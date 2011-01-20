« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Manager Series  (Read 16579 times)

Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #320 on: August 17, 2021, 07:54:09 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 16, 2021, 03:34:01 pm
Touch uses the same database and same match engine etc.

It's streamlined in some other ways. I vastly prefer the full version but Touch isn't bad, it's more streamlined. Not as deep, but that compromise isn't the in the database.

Indeed, there's only one FM database officially anyway. Though you lose options to customise the nations etc. Like you do in full

Cool thanks, couldn't remember if it was database or other parts that was 'lacking' as such.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #321 on: August 17, 2021, 10:49:25 am »
Main differences in Touch:

-No team talks
-You don't have 100 staff like in the full game (just key staff)
-Some league specific rules aren't implemented
-Training isn't as detailed
-You won't have access to super detailed stats but you will have the standard reports

Database is slightly smaller in Touch since teams retain only their best reserves/youth players instead of all of them at the start. In terms of tactics and the match engine, it's the same as the full game.

It's easy to get through seasons as the processing is pretty fast but if you are someone who enjoys all the bells and whistles of the full game you might find this a little lacking. You'd have got the Touch version free on the PC, you might want to give that a go and see if you like it before committing to a purchase.
« Last Edit: August 17, 2021, 10:51:19 am by Garrus »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #322 on: August 17, 2021, 03:59:54 pm »
Yeah, good shout that.

Touch comes with FM PC

When it starts just choose "no" to touch optimised skin

The lack of media conferences alone might be what swings it  ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #323 on: August 17, 2021, 06:02:20 pm »
Started a new game, moved Messi to PSG, updated the Barca squad then left it on holiday for a few hours

Bad news: in the year 2028, Barca are still winning the league every year (with the odd dip for Real)
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #324 on: August 17, 2021, 06:08:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 17, 2021, 06:02:20 pm
Started a new game, moved Messi to PSG, updated the Barca squad then left it on holiday for a few hours

Bad news: in the year 2028, Barca are still winning the league every year (with the odd dip for Real)
Pedri, Ansu Fati and Moriba will be 3 of the best players in the world in the game in 2028 I suppose :D
Logged

Offline red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #325 on: August 19, 2021, 09:03:20 am »
Quote from: Garrus on August 17, 2021, 10:49:25 am
Main differences in Touch:

-No team talks
-You don't have 100 staff like in the full game (just key staff)
-Some league specific rules aren't implemented
-Training isn't as detailed
-You won't have access to super detailed stats but you will have the standard reports


Sounds ideal, thanks.
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #326 on: August 23, 2021, 01:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on August 17, 2021, 06:08:13 pm
Pedri, Ansu Fati and Moriba will be 3 of the best players in the world in the game in 2028 I suppose :D

Pretty much

In 2033, Fati sees out his career at Liverpool!

Pedri is good but maybe not the next Messi. Think a few years ago he had 199 potential, but alas...

Weird in the future though. Pep goes to Liverpool and Jurgen goes to City...
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,363
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #327 on: August 23, 2021, 01:49:46 pm »
Oh... Moriba is good? If I had known that, I wouldn't have pissed him off shortly after I had signed him. Looks like things are back on track though after he has spent a year on loan and is now back with my team. I'm in my third season in charge at Wolfsburg and while things have gone pretty well so far, I hate that I have players wanting to leave for the likes of Everton or West Ham despite playing in the CL now and having finished the previous season in second place behind Bayern who are basically invincible in this...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #328 on: August 23, 2021, 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 23, 2021, 01:38:15 pm
Pretty much

In 2033, Fati sees out his career at Liverpool!

Pedri is good but maybe not the next Messi. Think a few years ago he had 199 potential, but alas...

Weird in the future though. Pep goes to Liverpool and Jurgen goes to City...

Does Milner still have 21 stamina in 2033?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #329 on: August 23, 2021, 04:46:53 pm »
Nice little tool for any who might struggle with tactics:

https://ratemytactic.web.app/
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,363
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #330 on: August 23, 2021, 05:13:46 pm »
Have to say the tactics thing has gotten much better compared to versions from earlier years. I used to hate that after a while even the best tactic suddenly didn't work anymore and things just went to shit after a while, because you had to start making changes, players got pissed off and it just went further downhill from there. With the newest version I've found that once you've found a good tactical setup for your team, it keeps working, if you get the right players for it. It's also easier to make changes with assistant managers making suggestions or doing all the individual commands for the players. At the same time, I still have managers like Adi fucking Hütter who always get the better of me and manage to beat my team or at least get a draw. For me that's kind of the sweetspot of where the game needs to be. It's not so easy that you just win every week playing the same way, but at the same time, it's not as in-depth as having to fine tune everything in a slightly different way every week...
Logged

Offline XabiGerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #331 on: September 4, 2021, 11:36:21 am »
Can anyone recommend a place to download this summers transfer update? Theres a few about just seeing if anyone has downloaded one yet?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,879
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm »
Footie Manager 2022 announced!

Shocking!!

So November 9th

Gamepass day one, interesting
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:11:12 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
Footie Manager 2022 announced!

Shocking!!

So November 9th

Gamepass day one, interesting
The downside is you won't be able to make database changes to the gamepass version so no correct German, Japanese NT, team and competition names etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 