Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 AM »
Should be good still.
Online Elzar

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 AM »
I've actually heard of most of them apart from the soap stars. Wales in November, going to be shit for them that
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:15:30 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:14:41 AM
I've actually heard of most of them apart from the soap stars. Wales in November, going to be shit for them that

They better not be releasing any of those bastard Aussie spiders over here! In that case the celebs have probably got off lightly. I assume theyll be indoors a lot of the time too?
Offline amir87

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:13:38 AM
Im ashamed I recognise AJ from Strictly. His brother was also a knobhead from Love Island. I really need more say in what gets watched in our household.

I think Giovanna might be married to one of McFly and once again Im appalled I have that level of celebrity insight. :D

Look who spends too much time reading magazines at the hair salon.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:32:01 AM »
Theyll probably just release Ryan Giggs into the castle instead of any other creepy crawlies
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 AM »
Any fit birds in it? I'm only interested in the shower scenes, the rest of the show can fuck off.
Online Elzar

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:41:45 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:40:13 AM
Any fit birds in it? I'm only interested in the shower scenes, the rest of the show can fuck off.

You'll like Jordan North then
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:41:45 AM
You'll like Jordan North then

Just googled that name, some bloke who djs?  ;D
Online Elzar

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 12:03:26 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:48:39 AM
Just googled that name, some bloke who djs?  ;D

Just wanted to get your hopes up you big perv  :-*
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 12:05:59 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 12:03:26 PM
Just wanted to get your hopes up you big perv  :-*

The name does trick you to be fair, I didn't realise this years is in Wales either. Won't be any hot women getting showers then so that's me out.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 12:51:16 PM »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:29:34 AM
Look who spends too much time reading magazines at the hair salon.

Haha, busted.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 01:30:23 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:51:16 PM
Haha, busted.

Enough about your record collection Nick!!

:)
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 01:36:02 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 01:30:23 PM
Enough about your record collection Nick!!

:)

Not as good as McFly.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 04:27:00 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:40:13 AM
Any fit birds in it? I'm only interested in the shower scenes, the rest of the show can fuck off.

I've no idea who she is but Jessica Plummer looks pretty easy on the eye
Online Craig 🤔

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:06:55 PM »
As always the rumours of who is going in turn out to be 100000x better than the no marks who end up there.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:21:22 PM »
I'll watch just for the castle. We went there with our school a good few decades ago now, before it was abandoned. A great day out with jousting and knights fighting with swords.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:23:00 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:27:00 PM
I've no idea who she is but Jessica Plummer looks pretty easy on the eye
She's lovely.

She was in EastEnders until being killed off recently.
Online AndyMuller

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:27:00 PM
I've no idea who she is but Jessica Plummer looks pretty easy on the eye

Not bad.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:50:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:21:22 PM
I'll watch just for the castle. We went there with our school a good few decades ago now, before it was abandoned. A great day out with jousting and knights fighting with swords.

Blimey, that was a long time ago.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 07:56:28 PM »
I think he might be getting mixed up with Camelot.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: I'm a celebrity 2019
« Reply #180 on: Today at 02:46:58 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:50:13 PM
Blimey, that was a long time ago.
It was. I left school in 1979, and it was years before I left that we went there. I think it was when I was in junior school that we went there, but I recall the day quite well. I remember taking salmon paste butties and chipsticks for packed lunch. A banana milkshake too.
Online Elzar

Re: I'm a celebrity
« Reply #181 on: Today at 07:05:17 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:21:22 PM
I'll watch just for the castle. We went there with our school a good few decades ago now, before it was abandoned. A great day out with jousting and knights fighting with swords.

You went to school in the 8th century?
