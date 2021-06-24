« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Manager Series  (Read 14206 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
  • Bam!
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #280 on: June 24, 2021, 10:15:46 pm »
I do a save with Elgin every time I get FM. Always stick with it until I win and defend the premiership. Even won the champions league last time I tried.

Really enjoying my Romanian game now, got about 3 17 year olds that slot into my first team comfortably and they aren't even dodgily scouted wonderkids. All just come through the academy. Next challenge is to make it into the CL group stages.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,083
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #281 on: June 25, 2021, 07:26:05 am »
For some reason, it ended up in the game that me and the game version of Ole are best friends even though I put my favorite team as Liverpool. He keeps defending me in the media when I am under pressure or suffer a heavy defeat. Meanwhile Pep can't stand me.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #282 on: June 25, 2021, 08:34:13 am »
To add further to the stuff with VAR, for the first time ever in any game (since it's been introduced not just 21) I've had a goal confirmed the way it normally chalks them off. So it is definitely in the game it just doesn't happen like it should I guess and is indeed a bug.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #283 on: June 25, 2021, 09:19:34 pm »
I've started a save managing at Chester in the Conference North.

Taken me a while to get into it - the 2021 version is the first one I've bought since 2013, so a lot of changes to get used to!
And then my non-league knowledge these days is zero, so I can't make any assumptions about players, opponents etc. like I can in the Prem.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,436
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #284 on: June 28, 2021, 12:11:36 pm »
Went back to my Liverpool save for a few days.

Managed to get the balance up to around 400m, so went on a spending spree in readiness for the transfer window opening, try to dominate as I only won the league by 1 point last year.

Except the board, in its infinite wisdom, just used the whole fund to build a new stadium and all that money came out immediately. So when 1 July comes im about yo go 200m in debt.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,477
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #285 on: June 28, 2021, 08:05:04 pm »


Mascherano is not in the training squad in 2002, only reason I have Essien there
« Last Edit: June 28, 2021, 08:06:53 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,333
  • Bam!
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 12:40:13 pm »
Just been sat trying to remember what the 29th June was important for, I knew there was something I had that date in my head for.

Remembered now, my DoF contract is retiring in my FM save so I have to find a new one.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,664
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 06:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:40:13 pm
Just been sat trying to remember what the 29th June was important for, I knew there was something I had that date in my head for.

Remembered now, my DoF contract is retiring in my FM save so I have to find a new one.

;D
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #288 on: Today at 01:25:34 am »
I'm back liking FM. I think they've done a good job with FM21. I like where they've gone with player interactions and how you actually have something of a relationship with them. In the past, it could happen that players just were unhappy because of something you did and you basically couldn't do anythinng about it. Now, it still happens that they don't agree with something (like selling a player), but you can actually win them back, if you say and do the right things. I also like the interaction with your staff like the scouting stuff or how your assistant can help you deal with tactics before and during matches. One thing I don't really like is that the UI seems kind of a clusterfuck with about a million different screens that do similar stuff. You have the team screen, then you have the tactics screen and then before every game you have another differennt screenn where you can change your line-up. They should tidy that up. And another thing I find a bit confusing is the various star-ratings depending on position, but then also depending on the specific role in a position. I think they need to tidy that up a bit. Not necessarily getting rid of the detail, but maybe making it easier to judge a player without having to go to different screens and clicking around. You can see a players best position and role when you hover over that symbol next to his name, but I would like something like the team screen where you can have all your players in a list and have their best position and best role next to them. I might have missed it somehow and it's there (with filters for attributes or by personalising the screens), but it should really be available without having to look for it. It would come in really handy, if you're starting with a team you have absolutely no clue about.


Having said that, I'm in my second season with 1. FC Kaiserslautern the 3.Bundesliga. Missed promotion in my first season mainly because I had injuries to my key-players in the final weeks of the season and it all somehow fell apart. I was level with the 2nd and 3rd placed teams with ten matches or so to go, but after that we just didn't get enough points and even got destroyed 6-1 in one match. The start to my second season went quite well, but I kind of messed up with transfers a bit. The 3. Bundesliga has a rule that you need 4 homegrown under 23 players in your match day squad. If you don't the number of places on your bench is reduced. So, if you have only 2 of those players, you have to leave two places on your bench empty. I completely missed that when I prepared for the new season. I got some new players, who are the right age, but they aren't homegrown. One is French and the othere is from Liechtenstein (I'm not even sure he'd be classed as under 23). Add to that, that some of my regular players who were under 23 the season before have gotten too old for that now. So, I basically just have my backup keeper who's still u23 and homegrown. I got two u23 players from the reserves and signed another two who were out of contract. That way I can have my full bench, even if they're onle half-decent. Sadly, it also means I have to leave quite a few players out of my match day squad who used to be there the season before. I'm still looking for some decent u23 players and will probably be selling some more of the older ones, but so far I'm okay fine with my squad. I hope I can get promoted this season...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 