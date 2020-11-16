« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm a celebrity  (Read 9253 times)

Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 16, 2020, 09:43:36 PM
I don't want to see his unhappy place if his happy place is Turf Moor.

 ;D

Might have mentioned it once, but I think he got away with it!
Re: I'm a celebrity
Fair play to the lad. I wouldn't do that trial.
Re: I'm a celebrity
like I'm a celeb but fuckin hate those 2 midget geordie tefal twats Manc and Greggs

self satisfied smug little pricks smiling like they're little kids when they're grown men

smirking at someone - yes even though it's a vain attention seeking celebrity - as they suffer with anxiety

i always skip past their 'hilarious' written for them pieces to camera

wish the 2 of them would fuck off but don't let that frankenstein twat drive as he'll kill your gran

 - glad i got that off my chest
Re: I'm a celebrity
Ant & Dec are brilliant.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: liverbloke on November 17, 2020, 09:58:53 AM
like I'm a celeb but fuckin hate those 2 midget geordie tefal twats Manc and Greggs

self satisfied smug little pricks smiling like they're little kids when they're grown men

smirking at someone - yes even though it's a vain attention seeking celebrity - as they suffer with anxiety

i always skip past their 'hilarious' written for them pieces to camera

wish the 2 of them would fuck off but don't let that frankenstein twat drive as he'll kill your gran

 - glad i got that off my chest

Is that you Spuggie?
Re: I'm a celebrity
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 16, 2020, 09:11:34 PM
Crying and freaking out before a trial is a guaranteed way to make sure you do every one.

I've never watched the show before but decided to give it a go this time and that was the first thing I thought. Don't look worried and you'll get away with it. Also, don't tell them that you're scared of snakes and heights. Personally, I'm terrified of chocolate and Yorkshire Terriers...
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: Zeppelin on November 17, 2020, 11:41:38 AM
I've never watched the show before but decided to give it a go this time and that was the first thing I thought. Don't look worried and you'll get away with it. Also, don't tell them that you're scared of snakes and heights. Personally, I'm terrified of chocolate and Yorkshire Terriers...

To be fair, he apparently doesn't take the lift in Radio1 building as he's scared of them. Sounds like he's freak out over a terrys chocolate orange
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: Zeppelin on November 17, 2020, 11:41:38 AM
I've never watched the show before but decided to give it a go this time and that was the first thing I thought. Don't look worried and you'll get away with it. Also, don't tell them that you're scared of snakes and heights. Personally, I'm terrified of chocolate and Yorkshire Terriers...

That's what I've always said. Why would I tell them I am terrified of spiders when I know that means I'll be put in a pit of them or have to stick one in my mouth? ;D
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 17, 2020, 12:18:04 PM
That's what I've always said. Why would I tell them I am terrified of spiders when I know that means I'll be put in a pit of them or have to stick one in my mouth? ;D

On that note I presume theyve dodged the sliders this year the lucky gits? I hope theyve not shipped loads of Huntsmen over here for the trials to let some escape and terrorise North Wales and beyond? :D
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 01:31:58 PM
On that note I presume theyve dodged the sliders this year the lucky gits? I hope theyve not shipped loads of Huntsmen over here for the trials to let some escape and terrorise North Wales and beyond? :D

I think I read somewhere that they have brought some critters over but possibly not lethal spiders maybe! (hopefully, I can't even watch them on TV, let alone have a bowl of them put over my head!)
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 17, 2020, 02:24:58 PM
I think I read somewhere that they have brought some critters over but possibly not lethal spiders maybe! (hopefully, I can't even watch them on TV, let alone have a bowl of them put over my head!)

The ones they used in the jungle arent lethal. Unless they give you heart failure on sight which is entirely possible.

That reminds me, they have it easier at night too. Much easier to sleep in the castle than in the jungle wondering if every itch is something deadly crawling over you! Being able to stay up later with people sleeping in another room (or vice versa if you want an early night) must be better too.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 02:45:40 PM
The ones they used in the jungle arent lethal. Unless they give you heart failure on sight which is entirely possible.

