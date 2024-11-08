That's fine, I get it and that's part of football and Jones has it in his locker to release early or delay the release when necessary. The issue for me is when the pass is 100% on and he checks back. Whether it's because he's not reacted to the situation quickly enough or because he doesn't think it's on is an interesting conundrum and one he has to solve.



It's something that's been talked about in his thread since he broke through and now his two Liverpool managers have alluded to it as well so it's clearly a part of his game that can be improved. Like I said, he's got everything else.



I agree with all this, Tubby.The one thing that's interesting is that Klopp's and Slot's midfield requirements are slightly different and this might suit Curtis a bit more. For example, in the Klopp midfield, Curtis was one of the two in the midfield and their primary role was circulating the ball quickly and feeding either the attackers or the fullbacks who were our main creative force. In Slot's midfield, Curtis usually plays as the 10, not the two in midfield. I think this provides a bit more grace in terms of having to release the ball quickly while still making the right decision.In the 10 position, you can sometimes hold the ball (which requires its own skillset) to craft an opportunity for yourself or the other attackers. However, I think quickness is still really important, as Slot alluded to, because when we play packed defenses and everything is crowded in and around the box, quick one-touch football is key to unlocking defenses. So the point still stands but I think Curtis' current role in Slot's team provides a little more leeway here.