Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #280 on: June 24, 2021, 10:15:46 pm
I do a save with Elgin every time I get FM. Always stick with it until I win and defend the premiership. Even won the champions league last time I tried.

Really enjoying my Romanian game now, got about 3 17 year olds that slot into my first team comfortably and they aren't even dodgily scouted wonderkids. All just come through the academy. Next challenge is to make it into the CL group stages.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #281 on: June 25, 2021, 07:26:05 am
For some reason, it ended up in the game that me and the game version of Ole are best friends even though I put my favorite team as Liverpool. He keeps defending me in the media when I am under pressure or suffer a heavy defeat. Meanwhile Pep can't stand me.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #282 on: June 25, 2021, 08:34:13 am
To add further to the stuff with VAR, for the first time ever in any game (since it's been introduced not just 21) I've had a goal confirmed the way it normally chalks them off. So it is definitely in the game it just doesn't happen like it should I guess and is indeed a bug.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #283 on: June 25, 2021, 09:19:34 pm
I've started a save managing at Chester in the Conference North.

Taken me a while to get into it - the 2021 version is the first one I've bought since 2013, so a lot of changes to get used to!
And then my non-league knowledge these days is zero, so I can't make any assumptions about players, opponents etc. like I can in the Prem.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #284 on: June 28, 2021, 12:11:36 pm
Went back to my Liverpool save for a few days.

Managed to get the balance up to around 400m, so went on a spending spree in readiness for the transfer window opening, try to dominate as I only won the league by 1 point last year.

Except the board, in its infinite wisdom, just used the whole fund to build a new stadium and all that money came out immediately. So when 1 July comes im about yo go 200m in debt.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #285 on: June 28, 2021, 08:05:04 pm


Mascherano is not in the training squad in 2002, only reason I have Essien there
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #286 on: June 29, 2021, 12:40:13 pm
Just been sat trying to remember what the 29th June was important for, I knew there was something I had that date in my head for.

Remembered now, my DoF contract is retiring in my FM save so I have to find a new one.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #287 on: June 29, 2021, 06:06:36 pm
Just been sat trying to remember what the 29th June was important for, I knew there was something I had that date in my head for.

Remembered now, my DoF contract is retiring in my FM save so I have to find a new one.

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #288 on: June 30, 2021, 01:25:34 am
I'm back liking FM. I think they've done a good job with FM21. I like where they've gone with player interactions and how you actually have something of a relationship with them. In the past, it could happen that players just were unhappy because of something you did and you basically couldn't do anythinng about it. Now, it still happens that they don't agree with something (like selling a player), but you can actually win them back, if you say and do the right things. I also like the interaction with your staff like the scouting stuff or how your assistant can help you deal with tactics before and during matches. One thing I don't really like is that the UI seems kind of a clusterfuck with about a million different screens that do similar stuff. You have the team screen, then you have the tactics screen and then before every game you have another differennt screenn where you can change your line-up. They should tidy that up. And another thing I find a bit confusing is the various star-ratings depending on position, but then also depending on the specific role in a position. I think they need to tidy that up a bit. Not necessarily getting rid of the detail, but maybe making it easier to judge a player without having to go to different screens and clicking around. You can see a players best position and role when you hover over that symbol next to his name, but I would like something like the team screen where you can have all your players in a list and have their best position and best role next to them. I might have missed it somehow and it's there (with filters for attributes or by personalising the screens), but it should really be available without having to look for it. It would come in really handy, if you're starting with a team you have absolutely no clue about.


Having said that, I'm in my second season with 1. FC Kaiserslautern the 3.Bundesliga. Missed promotion in my first season mainly because I had injuries to my key-players in the final weeks of the season and it all somehow fell apart. I was level with the 2nd and 3rd placed teams with ten matches or so to go, but after that we just didn't get enough points and even got destroyed 6-1 in one match. The start to my second season went quite well, but I kind of messed up with transfers a bit. The 3. Bundesliga has a rule that you need 4 homegrown under 23 players in your match day squad. If you don't the number of places on your bench is reduced. So, if you have only 2 of those players, you have to leave two places on your bench empty. I completely missed that when I prepared for the new season. I got some new players, who are the right age, but they aren't homegrown. One is French and the othere is from Liechtenstein (I'm not even sure he'd be classed as under 23). Add to that, that some of my regular players who were under 23 the season before have gotten too old for that now. So, I basically just have my backup keeper who's still u23 and homegrown. I got two u23 players from the reserves and signed another two who were out of contract. That way I can have my full bench, even if they're onle half-decent. Sadly, it also means I have to leave quite a few players out of my match day squad who used to be there the season before. I'm still looking for some decent u23 players and will probably be selling some more of the older ones, but so far I'm okay fine with my squad. I hope I can get promoted this season...
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #289 on: June 30, 2021, 12:22:58 pm
Just starting my third season with Dorking Wanderers (I know, who!?)