Haha, that'd be me then!

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 02:45:40 PM
That reminds me, they have it easier at night too. Much easier to sleep in the castle than in the jungle wondering if every itch is something deadly crawling over you! Being able to stay up later with people sleeping in another room (or vice versa if you want an early night) must be better too.

Yeah, I thought the same, it's not quite the same wild experience is it? Bloody lightweights, make them sleep outdoors in the freezing winter rain in Wales! ;D
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: Zeppelin on November 17, 2020, 11:41:38 AM
I've never watched the show before but decided to give it a go this time and that was the first thing I thought. Don't look worried and you'll get away with it. Also, don't tell them that you're scared of snakes and heights. Personally, I'm terrified of chocolate and Yorkshire Terriers...
I understand your predicament. My own fear of Margot Robbie is pretty debilitating, in case I ever get a surprise last minute call up. it could happen, right?
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 02:45:40 PM

That reminds me
Are you enjoying Shane's wit Nick? Makes me chuckle all the time. Funny bloke.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: John C on November 17, 2020, 08:19:09 PM
Are you enjoying Shane's wit Nick? Makes me chuckle all the time. Funny bloke.
;D he has been funny. When he suggested Jordan should have done strictly made me laugh out loud.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 17, 2020, 08:33:24 PM
;D he has been funny. When he suggested Jordan should have done strictly made me laugh out loud.
Same, that killed me that mate, so quick.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: John C on November 17, 2020, 08:46:06 PM
Same, that killed me that mate, so quick.
Same. Started already. Don't know why I found him asking Mo if he'd been to the shops so funny ;D

It's the food trial! Get in!
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: John C on November 17, 2020, 08:19:09 PM
Are you enjoying Shane's wit Nick? Makes me chuckle all the time. Funny bloke.

Draining listening to someone trying to be funny the whole time isnt it? Bloody narcissists.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 16, 2020, 09:43:36 PM
I don't want to see his unhappy place if his happy place is Turf Moor.

My 10 year old daughter just came to ask me what a Turf Moor was  ;D !!  There just watching yesterdays
Re: I'm a celebrity
Beverly surely getting off lightly here being vegan!
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 17, 2020, 09:47:11 PM
Beverly surely getting off lightly here being vegan!

If I went in this show I'd definitely be saying I'm a vegan to be honest and that I'm allergic to insects.
Re: I'm a celebrity
"Nuts Roast"

 :lmao

Deers testicles!

 ;D

Well kept down - at the second attempt.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Fermented plums...

"Isn't that what I just had?" ;D
Re: I'm a celebrity
The eating trial seems to be an easy 10 stars the last few years. Theyre eating horrible things but give me that for 30 seconds rather than 10 mins in a coffin with snakes or spiders.

AJ and Jessica have barely said a word between them.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 17, 2020, 09:23:06 PM
Same. Started already. Don't know why I found him asking Mo if he'd been to the shops so funny ;D

;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 09:34:12 PM
Draining listening to someone trying to be funny the whole time isnt it? Bloody narcissists.
;D
Re: I'm a celebrity
Jordan 'Jillian McKeith' North
Re: I'm a celebrity
I think Shane is struggling already, and has already turned to being a big child already just to amuse himself!

Which is fine, as a lot of it is quite funny!
Re: I'm a celebrity
Got to laugh. Celebrities in tears after 5 days apart from their family. Meanwhile a lot of people haven't seen their family properly in about 7 months!
Re: I'm a celebrity
Always been a huge fan of Walter Shakespeare.
Re: I'm a celebrity
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:05:23 PM
Got to laugh. Celebrities in tears after 5 days apart from their family. Meanwhile a lot of people haven't seen their family properly in about 7 months!

To be fair I think they have been away for a few weeks prior but what you state still stands!
