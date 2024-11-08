« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 12:56:44 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on November  8, 2024, 12:43:51 pm
Yeo and conversely its what we need in a lot of games, we have a few players that are quite loose with possession and play on instinct I find Jones more calm measured approach a breath of fresh air at times . Also youd always rather a player who takes a bit longer to release the ball than one who treats it like a hot potato in my opinion.
Yeah I agree,  we have so many direct players and I get that's what Klopp and to an extent Slot wants. Obviously if he was a Thiago who was pretty much perfect at knowing when to speed up the game or slow the game down then great, but then I'd take that, but even if this is just who Jones is it's still a very good player
B0151?

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:03:38 pm
I think it's a mixture of habits but also perhaps not having that confidence in his final ball and passing. I can't remember if it was last match or match before but he spread a lovely ball cross field on one occasion, feels quite rare to see him do a long pass. I didn't even know if he had it in his locker or not.

Getting assists must be a nice feeling so hopefully passes like that one to Diaz will get him to do it more.
Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:05:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on November  8, 2024, 12:43:53 pm
I realize these are good stats - would like to compare them to another player to see how good b

Well they kind of are, the number is the % v's peers so higher = better.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:07:17 pm
shame Curtis is so old now he'll never be able to finesse his skills in any way.
Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:08:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 12:53:56 pm
Then why have our last two managers both said it's something he needs to work on?  I dunno why some fans can't accept it's always been a problem, the only real problem, with his game.  There's no need to make excuses for him, he just needs to work on it and he'll be a complete player.
They both like transitions in attack?

The first one from Klopp im.not even sure he is referencing him passing it quicker. The goal he's talking about is Jones picking it up 30+ yards away and driving towards goal/taking players on.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:36:34 pm
Englands most in-form midfielder is uncapped and ready to show what Three Lions have been missing

Liverpools Curtis Jones has been in sensational recent form and will hope to feature in the Nations League against Greece and Ireland

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/curtis-jones-england-squad-liverpool-b2643101.html
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:46:28 pm
You want players able to speed or slow the game up depending on what their options are and the game state. Jones feels like the sort of player who is, or will become, capable of doing that. Perhaps at the moment he can too often be a little slow with it.
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 01:51:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November  8, 2024, 12:46:36 pm
one of the top midfielders like Mainoo?

One of? You mean "the top"
rob1966

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 02:19:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 12:16:14 pm
Klopp:

Slot:

That's two managers in a row now who have said that Curtis has a habit of not releasing the ball quickly enough and it's all he needs to work on.  Hopefully the message gets through this time because he's got everything else.

I don't think its something we really need to worry about, as he'll get there with more and more game time. He knows he can make things happen, so he's prepared to take his time, he can get the mindset of release quicker

He played at least two glorious passes the other night, obviously the one for Luis, but also the one late in the first half where he took it and did a delighful turn and released a brilliant first time ball for Cody
Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 03:00:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 12:53:56 pm
Then why have our last two managers both said it's something he needs to work on?  I dunno why some fans can't accept it's always been a problem, the only real problem, with his game.  There's no need to make excuses for him, he just needs to work on it and he'll be a complete player.

Fair to a point. But I think we should give some credit to Jones too.

The delayed pass is an art as well. It isn't always simply a result of dawdling or "hanging on to the ball too long". I've noticed a couple of glorious passes to Salah this season - both resulting in goals. Both in a sense were delayed passes where Jones puts a little kink into his run and checks. The idea I assume is to create a little bit more space for Salah when he receives the ball. The "kink" is to shift the defence a little to their right. In other words Jones pretends to deliver an early pass to Salah, checks, assumes the defenders will check too (so shifting their weight back on to their right feet) and then delivers the pass a second later than expected as the defenders are regaining their balance.
suede lady

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 03:13:40 pm
The issues then Yorky is that Salah could be offside, which is why every would say Jobes held the ball to long. It might become less of an issue when they play together more.
Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 03:16:40 pm
Quote from: suede lady on November  8, 2024, 03:13:40 pm
The issues then Yorky is that Salah could be offside, which is why every would say Jobes held the ball to long. It might become less of an issue when they play together more.

It's a risk, yes, but not an inevitably. A lot depends on knowing the game of your teammates. I thought it was interesting to watch how Salah kept onside in the Leverkusen game. Those short staccato steps he took to keep him 'honest'. He's brilliant at that.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 03:35:30 pm
Quote from: Klopp
Klopp:Im really happy for him because the skill set is immense but sometimes he forgets to speed the game up,

The second goal is what Curtis can do as well. He has this speed, he has this ability. We tell him quite frequently.

Hopefully tonight is an eye-opener for him and he is like ah okay. So thats a possibility for me as well. So, yes, top game. He looked really, really sharp for the whole 90 minutes.
Quote from: Slot
He has a lot of quality on the ball. He's never afraid to do something special with it. Sometimes that leads to situations when, in my opinion, he touched that ball a bit too much because sometimes he's a bit too over-confident.

    "He combines this with an incredibly hard work-rate and we can trust him in defence. He's quite complete but for him now it's all about consistency. The best players in the world show up every three days.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on October 20, 2024, 10:21:00 pm
Had a solid game and deserves all the plaudits for keeping Palmer in check. My one minor criticism is that he took too long to release the ball to Mo for the disallowed Gakpo goal. It was an easy pass to make for a player like Curtis. That split second is the difference between the great and the (merely) good.

I know it's nitpicking, but that's how much I rate the lad, and the standard I expect from him.
Klopp, Slot, Boaty.

Can someone lend us £10,000 for me pro licence. ;D
afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 04:25:27 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  8, 2024, 03:35:30 pm
Klopp, Slot, Boaty.

