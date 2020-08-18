« previous next »
Aye, Touch is for tablets, Football Manager 2020 Mobile is for mobiles
Fair enough. Ta.

I'm looking for a database where every team has a global transfer ban. Forever. To see how the teams fare with just their youth products. Anyone come across one?
I'm looking for a database where every team has a global transfer ban. Forever. To see how the teams fare with just their youth products. Anyone come across one?
I've heard about these for previous games but it has one glaring flaw:

Good players will outgrow the reputation of a smaller club and want to move on to a new challenge (and refuse to sign new contracts as a result) but obviously they can't sign for another side and there's no choice left for them but to retire.
That'd be a weird database.. In the long run it would be just as unfair as it is with transfers.

Clubs with the money to develop their youth system and training facilities would be able to develop their players better.

In the regen system too, there's also basically a catchment system for youth intake, and as you can imagine London and Barcelona and Madrid have a lot more more players to offer than Loch Ness. And overall, I'd have to check the exact mechanics but the country's own ratings seem to influence the quality of players to a certain extent.

Its an interesting idea but I think it would be pretty terrible! It would invalidate the scouting and transfer systems, but the real side effect of that is the standard of football would be really low.

As in life, the odds of a once in a lifetime talent being born in your area is low. A depressingly small amount of English players ever play at a high level. The odds of getting even three PL level players in the same youth group in one area is astronomical.

And as in life, one crippling injury can ruin a career. The next Messi might get born in Chester, but end up hamstrung by the club's poor development systems, get overused due to lack of other options, and end up absolutely crocked, ruining the club's chances to ever improve (especially heightened if transfer fees did not exist) , making income entirely about how the team fares on the pitch. All revenue being performance based... Taking us back to the bigger clubs with the biggest stadiums with the best facilities doing better, as they do anyway!
Pedri's gonna be a star
Free On EGS
Having my longest FM save ever this year, I normally get bored/pissed off after about 5 in-game years.

Had an up and down time. Forest Green (promoted) > Blackburn (promoted - relegated) > Brentford (Promoted - relegated after 3 years) > Mainz (got bored) > Sheffield United (Promoted - won FA Cup - just went out in EL group stages)

got a good little team.
I can never get past three, I can win it all with any PL club but anything beneath that is too boring I find.

Tried a Nottingham Forest game, but lost interest entirely now.
Anyone in here ever given Soccer Manager Worlds a go? It's basically a free online simplified version of FM, which sort of harks back to Champ Man 01/02 days.

We run several RAWK leagues if anyone wants to give it a go. There's an introduction page here -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346309.0

:wave
Anybody playing the new one?
Waiting on full release.

Past two releases I've jumped on in the Beta then they made some patches that wouldn't be compatible with my save.

My save on FM20 has utterly absurd penalty miss rates.  They patched it really quickly on the full release (Day One I think) but my save was hamstrung already and I was probably 50 hours in by then.  Still fucks me off.
Did a season with Bournemouth. Going to do a few more one season games before starting an epic career on full release.
FM21 is being released for Xbox on Dec 1st. Looking forward to seeing what it's like on the big screen. Can play through GamePass (I think) and it has cross play so can go between console and PC with ease. It's just the FM Touch version but that's alright for me as I don't have the time to get in depth with every save
Not liking the extra step on the negotiating with the board - just take me to the discussion.

Also not liking the data during/half-time in the matches - although only played 1 match so far, so maybe it'll grow on me
Quote from: AndyMuller on November 17, 2020, 07:34:09 PM
Anybody playing the new one?

Yep - Prefer some things about this version and dislike other things. The match engine feels a lot smoother.

What's the deal with the diagram where it shows all the passes? What is that meant to show?

This thing:



I will see what the screens look like when the final release it out. But I think I will end up getting a different skin to fix all that stuff.

Will end up sticking with Dortmund save (not much money in the ways of transfer budget so signed Torres from City on loan, Davies from Bayern on loan, Fofana from Leicester on loan as cover and Naci Unavar from Ajax for about 1m up front and another 3 on the never never) in beta stage until the full release comes out then will do a long term save. Not sure with who yet though. Did 20 odd seasons with Palermo last year. That was fun. So hoping for something similar this time. Thinking maybe Deportivo de La Coruna or Saint-Etienne.
Anywhere that will be doing this in the 30 quid region on release?
cdkeys.com
They stiffed me on an Xbox Live code a few weeks ago, so am a little hesitant...
I've never had an issue with them, and that's who I bought my FM21 from.
Got mine here - https://www.shopto.net/en/dwnld58827-football-manager-2021-p510778/
CDkeys are boss. No issues with them.
you legend

So I bought from Shopto and it's loading now, is this the Beta?
Full game launches Tuesday. I think I'm sitting this one out. But I said that last time.
Got Blackburn to the prem in my first season with the highest points total (99) and the most wins ever (29) in the Championship and now I'm struggling bad in the prem after having a few mad 5-0 wins against both Southampton and Villa. Just cant seem to score and currently on a winless run of 8 games!
This made me laugh too. I don't understand it at all!

