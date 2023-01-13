Thats interesting Jill and I had a similar thought. Fascinating to see how the third book pans out ( . forgive the pun) as the the impact of the separation was such key part of the last book.



I thought Dafne Keen was fantastic as Lyra and the way she matured both physically and emotionally in the series was spot on in every way. If they go onto make a television adaptation of the newer books in the next couple of years she could easily continue to play a twenty something Lyra, especially as they would need to do La Belle Sauvage first (which of course she couldnt be in)



Spoiler How do you think he will go with the third book? I have a feeling Malcolm will die as he seems to be destined to be the hero of the story (possibly in the Blue Hotel as it appears he will go there with Lyra. The sacrifice that she will have to make in there to get back with Pan could be Malcolm related or perhaps even Will related. I think Serafina will come back and at least tell Lyra what she knows about her parents. Unlike in the show she has no idea of what's happened to them in the book. I think she and Will may find a way to communicate across the worlds and he will tell her, she needs to start living again, as she isn't doing that at the moment. You sense part of the problem between her Pan is they want different things. She is still living in Will's shadow while Pan wants to have more experiences. I think in the end she may have to let Will go to enable her to get a life and to learn to live again. Which will break my heart all over again, as I love Lyra and Will. :'(

Yes, Dafne did brilliantly as did Amir, I was impressed with both of them. The good news is the team that did this show have all confirmed they would like to do the Book of Dust, so now it's up to Philip and the BBC to see if they are interested, Dafne too has confirmed she would be game to play the older Lyra. Fingers crossed. Have you read any of the spin off books, as they are all good and are other possibilities for a one off?I will put this in spoilers to stop ruining it for anyone who has not read the Book of Dust and intends too.