Season one won the National League South
Season two narrowly missed out on the National League title by two points, then lost in the playoff semi
Season three - been entered into the SPFL Trust trophy....?
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #290 on: June 30, 2021, 03:27:22 pm
Just starting my third season with Dorking Wanderers (I know, who!?)

;D

I kind of regret not starting with Hereford. I tried when I first started FM21, but I was kind of overwhelmed by it all and then I decided to start a new game with a team that's not semi-pro and picked 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Sadly, I'm too deep into that save now to start again. I like playing with those small teams, because you don't really know the players and you get to know them while playing. It's great for immersion in my view...
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #291 on: July 1, 2021, 10:54:34 pm
Got bored of starting in the premier league. No matter who I choose be it a relegation team or a title winning side, within 3 years Im usually winning the league. Needed a challenge and seen the AFC Liverpool database in the 10th tier of English football. 12 seasons in now and weve finally made it into the football league in league 2 as well as turning professional. Going to be hard to stay up this season since the gulf in class is massive.

If anyone is bored of the same saves over and over, would 100% recommend this save.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #292 on: July 2, 2021, 08:05:35 am
Got bored of starting in the premier league. No matter who I choose be it a relegation team or a title winning side, within 3 years Im usually winning the league. Needed a challenge and seen the AFC Liverpool database in the 10th tier of English football. 12 seasons in now and weve finally made it into the football league in league 2 as well as turning professional. Going to be hard to stay up this season since the gulf in class is massive.

If anyone is bored of the same saves over and over, would 100% recommend this save.

100% advocate starting in the lowest league possible - much more longevity and fun.

I have debated with myself editing my club to have stellar youth facilities and try to dominate with purely homegrown players.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #293 on: July 2, 2021, 10:41:52 am
100% advocate starting in the lowest league possible - much more longevity and fun.

I have debated with myself editing my club to have stellar youth facilities and try to dominate with purely homegrown players.

It's actually been so fun. Don't think I've ever played a save for 12 seasons before. That's the one thing I'm struggling with currently. Having decent facilities. It's hard to upgrade them when finances are so tight. Currently I've got below average training facilities and adequate youth facilities. Literally ask the board to upgrade them whenever I can but keep getting rejected. 
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #294 on: July 2, 2021, 11:47:07 am
It's actually been so fun. Don't think I've ever played a save for 12 seasons before. That's the one thing I'm struggling with currently. Having decent facilities. It's hard to upgrade them when finances are so tight. Currently I've got below average training facilities and adequate youth facilities. Literally ask the board to upgrade them whenever I can but keep getting rejected.

My board are so tight despite me constantly running £4k under wage budget. They build a new 4000 seater stadium though. Youth and training facilities are abysmal.

Every month or so though for the last year, the board have denied rumours of a takeover, so I'm hoping a nice fat sugar daddy will take us over and make over all the facilities.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #295 on: July 2, 2021, 02:00:05 pm
My board are so tight despite me constantly running £4k under wage budget. They build a new 4000 seater stadium though. Youth and training facilities are abysmal.

Every month or so though for the last year, the board have denied rumours of a takeover, so I'm hoping a nice fat sugar daddy will take us over and make over all the facilities.

What division are you in? I've been taken over 3 times already during the save but unfortunately no sugar daddy yet either. My stadium just got increased by an extra 1000 to nearly 5.5k but just realised we rent the stadium from Marine so will need to look at building our own if we are to progress any further. I've managed to get an affiliate with Liverpool but unfortunately they're not willing to loan me any of their youth players. 
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #296 on: July 2, 2021, 02:26:04 pm
In my Elgin save, I got taken over 6 times in 12 seasons on my way to winning the Scottish Premiership, only after the 4th did they turn us professional! I was battling in the Scottish Championship with Semi pro players.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #297 on: July 2, 2021, 10:19:45 pm
Tried this on series x today and my head Hurts . Control system
Weird and couldn't even figure out how make a transfer bid
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #298 on: July 3, 2021, 12:24:29 am
Tried this on series x today and my head Hurts . Control system
Weird and couldn't even figure out how make a transfer bid

AFAIK Microsoft control what's possible hence controller only but think there is an unofficial mouse mode to help?

Click the left stick and you might be able to use a USB mouse. (Might be worth plugging in a mouse anyway, since I think the Xbox supports it.. might get away with just using the controller for certain menus)

just going off this
https://community.sigames.com/forums/topic/540762-mouse-support-on-xbox/

---

My 2020 Samsung telly has Steam Link built in. So I have a trackball plugged into the TV USB port and I play FM through it  ;D
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #299 on: July 3, 2021, 06:21:51 pm
What division are you in? I've been taken over 3 times already during the save but unfortunately no sugar daddy yet either. My stadium just got increased by an extra 1000 to nearly 5.5k but just realised we rent the stadium from Marine so will need to look at building our own if we are to progress any further. I've managed to get an affiliate with Liverpool but unfortunately they're not willing to loan me any of their youth players.

