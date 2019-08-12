OK so "make a law" - what does this law say? The CEO can only be paid a certain times more than the lowest paid worker? Raise the minimum wage? X% amount of pre-director payout profits must be divided between non-boardroom staff?



And how do we pass that law? A leftwing party needs to get into power first otherwise it will just get voted down by the right who are propped up by the rich and obviously won't want it in.



And where's the cutoff? Six, seven, eight or nine figures? Are footballers exempt? Or artists? How about rags to riches billionnaires who happen to have invented a defining product?



I like the idea, I just think it would be extremely difficult to make it work. Example: over here it's common that foreign ice hockey professionals get a lower tax. They only live in the country for say 6 months and as such they pay lower taxes, which means they can be paid more. There are always ways around things. What if the owner says no to salary and wants to he paid in shares?There is also the other side of it. There's a company that makes ERP systems. The owner thought he made enough money and decided to set aside money for his staff. The staff got to vote who should get the most. Reaction? People thought it was unfair... But people got to take part of the profit and earned way more money than they would elsewhere. A typical bonus is 150kSEK. Roughly £10k. Unfortunately I only have information in Swedish.I think this is interesting, because it's not something from a law, it's from a business owner's own initiative. It reminds me of Henry Ford's $5/day minimum wage. I don't know if I have mentioned it before, but long story short $5/day and 200 working days would give you $1000/year, which at the time equalled 50 oz of gold. 50oz of gold today would be around $70k. That was Ford's minimum wage, 100+ years ago.Then there are other examples that I like less. For example bonus systems where the staff gets a bonus as a percentage of their salary, but the CEO etc get a higher percentage of a much higher salary. This I believe is more likely to happen in companies where the founder is gone.