It's worth putting another warning on about the different times, different parts of the world will get to see His Dark Materials series three. It is due to go out on HBO Max on Monday the, there will be two episodes early on. So, just be warned if you go on social media there will be spoilers everywhere best to avoid it as I intend to do, if you don't want it ruined for you. Can I also urge anyone who does manage to watch it early, please use spoiler tags on here. For us in the UK, all episodes available onon theor you can watch it weekly on BBC1.Can I just say screw HBO for this completely stupid scheduling.