His Dark Materials - TV Series

PaulF

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 9, 2019, 08:43:54 PM
Not really my sort of thing, but enjoying it. Had to google where I'd seen Mrs Coulter before in that annoying just can't place the face way.
Looking forward to next episode, tempted to read the book just so i don't have to wait.
Not sure about the gyptian complaints. Thought the name and general vibe obviously made them 'Romany' style characters, but having had no real contact with gypsy type folk I don't see that their characterisation is way off. No moreso than perhaps the ministry chaps being from a religious order.  Lorek's voice is great.
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 15, 2019, 10:13:12 PM
Wow, that was a cool episode concluding into an exciting finale next week, for this series. The animation is fantastic, the fight between the bears was like one of those BBC wildlife films. The way Lyra is developing is really interesting, she is getting quite cunning. I am still very intrigued about the lad in the real world and how he is coming into the next series.
Alan_X

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 15, 2019, 11:24:22 PM
Agree with that. Great episode.
Darren G

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 16, 2019, 11:14:48 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on December 15, 2019, 11:24:22 PM
Agree with that. Great episode.

 Absolutely.  Probably my favorite thing on the tele at the moment.  I'm a bit gutted that there's only one episode left, but apparently season 2 was filmed before season 1 even aired, so hopefully it won't be too long a wait.
PaulF

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 18, 2019, 01:56:40 PM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 15, 2019, 10:13:12 PM
Wow, that was a cool episode concluding into an exciting finale next week, for this series. The animation is fantastic, the fight between the bears was like one of those BBC wildlife films. The way Lyra is developing is really interesting, she is getting quite cunning. I am still very intrigued about the lad in the real world and how he is coming into the next series.
Thanks, it felt like a penultimate episode.
For those that have read the books, does this complete a book. ie not a massive cliffhanger? Actually probably spoilers if you answer that , I'll just wait and watch.
It didn't seem a huge deception by lyra. I guess bears aren't that good at spotting a fib.

Not keen on the scenes in the 'real' world. I assume they'll tie up nicely, but really don't need them.
Nobby Reserve

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 18, 2019, 03:16:03 PM
Quote from: PaulF on December 18, 2019, 01:56:40 PM

It didn't seem a huge deception by lyra. I guess bears aren't that good at spotting a fib.

Not keen on the scenes in the 'real' world. I assume they'll tie up nicely, but really don't need them.


Armoured Bears are more or less impervious to being tricked, but because Iofur Raknison is obsessed with being as human as possible as is predominantly greedy, Lyra offering him something he desperately craves blinded him to the trick.

It does mention all this in the series but doesn't dwell on it - I probably noticed it because I've read the books and was slightly looking out for it.

I also preferred the bear fight in the film - Iorek smashing Iofur's jaw off was iconic (and how it happens in the book), whereas this tv adaptation had a bit of wrestling, punching and biting, but the actual death was hidden. Also, in the book and film, Iorek tricks Iofur into thinking he's more hurt than he is - which I took as Iorek realising that Lyra tricked Iofur, so perhaps he also could.


The 'our world' scenes are necessary. Will only appears in book two, but the TV series has spliced his backstory into series 1, which I think works much better
Komic

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 18, 2019, 04:35:48 PM
In the book Iofur had a doll as a daemon if i remember right, which highlights his desire for one even more. They seemed to have ignored the fake daemons in the tv show
RJH

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 19, 2019, 09:10:16 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 18, 2019, 03:16:03 PM

Armoured Bears are more or less impervious to being tricked, but because Iofur Raknison is obsessed with being as human as possible as is predominantly greedy, Lyra offering him something he desperately craves blinded him to the trick.

It does mention all this in the series but doesn't dwell on it - I probably noticed it because I've read the books and was slightly looking out for it.

I also preferred the bear fight in the film - Iorek smashing Iofur's jaw off was iconic (and how it happens in the book), whereas this tv adaptation had a bit of wrestling, punching and biting, but the actual death was hidden. Also, in the book and film, Iorek tricks Iofur into thinking he's more hurt than he is - which I took as Iorek realising that Lyra tricked Iofur, so perhaps he also could.


The 'our world' scenes are necessary. Will only appears in book two, but the TV series has spliced his backstory into series 1, which I think works much better

I think he was faking being hurt in the episode, but it wasn't clear because he leapt up to defend Lyra, rather than just surprising Iofur.

And the "bears can't be tricked" thing was mentioned, but probably didn't have much of an impact because we're also told that Iorek was tricked (without going into much detail), and then Iofur is tricked as well.
Been a while since I read the book, but I remember it giving a bit more attention - I think there was a bit with Lyra trying and failing to deceive Iorek?
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 22, 2019, 02:20:46 PM
Isn't it the last episode tonight? I am going to miss this show glad we have a second series to look forward too though.
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 22, 2019, 10:29:56 PM
Oh my, I am pretty broken after that.  :'(  Poor Roger, all the time I kept thinking Lyra would rescue her friend in time but when she didn't I wasn't ready for the moment at all. Wonderful acting by all concerned the meeting of Lyra's parents too was well done. I thought at one stage she would agree and go with him. I also thought Lyra and Will would meet, but it wasn't to be but at least they will in the next series now. I can't wait the second series, the animation, acting and writing has been really enthralling and I'm going to miss it next week. The BBC has taken a lot of hits recently but well done for this it's been a real worthwhile series.  :)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 22, 2019, 10:37:07 PM
So when the Magisterium attacked what brought down the airship and we're all the Bears killed in the attack?

Or are we into chains territory? ;)
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
December 22, 2019, 10:38:23 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 22, 2019, 10:37:07 PM
So when the Magisterium attacked what brought down the airship and we're all the Bears killed in the attack?

Or are we into chains territory? ;)

I'd forgotten about the Bear, even more broken now you mean person.
jillc

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
November 7, 2020, 09:31:27 PM
Series two begins tomorrow night on BBC1, can't wait.
emergency exit

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
November 9, 2020, 08:07:32 AM
The quality of this show has improved significantly. I've seen the first three episodes of series 2, the second episode especially was a standout.

But then, The Subtle Knife always was my favourite of the three novels. I remember reading them all years ago when I started Uni - and being absolutely enamoured with them.
emergency exit

Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
Today at 07:31:25 AM
Anyone else watching?

The casting of Mary Malone is spot on!

I'm liking the second series a lot more than the first so far, but some of it still feels rushed.
