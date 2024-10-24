« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Curtis Jones
October 24, 2024, 09:04:01 am
Not a criticism of Szoboszlai this at all and more of how much I rate Curtis but he's in my started midfield alongside Mac Allister and Gravenberch simply due to how much better he is at keeping the ball. Has to start against Arsenal!
Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
October 24, 2024, 04:48:27 pm
seems a big character in the dressing room & a n underrated player for us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSUFW4iDEIY
Offline Rhi

Re: Curtis Jones
October 25, 2024, 05:11:56 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on October 24, 2024, 04:48:27 pm
seems a big character in the dressing room & a n underrated player for us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSUFW4iDEIY

Really enjoyed this. I think I might be Curtis Jones' number one fan. I think he's fantastic. Great lad, great footballer.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm
Took responsibility under pressure, especially after they got it back to 2 -1, got on the ball, knitted the play. Growing as a player.
Offline farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
What a player, eh? Confidence and ability match.

Stay fit please, you'd be needed with only 4 midfielders to chose three from.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 01:27:14 am
Another player whos great to watch. Brilliant at holding onto the ball, can shield it then glide away from players almost before they realise hes gone. I think hes still getting better and his influence on the games he plays in is growing.
Online Eeyore

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 02:02:23 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:27:14 am
Another player whos great to watch. Brilliant at holding onto the ball, can shield it then glide away from players almost before they realise hes gone. I think hes still getting better and his influence on the games he plays in is growing.

The best thing is I think he has another couple of gears. You see some players and you think they are good but they have hit their natural ceiling. For me, Curtis has huge attributes and is just scratching the surface at the moment. If he can put it all together then he could be an absolute gem. 
Online duvva 💅

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 02:19:25 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:02:23 am
The best thing is I think he has another couple of gears. You see some players and you think they are good but they have hit their natural ceiling. For me, Curtis has huge attributes and is just scratching the surface at the moment. If he can put it all together then he could be an absolute gem. 
Absolutely agree. Hell be majestic if he can put it altogether