I'm going a season with Feyenoord, wasn't expected to do much, lost to ajax with a last minute VAR pen in the first game, then went 24 games unbeaten. Yet still fighting for 2nd coming towards the end of the season. Still in Europa too, enjoying it but it's a tough league!
Thinking of buying FM this year how does this work mate? You pay the £25 then what? Do you get a download link instantly? How is it linked to Steam?
You get a code that you put into steam and it activates through that
Cheers mate will give it a buy then! Cant go wrong with £25
Alright guys,

Me and two mates have just recently started a new twitter account and twitch stream focusing on the classic CM0102 Build of Champ Manager and two of us in there are big reds.

Would be proper appreciated if you could drop us a follow on Twitter/Twitch:
@TheGamesGone1 on both platforms

We stream on a Thursday at 9pm over on twitch at the same handle @TheGamesGone1 and were currently seeing if an ultimate team of CM0102 legends could handle it in the European Super League.

Even if youre not into CM0102 theres general footy chat and slagging off of the fact the game has fucking gone.

Cheers!
Few things I have noticed which I am hoping they fix in the final version.

-When you're on the player search and click attributes it used to be let you highlight key attributes for say a striker you'd want finishing, composure etc. This seems to have gone though.
-When you're on the page where the scouts recommend you a list of players the clear all button on the top right of the screen doesn't work.
-In a two legged tie no where on the match screen does it show the first leg score.
-Far too many corners. I often have games where there has been 30+ corners.

That said I am really enjoying this version. Great to see they have fixed the CAM position this year and it's actually a useful position. Some of the through balls Brandt is playing to Haaland are a sight to behold.

In terms of Dortmund we have about 9 or 10 games left in the Bundesliga and we are 8 points clear at the top. Lost in the second round of the German Cup to Leipzig. Lost in the last 8 of the CL to City 3-1 over two. Cocked up in the first leg. Was drawing 1-1 and having used all my subs I got an injury and meant playing the last 25 mins with 10 men. Lost the first leg 1-2 and then lost 1-0 at the Etihad after having much the better of the chances but couldn't score. In terms of transfers I have brought in Naci Ünüvar, Nelson Semedo, Ryan Gravenberch (couldn't afford him, asked the board and they said yes because he fits in with the sign young player philosophy thing) and CB Marcão from Galatasaray, Ferran Torres and Wesley Fofana. Donnarumma is coming in on a free next season. Also a 17 year old Brazilian striker, Leonardo coming in for a few mill.

In terms of the outs - Nico Schulz, Mateu Morey, Marwin Hitz, Lucasz Passlack, Mahmoud Dahoud have all been sold.

I was playing a 5 at the back with wingback formation which is why I bought in a couple of extra CBs but to be honest I have scrapped that and gone back to 4 at the back and as such Marcão will probably be sold and Fofana loan won't be extended.

Board have confirmed 70m+ transfer budget next year. Hopefully that'll be 100m+ when I try and get Delaney and Reus out the door. Really need a backup striker so I am not playing Haaland every game. Did try for Depay on a free. He accepted around 160k a week. But picked Madrid over Dortmund.
Has Haaland got a release clause ? If so, are you planning on trying to sign him to a new contract without one or preparing for his departure?
Yes - 69m which expires in at some point in 2021.

First thing I did when taking over was bin the clause and nail him down for 5 years. Having to pay him an extra 20k is a week. But no way that clause was staying.

He. Will. Never. Leave.

Haaland is my top scorer as to be expected. But the real surprise for me is Thorgan Hazard. He was going at a goal a game from right inside forward until he was injured. Now he's got about 16 goals in 25 games. Also Emre Can is a very useful player and rarely lets me down. Sancho has been a bit meh. Glides past players with ease and he's not been terrible. But I expected more. Witzel is Mr Reliable too and pops up with the odd goal from the edge of the box. Burki and Hitz lost faith completely (Hence Donnarumma coming in - at a cost of 160k a week I will add. But I like to find a goalie and stick with him forever and Donnarummais only 21 so it's unlikely I will need to sign another goalie). Weirdly I put Hitz up for sale for 1m and Real Madrid came in immediately. I thought oh that's weird maybe it's for their CL squad or injury crisis. But not. They have been rotating him and Courtois. Even in the last 8 of the CL. Was a toss up between Donnarumma, Uğurcan Çakır (12m ish) and Dominik Livaković (10m ish). But went for the Italian.

Tip for players looking for a left back. Bayern will loan out Alfonso Davies for 2 years if you cover his 50k (ish) wages.
 
The only thing I don't like at the moment is the transfers. Some very odd loans and cheap transfers avaliable even in the championship.

I had Ayoze Perez, Davide Santon and Cedric Soares at Bournemouth.


Anyone know if the release has changed much or if they will wait and bring out a patch soon? Quite into my new Feyenoord game I have started
Hard to say because SI have said there is no release notes for Beta to Full.

I would expect to see a few patches before the big January update though.

You should still be able to continue with your Feyenoord save though, right?
For sure, just I think in previous years I remember they have done some changes that need a new game. Will probably continue until they release any big changes.
Was hoping for patch notes.

Enjoying it so far, only a few games into the season with the reds though. Brought in Eric Garcia from City (he was on the list) cos Joe Gome got a nasty injury in pre season leaving me with two first team CMs (sound familiar?) and looking forward to continuing Jurgen's hard work.

Match engine is much prettier I think.
They've really nailed the realistic nature of football this year - so far in pre season I have lost Van Dijk, Gomez, Henderson, TAA, Salah, Mane, Jota...Just waiting on Allison getting crocked now
In Game Editor it is, then!
