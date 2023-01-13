« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #200 on: January 13, 2023, 01:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on January 13, 2023, 11:12:03 am
Thats interesting Jill and I had a similar thought. Fascinating to see how the third book pans out (. forgive the pun) as the the impact of the separation was such key part of the last book. 

I thought Dafne Keen was fantastic as Lyra and the way she matured both physically and emotionally in the series was spot on in every way. If they go onto make a television adaptation of the newer books in the next couple of years she could easily continue to play a twenty something Lyra, especially as they would need to do La Belle Sauvage first (which of course she couldnt be in)

Yes, Dafne did brilliantly as did Amir, I was impressed with both of them. The good news is the team that did this show have all confirmed they would like to do the Book of Dust, so now it's up to Philip and the BBC to see if they are interested, Dafne too has confirmed she would be game to play the older Lyra. Fingers crossed. Have you read any of the spin off books, as they are all good and are other possibilities for a one off?

I will put this in spoilers to stop ruining it for anyone who has not read the Book of Dust and intends too.

Spoiler
How do you think he will go with the third book? I have a feeling Malcolm will die as he seems to be destined to be the hero of the story (possibly in the Blue Hotel as it appears he will go there with Lyra. The sacrifice that she will have to make in there to get back with Pan could be Malcolm related or perhaps even Will related.  I think Serafina will come back and at least tell Lyra what she knows about her parents. Unlike in the show she has no idea of what's happened to them in the book. I think she and Will may find a way to communicate across the worlds and he will tell her, she needs to start living again, as she isn't doing that at the moment. You sense part of the problem between her Pan is they want different things. She is still living in Will's shadow while Pan wants to have more experiences. I think in the end she may have to let Will go to enable her to get a life and to learn to live again. Which will break my heart all over again, as I love Lyra and Will.  :'(
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,460
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #201 on: January 13, 2023, 03:37:57 pm »
Havent read the spin offs and must get around to it. Will also need to revisit the secret commonwealth too to remind myself of a few things.  As for thoughts on how it might go 

Spoiler
There are so many ways it could go!  The possibilities are endless. But I trust PP to get it right. He hasnt let us down so far.

Id agree that Malcom will play a big part and maybe he is the sacrifice or the saviour again. There also has to be a connection back to Will.  I did wonder in considering the first books that whilst Lyra is considered to be Eve I cant recall Will ever being explicitly referred to as Adam? Is there another Adam/Will? Perhaps, given that there are huge similarities between Lyraa world and Wills world, theres maybe another Will who actually lives in Lauras world already and could be considered to be the Adam to her Eve?

There is also the subject of original sin and I cant help feeling that motherhood will play a part too. Perhaps thats where the story leads?

There could also be others secrets that Asriel didnt divulge about Lyra that she maybe isnt aware of either. And also the experiences she had as a baby in la Belle sauvage may influence what happens next. Clearly, though, central to everything is the connection (or disconnection) with Pan.

Its probably none of the above! Hes such a good author, Im just really looking forward to finding out wherever the story may take us.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #202 on: January 13, 2023, 07:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on January 13, 2023, 03:37:57 pm
Havent read the spin offs and must get around to it. Will also need to revisit the secret commonwealth too to remind myself of a few things.  As for thoughts on how it might go 

Spoiler
There are so many ways it could go!  The possibilities are endless. But I trust PP to get it right. He hasnt let us down so far.

Id agree that Malcom will play a big part and maybe he is the sacrifice or the saviour again. There also has to be a connection back to Will.  I did wonder in considering the first books that whilst Lyra is considered to be Eve I cant recall Will ever being explicitly referred to as Adam? Is there another Adam/Will? Perhaps, given that there are huge similarities between Lyraa world and Wills world, theres maybe another Will who actually lives in Lauras world already and could be considered to be the Adam to her Eve?

There is also the subject of original sin and I cant help feeling that motherhood will play a part too. Perhaps thats where the story leads?

There could also be others secrets that Asriel didnt divulge about Lyra that she maybe isnt aware of either. And also the experiences she had as a baby in la Belle sauvage may influence what happens next. Clearly, though, central to everything is the connection (or disconnection) with Pan.

