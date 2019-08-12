Poll

Easy question: Should billionaires exist?

Yes!
69 (35.6%)
No!
117 (60.3%)
Don't know :(
8 (4.1%)

Total Members Voted: 194

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,285
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #640 on: Today at 02:23:04 PM »
Also how that works with performance related pay jobs like sales vs admin roles where one rightly has a far bigger flexible element
Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #641 on: Today at 02:28:38 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 02:20:20 PM
OK so "make a law" - what does this law say? The CEO can only be paid a certain times more than the lowest paid worker? Raise the minimum wage? X% amount of pre-director payout profits must be divided between non-boardroom staff?

And how do we pass that law? A leftwing party needs to get into power first otherwise it will just get voted down by the right who are propped up by the rich and obviously won't want it in.

And where's the cutoff? Six, seven, eight or nine figures? Are footballers exempt? Or artists? How about rags to riches billionnaires who happen to have invented a defining product?
I think that would be an excellent policy. It's absurd how salaries for CEOs have risen in comparison to the average worker in the last few decades. I think the figures are even more extreme in the UK, but they've gone from something like 5-6 times more in 1980 to 20-30 times, excluding capital income, for the biggest 30 companies in Sweden. I read a study about that a while ago, and may remember the figures wrong, but it was around there. I find it hard to believe that their work is that much more valuable now than before.
Online Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 02:35:12 PM »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 02:28:38 PM
I think that would be an excellent policy. It's absurd how salaries for CEOs have risen in comparison to the average worker in the last few decades. I think the figures are even more extreme in the UK, but they've gone from something like 5-6 times more in 1980 to 20-30 times, excluding capital income, for the biggest 30 companies in Sweden. I read a study about that a while ago, and may remember the figures wrong, but it was around there. I find it hard to believe that their work is that much more valuable now than before.

Are there any companies that run that policy successfully?

I genuinely don't know, don't think I'm putting obstacles down for the sake.
Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #643 on: Today at 02:36:44 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 01:59:46 PM
There are more votes for the left wing parties than right, Labour, Lib Dem, and Green got 891k more than the Tories. Perhaps I should throw in the SNP votes too but I don't know enough about their policies other than for indyref2.

But its the infighting that has split the left wing into factions, and sent the centrist over to the right, and in my opinion its because of stuff like this. I've said repeatedly that the mega rich should be taxed more. I'm obviously in favour of that, and I don't want anyone to be homeless or have to wait so long for their cancer treatment that its too late, or have their benefits cut (as happened to my genuinely in need poorly brother in law the week after the election). But its the governments fault, not JK bloody Rowling and other mega rich.



Look, obviously we are close in our views. Of course everyone here wants an end to homelessness. And of course it is the remit of the govt to ensure it doesn't happen. But the govt doesn't exist in a vacuum, we get to decide what is important for us as a society.
The point I've been trying to make throughout this thread is that morals must come before practicalities. Sure there are significant practical issues in ensuring a more fair society, but it is just plain immoral to live in a society where such disgusting inequality exists. And nothing justifies it. Nobody works tens of thousands of times harder than anyone else. Lots of people have great business ideas but don't get lucky at the right time, don't get the financial backing at the right time, don't have a ripe market at the right time. Becoming a billionaire is, for the vast vast majority of cases, is a matter of sheer luck, usually exploiting slave labour in the third world. And it is immoral to have a society in which luck and greed are rewarded to this extent.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 02:51:25 PM »
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.
Online Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:03:11 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:51:25 PM
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.

To be clear, I said that Coates SHOULD be paid a lot less and the money distributed between her staff. Comparing gambling to crack cocaine is the sort of language that injects way too much emotion into the reasonable discussion and makes it impossible to change minds though.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:09:37 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:03:11 PM
To be clear, I said that Coates SHOULD be paid a lot less and the money distributed between her staff. Comparing gambling to crack cocaine is the sort of language that injects way too much emotion into the reasonable discussion and makes it impossible to change minds though.

I gamble and I take drugs, luckily I don't have an addiction to either. Have you ever worked in a betting shop? A punter trying to get one last bet on before the shop closes to try recoup his days losses is a lot more addled than a person trying to source a gram of weed or coke for a night over the weekend.
Online Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #647 on: Today at 03:17:46 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:09:37 PM
I gamble and I take drugs, luckily I don't have an addiction to either. Have you ever worked in a betting shop? A punter trying to get one last bet on before the shop closes to try recoup his days losses is a lot more addled than a person trying to source a gram of weed or coke for a night over the weekend.

Yep I worked in shops for Coral and in the head office of William Hill for a short while at weekends during my teens / very early 20s.

Most of the punters were there for entertainment and their footy coupons. There were a few feeding way too much money into the FOBTs and I'm glad that they're looking to reduce that.

