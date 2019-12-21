The 500 richest people in the world added 1.2Tn to their wealth this year.



Totally good and normal.







Unfortunately it's all supported by the central banks. They (central banks) have painted themselves into a corner with their handling of the crisis in 08. Short term anyone invested in the stock market has been lucky. It's not just the billionaires, it's everyone, but naturally they (billionaires) have profited the most. Long term the central banks have encouraged borrowing instead of saving. Governments, companies and private citizens have all joined in. It's the biggest debt bubble ever. If we are to be scared of anything in the next decade, it is the bursting of this bubble. The billionaires may lose lots and lots, but it will be the people who suffer the most. As always.