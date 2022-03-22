I've been doing a really fun game this year, taking me forever like. I started it just before the Jan transfer window patch.
I started up as Monaco to try and break the PSG monopoly on French football. It has worked out for me trophy wise but PSG still sign Haaland, Greenwood, Pedri etc for hundreds of millions. Haaland will score 70 goals a season for PSG in all competitions but they'll somehow drop lots of silly points each year and I'll win Ligue 1 by 7-10 points. They even nabbed Ben-Yedder from me on a free but I have a pretty excellent squad. Satriano from Inter being the crown jewel, cost me £11m and now has an in-game worth of £100m two seasons on. Touchameni as a Mezz with my best player, a Colombian regen CM called John Garcia dominate the midfield and the all-french CB pairing of Badiashile and Omar Solet is the Ligue 1 version of Virgil and Matip. I'm in summer 2026, we've since got a new stadium being built, 36k (where did they find the room in Monaco though?) so that's nice. The new stadium is named after Jean-Luc Ettori
, who I hadn't heard of before but with 755 appearances for Monaco you can't go wrong there. I had a game on FM21 where I decided to build Wolfsburg up, and they built "The Edin Dzeko Arena" which was cringe as he was still playing and my squad had won more for the club than he had!
Since the success started rolling in, I decided to take up some "nation building" projects around the top leagues in Europe. I've been controlling a manager at Malaga, Viktoria Koln, Cambridge Utd, Beira-Mar and Pisa who are now all into the top divisions after a few seasons of trying. The plan was that seeing as there's no money in the Portugese league to have Beira-Mar be the new supplier of South American wonderkids to the rest of Europe. I started up at B-M in the 4th division, somehow getting Diogo Nascimento on a free who is now the club captain and has charged them up into the big time in Portugal.
I lost the Championship playoff final as Cambridge to Swansea I think but then absolutely destroyed the Championship in the next season to finish 1st with 100+ points. Suddenly you then have to discard the group of overachievers that got you there because the game's AI doesn't favour your underdogs. That's always a bit sad. I got a £25m budget as Cambridge entering the Premier League for the first time but Pisa were given fuck all for getting into Serie A, and my top striker retired (Iemello I think his name is) meaning I then had to sell a few other of their best players to raise some funds elsewhere.
I've found on FM that you can coast through the lower leagues with the same squad playing aggressive attacking football but the big time hurts. I finished top half as Viktoria Koln in the first season up in the Bundesliga but we had easily the worst goal difference in the whole division after getting smacked for 6-7 each game against Bayern, Dortmund, and Leverkusen. It was the dodgy 2-1s at home and 3-3s away here and there that kept them safe. We also have a tiny new stadium (Viktoria K start off with a 10k ground and the Bundesliga minimum size is 15k). The new one is actually being expanded to 23k which is amazing for where we started, however each time work is done the club rent out the 30k BayArena so we make more money being there anyway
Finally, Malaga, who are absolutely brilliant. I made a Congolese manager called Yorick N'Zinga, and come top 4 with them a lot now even though the squad is a bit low on quality (Atletico suck and I can't compete with Barca/Real), but I have the B and U19 team full of high potential Spanish and African kids and I think by the time we hit 2030 in the game they'll be the best team in Spain. Really can't wait to show off that.
Somehow I manage to do this, put 170 hours into Elden Ring and work the full-time job IRL too. Maybe I should buy my partner some flowers soon...