Can someone lend us £10,000 for me pro licence. ;D

Will you change your screen name to ProLicence McLicenceface?
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 04:42:58 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on November  8, 2024, 04:25:27 pm
Will you change your screen name to ProLicence McLicenceface?
Give us 10 grand and you can call me what you like!  ;D
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 05:26:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  8, 2024, 03:00:13 pm
Fair to a point. But I think we should give some credit to Jones too.

The delayed pass is an art as well. It isn't always simply a result of dawdling or "hanging on to the ball too long". I've noticed a couple of glorious passes to Salah this season - both resulting in goals. Both in a sense were delayed passes where Jones puts a little kink into his run and checks. The idea I assume is to create a little bit more space for Salah when he receives the ball. The "kink" is to shift the defence a little to their right. In other words Jones pretends to deliver an early pass to Salah, checks, assumes the defenders will check too (so shifting their weight back on to their right feet) and then delivers the pass a second later than expected as the defenders are regaining their balance.

That's fine, I get it and that's part of football and Jones has it in his locker to release early or delay the release when necessary.  The issue for me is when the pass is 100% on and he checks back.  Whether it's because he's not reacted to the situation quickly enough or because he doesn't think it's on is an interesting conundrum and one he has to solve.

It's something that's been talked about in his thread since he broke through and now his two Liverpool managers have alluded to it as well so it's clearly a part of his game that can be improved.  Like I said, he's got everything else.
afc tukrish

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 05:28:46 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  8, 2024, 04:42:58 pm
Give us 10 grand and you can call me what you like!  ;D

Cost of the licence is scandalous, we have the same problem over here... football associations putatively meant to be developing the quality and access to football in a country charging extortionate licence prices to make fucking money...
Angelius

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 06:22:02 pm
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2024, 05:26:35 pm
That's fine, I get it and that's part of football and Jones has it in his locker to release early or delay the release when necessary.  The issue for me is when the pass is 100% on and he checks back.  Whether it's because he's not reacted to the situation quickly enough or because he doesn't think it's on is an interesting conundrum and one he has to solve.

It's something that's been talked about in his thread since he broke through and now his two Liverpool managers have alluded to it as well so it's clearly a part of his game that can be improved.  Like I said, he's got everything else.

I agree with all this, Tubby.

The one thing that's interesting is that Klopp's and Slot's midfield requirements are slightly different and this might suit Curtis a bit more. For example, in the Klopp midfield, Curtis was one of the two in the midfield and their primary role was circulating the ball quickly and feeding either the attackers or the fullbacks who were our main creative force. In Slot's midfield, Curtis usually plays as the 10, not the two in midfield. I think this provides a bit more grace in terms of having to release the ball quickly while still making the right decision.

In the 10 position, you can sometimes hold the ball (which requires its own skillset) to craft an opportunity for yourself or the other attackers. However, I think quickness is still really important, as Slot alluded to, because when we play packed defenses and everything is crowded in and around the box, quick one-touch football is key to unlocking defenses. So the point still stands but I think Curtis' current role in Slot's team provides a little more leeway here.
Buster Gonad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 06:27:55 pm
Happy for him that he got called up.

But also fuck off international football.
rob1966

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 06:37:04 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on November  8, 2024, 05:28:46 pm
Cost of the licence is scandalous, we have the same problem over her... football associations putatively meant to be developing the quality and access to football in a country charging extortionate licence prices to make fucking money...

It is - its going to cost me the same to get a private pilots licence, they're taking the piss charging £10k for a coaching licence
Eeyore

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 06:50:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2024, 06:37:04 pm
It is - its going to cost me the same to get a private pilots licence, they're taking the piss charging £10k for a coaching licence

A Pro license is just under £14k and you have to do an A License first which is another £4k.
farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
November 8, 2024, 09:23:57 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on November  8, 2024, 06:27:55 pm
Happy for him that he got called up.

But also fuck off international football.
I'm quite the opposite:

Fuck off international football.

Happy for Curtis that he was called up.
Buster Gonad

Re: Curtis Jones
November 9, 2024, 03:54:28 pm
Quote from: farawayred on November  8, 2024, 09:23:57 pm
I'm quite the opposite:

Fuck off international football.

Happy for Curtis that he was called up.

Always good to get a different perspective  ;)
JP!

Re: Curtis Jones
November 9, 2024, 09:59:32 pm
I thought he was bloody unlucky to get subbed today to be honest, managing his minutes presumably as Slot's been rotating him and Szob.  Good work again.
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
November 9, 2024, 10:00:47 pm
Damn was he good.
farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
November 9, 2024, 10:43:27 pm
There were these "Curtis moments" in the game, be it a turn or an unexpected pass, that make your jaw drop...
Hazell

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:01:02 pm
Starts for England! Congrats :)
disgraced cake

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:07:57 pm
Congratulations Curtis. I knew when he was about 17 he'd play for England one day. If not for a few injuries in his career he probably would have a while back.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:28:18 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:07:57 pm
Congratulations Curtis. I knew when he was about 17 he'd play for England one day. If not for a few injuries in his career he probably would have a while back.

Decent slow-boil to get to 200 career games, hopefully he'll be around until 600.
jillc

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:28:48 pm
Good luck to Curtis tonight hope he does himself proud.  :)
phil236849

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:43:07 pm
Interview on 5 live, says his best mate in football is ant Gordon, and at lfc is Cody Ryan and konate, surprised no mention of Harvey
smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:47:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:01:02 pm
Starts for England! Congrats :)

Saw the thread bumped to the top and instant thought was oh god, another injury  ;D

Didnt even realise the match was tonight, thats how much interest I have in pointless internationals. But Im genuinely very pleased for him.

Congrats, Curtis, well deserved.