Lets not derail the discussion with the evils of drugs/gambling/smoking/alcohol/porn and other morally dubious but very fun things.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:17:46 PM
Yep I worked in shops for Coral and in the head office of William Hill for a short while at weekends during my teens / very early 20s.

Most of the punters were there for entertainment and their footy coupons. There were a few feeding way too much money into the FOBTs and I'm glad that they're looking to reduce that.

Lets not derail the discussion with the evils of drugs/gambling/smoking/alcohol/porn and other morally dubious but very fun things.

Ok so we've both seen the bad side of it.

To my detriment I love everything you've listed, still won't stop me saying she's a gloarified drug dealer.

Good to see you come on board with policy of CEOs earning a certain multiple of the lowest paid staff members wage. Do you still think a left wing government is needed to enact this policy?
Online Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,777
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:33:42 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:29:28 PM
Ok so we've both seen the bad side of it.

To my detriment I love everything you've listed, still won't stop me saying she's a gloarified drug dealer.

Good to see you come on board with policy of CEOs earning a certain multiple of the lowest paid staff members wage. Do you still think a left wing government is needed to enact this policy?

I just don't think it's practical. If anything, won't it create monopolies? For example, if there's 5 betting companies, the one with the best paid CEO will therefore have the best paid staff, attracting the brightest and hardest working staff, the others get worse and die off, then there's only one left and the odds suffer.

If anything, I'm for (wayyy) higher taxation. Making public services cheaper and better in the long run.

BUT if after the wayyy higher taxation, someone still has a billion quid left, they're not a bad person (unless they made that money in a bad way).
Online Lush is the best medicine...

  FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,285
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #650 on: Today at 03:46:04 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:51:25 PM
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.
its easy to dodge it, have the senior execs paid by a separate subsidiary which charges the parent company for their services and thats an easy way round it eg bet365 ltd pays bet365 management ltd £500m for management services
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #651 on: Today at 03:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:33:42 PM
I just don't think it's practical. If anything, won't it create monopolies? For example, if there's 5 betting companies, the one with the best paid CEO will therefore have the best paid staff, attracting the brightest and hardest working staff, the others get worse and die off, then there's only one left and the odds suffer.

If anything, I'm for (wayyy) higher taxation. Making public services cheaper and better in the long run.

BUT if after the wayyy higher taxation, someone still has a billion quid left, they're not a bad person (unless they made that money in a bad way).

Not sure i agree with your first point. Isn't this essentially happens anyway and there wilk always be new staff to pick up the slack when someone moves up the chain. Im not sure betting companies are the best example for this discussion as there's nothing innovative about them and no discernible differences between them. Sorry if I conflated the two arguments.
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #652 on: Today at 03:49:35 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 03:46:04 PM
its easy to dodge it, have the senior execs paid by a separate subsidiary which charges the parent company for their services and thats an easy way round it eg bet365 ltd pays bet365 management ltd £500m for management services

Cut out any loopholes.
Online Lush is the best medicine...

  FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,285
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #653 on: Today at 06:36:18 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:49:35 PM
Cut out any loopholes.
how do you cut that one out as it would basically mean you cannot outsource at all
Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,241
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #654 on: Today at 08:02:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 02:20:20 PM
OK so "make a law" - what does this law say? The CEO can only be paid a certain times more than the lowest paid worker? Raise the minimum wage? X% amount of pre-director payout profits must be divided between non-boardroom staff?

And how do we pass that law? A leftwing party needs to get into power first otherwise it will just get voted down by the right who are propped up by the rich and obviously won't want it in.

And where's the cutoff? Six, seven, eight or nine figures? Are footballers exempt? Or artists? How about rags to riches billionnaires who happen to have invented a defining product?

I like the idea, I just think it would be extremely difficult to make it work. Example: over here it's common that foreign ice hockey professionals get a lower tax. They only live in the country for say 6 months and as such they pay lower taxes, which means they can be paid more. There are always ways around things. What if the owner says no to salary and wants to he paid in shares?

There is also the other side of it. There's a company that makes ERP systems. The owner thought he made enough money and decided to set aside money for his staff. The staff got to vote who should get the most. Reaction? People thought it was unfair... But people got to take part of the profit and earned way more money than they would elsewhere. A typical bonus is 150kSEK. Roughly £10k. Unfortunately I only have information in Swedish.
https://hrpeople.se/2019/08/12/miljonregn/

I think this is interesting, because it's not something from a law, it's from a business owner's own initiative. It reminds me of Henry Ford's $5/day minimum wage. I don't know if I have mentioned it before, but long story short $5/day and 200 working days would give you $1000/year, which at the time equalled 50 oz of gold. 50oz of gold today would be around $70k. That was Ford's minimum wage, 100+ years ago. 


Then there are other examples that I like less. For example bonus systems where the staff gets a bonus as a percentage of their salary, but the CEO etc get a higher percentage of a much higher salary. This I believe is more likely to happen in companies where the founder is gone.
