some older versions from five years or so ago it's much more fun to play at the moment. Having said that, I think it wouldn't be a mistake for them to take a year off and do a complete overhaul in terms of what features they have, what engine they use, what the GUI looks like and in terms of usability. As it is, it's all kind of a clusterfuck, because essentially they're still using the same menus from the old games, but have over the years added five million additional features and it's a chore going through all the menus.