Its probably none of the above! Hes such a good author, Im just really looking forward to finding out wherever the story may take us.
Spoiler
You have made some interesting points, someone we've both forgotten about is Marcel Delamare, Marissa's brother who is slowly taking all of Lyra's protection away from her. Her first problem in the new book will be dealing with Oliver Bonneville as well. There are some people who think he will turn in the end, so that's another possibility. I have to admit I have heard about the Will from Lyra's world before, but I would be surprised if he goes down that road, as it would make everything in the original trilogy seem pretty meaningless overall. I wonder if we will hear more about Pan and Kirjava's journey when they were split from Lyra and Will in the Land of the Dead. There is also the oil given to Mary Malone which seems pretty similar to the oil being produced in the east, that the men from the mountain's are rebelling against. As you say though I trust him to come up with something that ties all the ends together. I hope he also writes the Will Parry book he mentioned as well.
[close]
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #203 on: January 22, 2023, 08:17:19 pm »
Spoiler
Oh wow, watching episode 6 for the second time and once again that wonderful moment when Roger is released back out into the world again is so beautifully produced and performed. Dafne and Lewis always had a good vibe off each other, but once again Dafne is particular is amazing in those final moments. I was happy to see Will meet his dad as well and for him to be told how amazing he is, beautifully written and performed again. Then Lee as well, so emotional and incredibly beautiful as well. This is why I pay for my TV Licence.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #204 on: January 29, 2023, 08:09:14 pm »
Spoiler
The Clouded Mountain episode was just incredible especially the scenes with Asriel, Mrs Coulter and Metatron. The way they fell into the abyss and I loved the way they slowed it down at one point and you can see Stelmaria turning into dust as she goes further down. The scene with the monkey and Lyra was very emotional as well, lovely acting by Dafne once again. The war scenes were very impressive when you consider they have a limited budget as well. It wasn't lacking in anything Two great lines from this episode Asriel saying "Death is no longer an ending, but instead a journey back into life." and one of the best lines from the book Metatron describing Mrs C as "a cess-pit of moral filth!!".
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #205 on: February 5, 2023, 08:36:57 pm »
Spoiler
How can you know what's coming yet still get broken in two? Needs to be said once again though they did a magnificent job and I really hope they do the Book of Dust as well.:'( :'(
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #206 on: November 15, 2023, 07:47:28 pm »
The exciting news is in a recent interview Philip Pullman has said he has just forty more pages to write of the last Book of Dust. The book still doesn't have a title but he has said it should be out sometime in 2024. I can't wait to read it, he is saying it will be his last book on Lyra's world as there are other things he wants to write.
Offline Phineus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #207 on: November 15, 2023, 10:56:37 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 15, 2023, 07:47:28 pm
The exciting news is in a recent interview Philip Pullman has said he has just forty more pages to write of the last Book of Dust. The book still doesn't have a title but he has said it should be out sometime in 2024. I can't wait to read it, he is saying it will be his last book on Lyra's world as there are other things he wants to write.

Great news.
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,217
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #208 on: November 21, 2023, 06:46:46 am »
I think Vue are going to be showing the NT production of book of dust if that's your thing.
Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #209 on: November 21, 2023, 05:40:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 21, 2023, 06:46:46 am
I think Vue are going to be showing the NT production of book of dust if that's your thing.

Oh, thats good. Thanks for the heads up
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #210 on: November 21, 2023, 05:43:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 21, 2023, 06:46:46 am
I think Vue are going to be showing the NT production of book of dust if that's your thing.

Thanks for that Paul. I did see it at the local cinema but might take my friend this time.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 73,614
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #211 on: Today at 11:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 20, 2019, 11:36:45 am

That's only going to grow!

I've read the books and still have unanswered questions.

The reason you still have answers was he hadn't finished with the story and that's why I'd recommend reading the Book of Dust series. Pullman said he's still learning as he writes things and it's really interesting how so much between the original books and the new books are starting to fit together. The last instalment of Book of Dust is supposed to be released later this year. A good time to start reading the newer trilogy.  :)
