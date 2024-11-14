« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 09:51:16 pm
Quote from: Bread on November 14, 2024, 09:34:24 pm
He's mint really. Could soon be a talismanic presence in the squad if the worst comes to fruition and he becomes the only Scouser in the first team.

He really has got all the skills to be a big big part of this teams future
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 09:53:03 pm
the past month has been good to Curtis  :)
gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 09:53:04 pm
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.
gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 09:54:26 pm
Curtis Jones is the first Liverpool player to score on his England debut since Sammy Lee in 1982 - also against Greece.
disgraced cake

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:01:24 pm
It's crazy that it's taken him this long to get a debut. I think he should have been in their team for the Euro's over the United plodder.
Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 14, 2024, 09:54:26 pm
Curtis Jones is the first Liverpool player to score on his England debut since Sammy Lee in 1982 - also against Greece.
Fingers crossed he has a similar, if not better, career at the club like wee Sammy ...  :)
kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:22:51 pm
curtis jones future captain now that trent is off
afc tukrish

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:31:22 pm
Quote from: Kalito on November 14, 2024, 10:11:43 pm
Fingers crossed he has a similar, if not better, career at the club like wee Sammy ...  :)

Needs to work on his vertical to surpass Sammy...
Redman78

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:41:28 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 14, 2024, 09:53:04 pm
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.

Wild shout, but it is good to see his confidence building and his ability starting to show, just needs to stay fit.
KC7

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:56:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 14, 2024, 09:53:04 pm
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.

He was our #1 choice in midfield last Christmas (just prior to Mac going to another level).

He was the best player at the club for the whole of 2023 (transformed the midfield when he came back in the second half of 2022-23). Was then pivotal when England won that youth tournament. Carsley raved about him.

The injury at Brentford knocked the stuffing out of him. He is now back to where he was (with some eye catching plays added).
JackWard33

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 10:57:32 pm
DangerScouse

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 11:25:02 pm
Eeyore

Re: Curtis Jones
November 14, 2024, 11:29:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 14, 2024, 10:57:32 pm
Good long read on Curtis being boss

https://www.thetransferflow.com/p/liverpool-star-on-the-luka-modri-development-arc

That is where I am with Jones. He has all the attributes both physical and technical. He just needs to put it all together. He reminds me a bit of Gravenberch. Sometimes having everything can be a bit of a hindrance in terms of development.

Compare the two to Macca who relies on his technical ability and it is easy to see who needed to garner game intelligence at an early age. Jones and Grav would have breezed through games at an early age. They were head and shoulders above their contemporaries in both technical ability and physicality. Szobozslai also fits into that category.

Macca would have been different. He was a wonderful technical player but would have had to produce coping mechanisms at an early age to offset his lack of physical attributes. He would have had to hone his ability to release the ball or make simple passes. He would have had to improve his ability to read the game just to cope at an early age.

Players who are great athletes don't have to do that. They don't have to release the ball early before a challenge because they will just ride it or dart away with a burst of speed. They don't need to anticipate situations because their athleticism will get them out of trouble.

What Jones also has is a great attitude and a willingness to improve. As you go up through the levels you start coming up against players who are every bit as athletic as you. You come up against players with great technical ability. You then need to graft on that game intelligence and those coping mechanisms.

A good comparison with Jones would be Ross Barkley. A player with great technical ability and physicality at an early age but someone who never improved their game intelligence. 
Raid

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 12:36:15 am
Really really good. Very pleasing to see him at this level of performance.

I started with excitement with Curtis, then had doubts, then thought he would be good again. But hes played some truly brilliant football this season (and last) and deserves all the plaudits hes getting.
josh101

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 12:47:42 am
Would fit into any team in the leagues midfield at the moment.

