Well this table has City in their rightful place at the top of the table;



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50822875



The problem is that the stats are far too simplistic. The major reason City are ahead on xG is what happens when they get ahead in games. They look to rub the opposition's nose in it and play for the full 90 minutes. Liverpool on the other hand do just enough. Three points is three points, so we close the game down conserve energy and then go again in the next game.Our xG would be far higher if we looked to take advantage of tired beaten sides the way City do. We don't play for the full 90 minutes unless we have to and if we have to then we are utterly ruthless at the end of games. There are other reasons. The major one is how both teams compare defensively to xG we have conceded 3 goals less than xG suggests we should and City have conceded two more.That is entirely predictable because our defence is clearly way above average and there's is clearly below what it should be.Another reason for me is that we are extremely efficient at creating the type of chances our players are good at taking. xG is all about the expected chance of scoring from each position. We have two pacey forwards who thrive on breaking the line and getting in one on one with the keeper, we are extremely good at producing those kind of chances for our players.The other key area is our delivery from out wide. xG tells you where the player receiving the ball is when he attempts to score. What it doesn't do is take into account the quality of the delivery. A whipped in driven cross from Trent gives you a far better chance of scoring than a soft floated cross.