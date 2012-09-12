« previous next »
Yeah I think he was unlucky to subbed. The first half suited Dom with Southampton taking risks but once they parked the bus Jones would have had more joy I think.
Nah, it was the right call to sub him. Curtis dwells too much on the ball and late in the game, we needed Szoboszlai's energy. He has an incredible ceiling but he is still taking too long. The 100% passing rate (if accurate) masks the fact that he lost the ball a couple of times early on because he held onto it for too long.
Bellingham who ??
Incredible player
Best English midfielder
Amazing, elite midfielder.
You're never getting the ball off him, may as well just not try
Modric got Modric'd.
Fucking boss. Absolutely boss.
Has to start ahead of Dom against City. I'm pretty sure he will but I'd be very disappointed if he wasn't in the first 11. Connects our midfield and front line so well

Assured performance. Very tricky on the ball.
Literally broke Camavinga with filthy skills.  Great stuff
This should be Jude who? surely
That run where he controlled the ball slipped a player or two and weaved his way up pitch causing Camavinga to do his hamstring needs to turned into a GIF.
Outrageous performance. Impossible to dispossess, gliding past people. A joy to watch.
Showed Modric how its done
Midfield three were superb tonight but Jones was the pick for me. So calm and collected on the ball.
He's like a better version of peak Zidane. With hair.
Thought Jones was superb tonight, and a real mature performace, probably the most mature I've seen him play. Kept Bellingham quite and kept the midfield ticking over.
Absolute quality, stay fit.
I'm a big Dom fan however Curtis is now ahead and getting better with every game. The best bit is his ceiling is currently unknown, even now it's higher that I could have expected.
Brilliant performance once again, glides away from players
Sometimes you just need to be patient. There were calls a couple of years ago that he shouldnt play another game, wasnt ever going to be good enough.

Now look at him. Bossing it vs Real Madrid
I said in the pre match thread that I fancied him to have a huge game.
Lads immense
Jude The Obscure.
I'd like to hear from the poster insisting Curtis was just a "useful squad player " a day or two back.

where are you, lad?
Best English midfielder at the moment.
That aged well :lmao  (like it wasn't a load of fucking bollocks anyway)
Immense tonight. When he puts it all together he is unplayable. Just needs to add a bit of consistency and he will go from strength to strength. Still only 23 and still loads of headroom.
We struggled to get the ball into Mac and Curtis first half, some great tweaks at halftime. He absolutely ran the second half.
He's ahead of Szoboszlai as a starter now.
Yep, what a performance. Deserves to be starting most games now, he's been outstanding.

And how great was it to have three Academy players starting tonight and being amazing?
One of the most obvious talents to come through our academy, once Klopp got hold of him and started drumming home the importance of pressing and the tactical side of the game there was every chance he would actually make good of that talent.

For anyone who saw him in the youth teams he wasnt the lesser of any players that have come through in the last few decades, technically he was always very special, wonderful touch, could dribble, had flair and a heavy dose of arrogance. Those times he was taking free kicks also, which hasnt quite materialised in the first team, if there was one attribute which hasnt developed in the same vein as everything else it would have been his shooting, I expected a few more long ranger efforts like the one we saw at Everto, but cant have it all.

All in all very happy that everyone is starting to realise just how precarious a talent he is, even outside of Liverpool fans, with him and Gravenberch weve got two alien midfielders developing, players that tall and physical shouldnt have the delicate touches they do, and normally when they do they often arent able to combine it with workrate and the desire to sacrifice their innate qualities and energy for the sake of the greater good of the team. Weve seen both these players are willing to do it which leaves a question mark for even us lot who watch them week in week out on just how far they can go, I dont know where this journey will take us but Im happy to be on board. :D

Often find myself thinking what if Curtis hadnt had so many injuries. Would 22/23 have gone differently? Would Thiago have avoided injury? Would last season have gone differently?

Ive loved watching him since his academy days and the UEFA youth league. Think I found myself questioning if it would ever happen for him, nearly every time he got injured was the time the window opened for his big opportunity, timing is often so important and he had no luck whatsoever. I think the grounding Jurgen gave him has put him in such good stead now with Slot, all facets of the game are high level, even if he doesnt become a truly decisive player in the final third, hes a joy to watch and the type of midfielder every top side would like in their ranks.
Man of the match from where I was stood, absolutely immense.

Just born to play at this level.
