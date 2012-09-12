One of the most obvious talents to come through our academy, once Klopp got hold of him and started drumming home the importance of pressing and the tactical side of the game there was every chance he would actually make good of that talent.For anyone who saw him in the youth teams he wasnt the lesser of any players that have come through in the last few decades, technically he was always very special, wonderful touch, could dribble, had flair and a heavy dose of arrogance. Those times he was taking free kicks also, which hasnt quite materialised in the first team, if there was one attribute which hasnt developed in the same vein as everything else it would have been his shooting, I expected a few more long ranger efforts like the one we saw at Everto, but cant have it all.All in all very happy that everyone is starting to realise just how precarious a talent he is, even outside of Liverpool fans, with him and Gravenberch weve got two alien midfielders developing, players that tall and physical shouldnt have the delicate touches they do, and normally when they do they often arent able to combine it with workrate and the desire to sacrifice their innate qualities and energy for the sake of the greater good of the team. Weve seen both these players are willing to do it which leaves a question mark for even us lot who watch them week in week out on just how far they can go, I dont know where this journey will take us but Im happy to be on board.