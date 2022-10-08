« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]  (Read 11269 times)

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #160 on: October 8, 2022, 02:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2022, 02:12:11 pm
The other thing is that it's now slap bang in the middle of the World Cup, I think the knockouts are starting that weekend so that'll cause a lot of flux with the BBC schedules.

I have just realised they are saying the show will be broadcast on iplayer rather than any BBC channel. So, they may get around it that way. I know the iplayer viewing figures for HDM were second only to Strictly. It seems to be the popular way of watching shows now, that way you don't have to tune in on the actual day.

« Last Edit: October 8, 2022, 02:42:11 pm by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,367
  • Trada
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #161 on: October 8, 2022, 09:46:20 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2022, 02:40:23 pm
I have just realised they are saying the show will be broadcast on iplayer rather than any BBC channel. So, they may get around it that way. I know the iplayer viewing figures for HDM were second only to Strictly. It seems to be the popular way of watching shows now, that way you don't have to tune in on the actual day.

The trouble with that is spoilers and I like the event TV when everyone watches it at the same time and chats about it on social media.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #162 on: October 8, 2022, 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  8, 2022, 09:46:20 pm
The trouble with that is spoilers and I like the event TV when everyone watches it at the same time and chats about it on social media.

I absolutely agree with you. But the problem is the show is due to clash with the World Cup knock out stages, so I am not sure how they will do it otherwise. I would prefer it to be on BBC1 they could put the football on BBC2, but I doubt they will somehow. Let's see what happens.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,805
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #163 on: October 8, 2022, 11:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2022, 02:12:11 pm
The other thing is that it's now slap bang in the middle of the World Cup, I think the knockouts are starting that weekend so that'll cause a lot of flux with the BBC schedules.

Good to know Ill have something to watch while avoiding that sportswashing propaganda.
Logged

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #164 on: October 29, 2022, 02:45:05 pm »
The show has a panel on at the moment at London Comic Con and they have just announced a new trailer is imminent as well as other clips.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,903
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #165 on: November 1, 2022, 04:39:07 pm »
looking forward to this, something i've actually been waiting for since the opening season ended, glad to know it's on the horizon

shall wait and binge as usual when it's all done
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #166 on: November 1, 2022, 07:08:48 pm »
Second trailer, folks!

https://youtu.be/tHDsA34FFT4
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • JFT 97
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #167 on: November 1, 2022, 11:35:43 pm »
Love this show. Gets me into the chrimbo polar bear mood as it is always shown this time of the year.
Logged

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #168 on: November 2, 2022, 01:49:04 pm »
Has anyone seen the Mulefa on the second trailer. You will have to pause the video on 1.26 to get a glimpse of them in the background.  ;)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #169 on: November 7, 2022, 08:13:17 pm »
For those who wait to see a certain acquaintance of Mary Malone.

Spoiler
https://twitter.com/daemonsanddust/status/1589648984263757830?s=20&t=AVkLxxqmaSpAQM7SdHqoww
[close]
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #170 on: November 23, 2022, 05:07:30 pm »
As hinted at earlier on all the episodes will be available on iplayer from the 18th of December in the UK. It can be seen also on HBO Max which will start on the 5th of December, and it will include two episodes per week.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #171 on: December 3, 2022, 12:14:43 pm »
It's worth putting another warning on about the different times, different parts of the world will get to see His Dark Materials series three. It is due to go out on HBO Max on Monday the 5th of December, there will be two episodes early on. So, just be warned if you go on social media there will be spoilers everywhere best to avoid it as I intend to do, if you don't want it ruined for you. Can I also urge anyone who does manage to watch it early, please use spoiler tags on here. For us in the UK, all episodes available on iplayer on the 18th of December or you can watch it weekly on BBC1.

Can I just say screw HBO for this completely stupid scheduling.  :no
« Last Edit: December 3, 2022, 12:30:18 pm by tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #172 on: December 18, 2022, 12:47:52 pm »
A reminder that series three kicks off tonight at 7pm. Once that episode has been completed the other episodes will be available on iplayer for those who would prefer to blitz the final series.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #173 on: December 18, 2022, 10:09:28 pm »
Started off strongly, just finished episode 2.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 18, 2022, 10:09:28 pm
Started off strongly, just finished episode 2.

Agree the filming has gone up a notch so beautiful to look at each scene.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,587
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:41:26 pm »
Spoiler
As I was off in the afternoon, I decided to blitz series 3 and wow now I am proper destroyed. : I think overall it really worked and they certainly gave the ending real impact. I loved the Mulefa especially when they were on their wheels. I missed not having Tialys in it, but thought the whole cast did the business. I am happy with what they did with it, the show was beautifully filmed right from teh first moment. I am going to need time to recover from this, it feels like the first time I read the bloody book.(
[close]
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm »
We wanted to each episode 3, but it was downloading so slow on the Skybox, it took like 45 mins to get to 10mins so didn't bother, must have been loads downloading the episodes last night.

About to start episode 3 now.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,361
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series [Please use Spoiler tags]
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:34:24 am »
Ooh. Could be my next binge watch.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 