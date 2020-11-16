I don't want to see his unhappy place if his happy place is Turf Moor.
like I'm a celeb but fuckin hate those 2 midget geordie tefal twats Manc and Greggsself satisfied smug little pricks smiling like they're little kids when they're grown mensmirking at someone - yes even though it's a vain attention seeking celebrity - as they suffer with anxietyi always skip past their 'hilarious' written for them pieces to camerawish the 2 of them would fuck off but don't let that frankenstein twat drive as he'll kill your gran - glad i got that off my chest
people like big dick nick.
Is that you Spuggie?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Crying and freaking out before a trial is a guaranteed way to make sure you do every one.
I've never watched the show before but decided to give it a go this time and that was the first thing I thought. Don't look worried and you'll get away with it. Also, don't tell them that you're scared of snakes and heights. Personally, I'm terrified of chocolate and Yorkshire Terriers...
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
That's what I've always said. Why would I tell them I am terrified of spiders when I know that means I'll be put in a pit of them or have to stick one in my mouth?
On that note I presume theyve dodged the sliders this year the lucky gits? I hope theyve not shipped loads of Huntsmen over here for the trials to let some escape and terrorise North Wales and beyond?
I think I read somewhere that they have brought some critters over but possibly not lethal spiders maybe! (hopefully, I can't even watch them on TV, let alone have a bowl of them put over my head!)
The ones they used in the jungle arent lethal. Unless they give you heart failure on sight which is entirely possible.
That reminds me, they have it easier at night too. Much easier to sleep in the castle than in the jungle wondering if every itch is something deadly crawling over you! Being able to stay up later with people sleeping in another room (or vice versa if you want an early night) must be better too.
That reminds me
Are you enjoying Shane's wit Nick? Makes me chuckle all the time. Funny bloke.
he has been funny. When he suggested Jordan should have done strictly made me laugh out loud.
Same, that killed me that mate, so quick.
Beverly surely getting off lightly here being vegan!
Same. Started already. Don't know why I found him asking Mo if he'd been to the shops so funny
Draining listening to someone trying to be funny the whole time isnt it? Bloody narcissists.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Got to laugh. Celebrities in tears after 5 days apart from their family. Meanwhile a lot of people haven't seen their family properly in about 7 months!
