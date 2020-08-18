Few things I have noticed which I am hoping they fix in the final version.



-When you're on the player search and click attributes it used to be let you highlight key attributes for say a striker you'd want finishing, composure etc. This seems to have gone though.

-When you're on the page where the scouts recommend you a list of players the clear all button on the top right of the screen doesn't work.

-In a two legged tie no where on the match screen does it show the first leg score.

-Far too many corners. I often have games where there has been 30+ corners.



That said I am really enjoying this version. Great to see they have fixed the CAM position this year and it's actually a useful position. Some of the through balls Brandt is playing to Haaland are a sight to behold.



In terms of Dortmund we have about 9 or 10 games left in the Bundesliga and we are 8 points clear at the top. Lost in the second round of the German Cup to Leipzig. Lost in the last 8 of the CL to City 3-1 over two. Cocked up in the first leg. Was drawing 1-1 and having used all my subs I got an injury and meant playing the last 25 mins with 10 men. Lost the first leg 1-2 and then lost 1-0 at the Etihad after having much the better of the chances but couldn't score. In terms of transfers I have brought in Naci Ünüvar, Nelson Semedo, Ryan Gravenberch (couldn't afford him, asked the board and they said yes because he fits in with the sign young player philosophy thing) and CB Marcão from Galatasaray, Ferran Torres and Wesley Fofana. Donnarumma is coming in on a free next season. Also a 17 year old Brazilian striker, Leonardo coming in for a few mill.



In terms of the outs - Nico Schulz, Mateu Morey, Marwin Hitz, Lucasz Passlack, Mahmoud Dahoud have all been sold.



I was playing a 5 at the back with wingback formation which is why I bought in a couple of extra CBs but to be honest I have scrapped that and gone back to 4 at the back and as such Marcão will probably be sold and Fofana loan won't be extended.



Board have confirmed 70m+ transfer budget next year. Hopefully that'll be 100m+ when I try and get Delaney and Reus out the door. Really need a backup striker so I am not playing Haaland every game. Did try for Depay on a free. He accepted around 160k a week. But picked Madrid over Dortmund.