Currently in conference national league
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #300 on: July 4, 2021, 09:22:52 am
Is there no in game editor for the Xbox version ?
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #301 on: July 4, 2021, 01:11:08 pm
Is there no in game editor for the Xbox version ?

Nope. If you want all that stuff just get (if you can) the full PC version..
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #302 on: July 4, 2021, 04:18:53 pm
Decided to leave Kaiserslautern after having fucked up with the U23 rules and things not going well. Was unemployed for a couple of months and then went to Blackpool in L1. They were close to the relegation places, but were supposed to get a top half finish. Won the remaining few matches and got a decent finish. I think it was 13th or so. No money for transfers and not a lot of free money in the wage budget. Got three loan players from Man City who are our mother club. Also got a few players on a free. Sold my GK for a million but really get any of the money to re-invest. Doing well so far having been at the top of the table for a few weeks. I have dropped to second place now after having to play loads of games. It's January now and I'm out of the League Cup having only lost 3-2 against man City. They didn't play any of their first team players though. Still in the FA Cup and have reached the semi final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. Only u23 teams left in there. Hope I'll be able to get promoted, because that would help me money wise...
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #303 on: July 4, 2021, 11:09:32 pm
I didn't think this would be any good on Xbox but after giving it a second go and having patience with control system I'm now addicted . Going into first game Season with Liverpool with 9 injuries 🥴
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #304 on: July 4, 2021, 11:36:31 pm
I didn't think this would be any good on Xbox but after giving it a second go and having patience with control system I'm now addicted . Going into first game Season with Liverpool with 9 injuries 🥴

try turning the realism down
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #305 on: July 5, 2021, 11:01:23 am
Wow, what a season I've had with Blackpool. Have won the Papa John's Trophy easily beating Arsenal's U23s in the final 2-0. Could have lived with not winning it, if I got promoted, but in the end I manager both. Was fighting with Sunderland for second place the final ten games of the season or so with Huddersfield winning the league comfortably. My team hit a bad patch in the run up to those last ten games and I was kind of worried, that we wouldn't make it after being at the top of the league at the half-way point of the season. Luckily the fixtures eased up a bit compared to January and February, where there was bascially a match every few days. We played Sunderland on matchday 37 or so and we managed a draw there, so stayed ahead of them. After that, my team did really well and we managed to win whenever we needed and at lest get a draw, if we didn't. Sunderland didn't do so well, so the gap was five points with a handful of games remaining. In the end, we got 2nd place being 8 points ahead of Sunderland who fell apart in the last few games. They still got promoted in the playoffs.

Have just started the next season (first game will be against Sunderland ;)) and I have to say Brexit is a pain in the arse. I need players and I don't really have a lot of money. The board gave me 1.5 million for transfers, but I shifted all that to my wage budget, because otherwise I wouldn't be able to get new players. The previous season I had three players on loan from Man City, but couldn't get them for this season. The striker who scored 35 goals in 56 matches or so, didn't want to extend the loan. I have no idea why, because he's only 19 and will not play for Man City and I doubt that they'll loan him to a PL club, so he could have joined me in the Championship. I also had a winger and a DM from Man City, but couldn't get either of them. The winger would have cost me 1.5 million in compensation and I couldn't wait until he was out of released, because another team (possibly West Ham) picked him up. The DM was out of contract at the end of the season and released by Man City and I could have gotten him for decent wages, because he liked Blackpool after being on loan there. Sadly, he's from Croatia and he didn't get a work permit. Could have signed some other good players on a free, but again they didn't get work permits. So, now I have signed another loan-striker from Man City and have gone for a couple of free English players. I hope they work out like the free signings the season before did.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #306 on: July 5, 2021, 11:15:49 am
What's best fm forums these days for tips and just general chat ?
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #307 on: July 5, 2021, 01:18:22 pm
What's best fm forums these days for tips and just general chat ?

The official ones are really good tbf.
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #308 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm
I love some of the stadium work

Especially in the very very low tiers

Logged

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:10:59 pm
What league is that, used to have a minimum stadium size on the older games
Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #310 on: Today at 10:31:47 pm
Non league to be honest. That's Capenhurst Villa  ;D

No seats for fans at all!! Impressed they did SOMETHING for this level though

For pre season I love scheduling fixtures with tiny clubs or even away ones in a little tour to see the stadiums

Schedule > Arrange Friendly > Choose Nearby Teams (or Very Small (Foreign), or Choose Other...)

Re: Football Manager Series
Reply #311 on: Today at 10:46:29 pm
Hey... Don't call Austria Wien a tiny club... :D
