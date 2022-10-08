« previous next »
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
October 8, 2022, 02:40:23 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2022, 02:12:11 pm
The other thing is that it's now slap bang in the middle of the World Cup, I think the knockouts are starting that weekend so that'll cause a lot of flux with the BBC schedules.

I have just realised they are saying the show will be broadcast on iplayer rather than any BBC channel. So, they may get around it that way. I know the iplayer viewing figures for HDM were second only to Strictly. It seems to be the popular way of watching shows now, that way you don't have to tune in on the actual day.

Trada

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
October 8, 2022, 09:46:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on October  8, 2022, 02:40:23 pm
I have just realised they are saying the show will be broadcast on iplayer rather than any BBC channel. So, they may get around it that way. I know the iplayer viewing figures for HDM were second only to Strictly. It seems to be the popular way of watching shows now, that way you don't have to tune in on the actual day.

The trouble with that is spoilers and I like the event TV when everyone watches it at the same time and chats about it on social media.
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
October 8, 2022, 11:06:49 pm
Quote from: Trada on October  8, 2022, 09:46:20 pm
The trouble with that is spoilers and I like the event TV when everyone watches it at the same time and chats about it on social media.

I absolutely agree with you. But the problem is the show is due to clash with the World Cup knock out stages, so I am not sure how they will do it otherwise. I would prefer it to be on BBC1 they could put the football on BBC2, but I doubt they will somehow. Let's see what happens.
thejbs

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
October 8, 2022, 11:43:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on October  8, 2022, 02:12:11 pm
The other thing is that it's now slap bang in the middle of the World Cup, I think the knockouts are starting that weekend so that'll cause a lot of flux with the BBC schedules.

Good to know Ill have something to watch while avoiding that sportswashing propaganda.
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
October 29, 2022, 02:45:05 pm
The show has a panel on at the moment at London Comic Con and they have just announced a new trailer is imminent as well as other clips.
Armand9

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
Today at 04:39:07 pm
looking forward to this, something i've actually been waiting for since the opening season ended, glad to know it's on the horizon

shall wait and binge as usual when it's all done
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
Today at 07:08:48 pm
Second trailer, folks!

https://youtu.be/tHDsA34FFT4
sheepfest

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
Today at 11:35:43 pm
Love this show. Gets me into the chrimbo polar bear mood as it is always shown this time of the year.
