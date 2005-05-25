I agree with what you are saying, but since you are a City supporter, haven't you felt that City fans in general have been a lot more vitriolic of late on us. I understand some of it being the Koppaberg incident, but in general, there seems to be a push from city to incubate a rivalry of sorts, which City do not traditionally have apart from United. I live in the States and haven't really met a proper City fans to really know what their thoughts are, but going by social media and how City have been obsessed about us in the past couple of years, I get the feeling that they see commercial value in trying to create something here that doesn't really exist.



Not sure if I see it that way. I think you put a dent in our most dominant season ever in 17/18, because I'm pretty sure we would have gone invincible if not for the game at anfield, and you ran over us and beat us in the CL when we really just wanted to bask in the glory lol. Then you followed us to the door last year, and now you seem to be heading for our recordsI don't think there are any manufacturing of a rivalry for commercial reasons going on. Atleast I don't get that feeling. to be honest if its a rivalry there it feels more chosen by fans and circumstances, but if you want my opinion I don't consider it to be. I actually think its more to give United fans a taste of their own medicine, because when we got the funds and started to assemble good teams, they absolutely hated it. They always clinged to the rivalry between you guys and said that was the important one and we were irrelevant. And I have no doubt they were sincere when especially the ones growing up with you guys dominant said that you still were a bigger rivalry, the kind of false arrogance that they didn't care about us at all was just pathetic, they despised the thought of us actually outperforming them and we rattled them from the fans down to Ferguson himself. Now karma struck and their day in the sun is over for now, so atleast for me it's more about sticking the knife in and say "your not relevant anymore, we and Liverpool are in a league of our own".But I guess if you go online you will find a lot of vitrol. Twitter is basically made for it isn't it. BlueMoon though shouldn't be taken too seriously. The more balanced fans usually gets hounded out, or just stops going on there. Yes there is a insane amount of vitrol against you there. As it was for Chelsea when they won. As it will always be for United. The hatred on there is quite admirable if you don't take it too seriously. Its lacking in moderation compared to other forums imo. You should just see the toxicity on there aimed at other City fans not buying into the "the game is bent narrative".