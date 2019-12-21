Poll

Easy question: Should billionaires exist?

Yes!
70 (35.4%)
No!
120 (60.6%)
Don't know :(
8 (4%)

Total Members Voted: 198

Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #680 on: December 21, 2019, 06:39:52 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on December 21, 2019, 04:59:12 PM
the absolute irony of this coming from you, the parody of a top virtue signalling socialist bro who cant handle others having a different opinion to him
for once i agree with you
The National Pensioners Convention (NPC) is the principal organisation representing pensioners in the United Kingdom. It is made up of around 1,000 bodies representing 1.5 million members, organised into federal regional units.
The NPC was founded by former Transport and General Workers' Union trade union leader, Jack Jones in 1979

Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #681 on: December 22, 2019, 11:44:37 AM »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on December 21, 2019, 12:45:11 PM
Start out selling books from your garrage and end up with a worth of over 140 BILLION.

The mind boggles.    ::)

Some garage. I thought I had a lot of junk in mine.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #682 on: December 23, 2019, 03:47:13 PM »
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/vision-2030-poverty-saudi-arabia-191210115057234.html

You can see how unreliable,  inconsistent and lacking in cover 'patronage'  networks to help the needy -    which are a common facet of countries in that region -  end up being.  You need to systematise the entire process of a safety net,  not leave it to chance,  hope.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #683 on: December 27, 2019, 10:42:37 PM »
The 500 richest people in the world added 1.2Tn to their wealth this year.

Totally good and normal.

Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 08:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 27, 2019, 10:42:37 PM
The 500 richest people in the world added 1.2Tn to their wealth this year.

Totally good and normal.

"Wealth Creators" don't cha know  ;)
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 10:23:07 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 27, 2019, 10:42:37 PM
The 500 richest people in the world added 1.2Tn to their wealth this year.

Totally good and normal.

Independent of this and absolutely in no way linked, poverty has increased in many western countries including usa and uk. Obviously we just need more time for the wealth to trickle down. Hopefully, Boris can give out some tax breaks to speed things up.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 27, 2019, 10:42:37 PM
The 500 richest people in the world added 1.2Tn to their wealth this year.

Totally good and normal.



Unfortunately it's all supported by the central banks. They (central banks) have painted themselves into a corner with their handling of the crisis in 08. Short term anyone invested in the stock market has been lucky. It's not just the billionaires, it's everyone, but naturally they (billionaires) have profited the most. Long term the central banks have encouraged borrowing instead of saving. Governments, companies and private citizens have all joined in. It's the biggest debt bubble ever. If we are to be scared of anything in the next decade, it is the bursting of this bubble. The billionaires may lose lots and lots, but it will be the people who suffer the most. As always.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:22:24 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:23:07 AM
Independent of this and absolutely in no way linked, poverty has increased in many western countries including usa and uk. Obviously we just need more time for the wealth to trickle down. Hopefully, Boris can give out some tax breaks to speed things up.

It won't trickle down. That was the mistake they (central banks) made, thinking it would be that way. Instead of letting the guilty parties fall, they got themselves involved and made things worse (long term). They have a couple of options. One is to raise interest rates, which would destroy lives for those who have borrowed. Another is to keep doing more of the same, but with a different touch. Print money and hand it out to the people (instead of the banks). That will destroy people's savings. Cutting taxes will not solve anything. This is probably a problem that has become way to big to handle.
