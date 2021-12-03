« previous next »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on December  3, 2021, 08:23:15 am
Anyone playing this as Liverpool, who, if anyone have you bought so far?

I've just started a save, generally happy with the squad, but always looking to add any young decent players early in game.

I've only signed Rafinha and this is what I'm running. I mentioned earlier in the thread that it's actually too easy at the moment and is killing the enjoyment. Won every single game up until November.

I'm barely getting any goals from Salah. We're in Feb and I don't think he's got 10 in the league yet.

Trent on the other hand, I've put him on corners, FKs and change pens to him if we are 2 or more up and he's on 9 goals and 20odd assists in the league ;D
Saw on their forums inside forwards are getting looked at

Thought as much. Mo plays more like he does IRL as a Trequartista in the right winger position


Tato skin is out, it's brilliant. Forgot where I saw it posted but here's the download link
Thanks for all the replies.

Started as Liverpool, sitting 4th after 5 games. 4 wins and a loss at Newcastle. Asked the board to sign Barella just before the end of the window. they got him for £66m and hes scored 4 and assisted 2 in 3 games.

Quote from: Chris~ on December  3, 2021, 02:42:36 pm
Origi is ridiculous on this. Scored about 25 goals first season as a squad option so was going to renew his contract, wouldn't and so off to Real for £62m.

I was reading they have overbalanced the Strikers. They were hard to get going on previous versions and now people are seeing 60 goal seasons and the like.