If he just sorts his finishing he could be a monster
Garlicbread

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 12:59:21 am
nellyp

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 01:06:59 am
Always thought he was over-rated, but changing my mind. Really impressed when younger. I would just like to see more influence a bit more regularly. Hopefully onwards and upwards so I can get some custard for my humble pie
Kopenhagen

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 01:14:08 am
Chuffed for him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 05:32:36 am
A moment hell never forget. He looked absolutely buzzing.
mullyred94

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 06:22:28 am
Next captain if Trent goes IMO
Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 06:27:25 am
Hes brilliant.
zamagiure

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 06:42:34 am
Come back injury free, that's all I care about with these bloody internationals.
smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 08:24:15 am
Quote from: Eeyore on November 14, 2024, 11:29:58 pm
Compare the two to Macca who relies on his technical ability and it is easy to see who needed to garner game intelligence at an early age. Jones and Grav would have breezed through games at an early age. They were head and shoulders above their contemporaries in both technical ability and physicality. Szobozslai also fits into that category.

Remember Klopp saying similar about Curtis when he first broke into the senior team. About how he had to relearn the game, essentially, because you cant get by on pure ability at this level.

Hes been getting better and better over the last couple of years - when hes not injured. Great to see him really starting to blossom now.
thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 09:33:03 am
He was by some distance the best player on the pitch.  His confidence to invite the press and then play through it was a refreshing change for England (although he will be hung out to dry the first time that it goes wrong!).  Getting ahead of myself but he would be a good midfield partner for Rice as he plays the role similarly to Odegaard.  That midfield base could support a #10 and two wingers so they wouldn't need to overload with #10s.

From our perspective we just need to hope he stays fit.  Grav and Jones emerging as our two standout midfielders - arguably even surpassing Macca - wasn't something I expected.  I'm not going to dig through old posts but I don't remember many people having Jones as a first choice when predicting what our midfield would look like this season.
DangerScouse

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 10:02:16 am
Well in Curtis. Tremendous player.
stewy17

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 10:37:46 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on November 14, 2024, 11:25:02 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/KLTRPPCSfg

Great finish but the most impressive bit was how he sprinted from the edge of his own box to be up there with the play and be in the position. He's matching the work rate to his talent, quality stuff.
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 11:20:26 am
As a fully signed up member of the Curtis Jones fan club for some time now, albeit with a sneaking suspicion he might be a little bit injury prone, Im delighted for him. Hes just so very, very good. No reason he cant be a mainstay of our midfield for the next decade.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 01:04:24 pm
I just hope Jones has the good grace to step aside as soon as Mainoo is fit.
Asam

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 01:26:20 pm


The comment about his passing is also fair, he could be more aggressive at winning the ball back also IMO  but he is a very complete player at his best
Logged

Alvador

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 02:26:57 pm
He's really coming into his own now and the confidence is oozing out of him. Not that I'm arsed but it's a disgrace he's never had a start for England before considering some of the mediocrity that has been getting in ahead of him.
has gone odd

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 06:07:45 pm
This lad is just loving life at the moment, is all going his way and is an exceptional talent and great person to boot. Long may it continue!
smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
November 15, 2024, 07:42:43 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on November 15, 2024, 06:07:45 pm
This lad is just loving life at the moment, is all going his way and is an exceptional talent and great person to boot. Long may it continue!

The way everything seems to be falling just right for him right now made me think of David Watts from the Kinks song. Come to think of it, you could actually adapt the song for him

Wish I could pass like Curtis Jones
Hold up the ball like Curtis Jones
Score a few goals like Curtis Jones

Needs work but you get the idea.  ;D
StL-Dono

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 02:23:04 am
Quote from: smutchin on November 15, 2024, 07:42:43 pm
The way everything seems to be falling just right for him right now made me think of David Watts from the Kinks song. Come to think of it, you could actually adapt the song for him

Wish I could pass like Curtis Jones
Hold up the ball like Curtis Jones
Score a few goals like Curtis Jones

Needs work but you get the idea.  ;D

Nice and smooth.
