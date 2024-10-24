Another player whos great to watch. Brilliant at holding onto the ball, can shield it then glide away from players almost before they realise hes gone. I think hes still getting better and his influence on the games he plays in is growing.



The best thing is I think he has another couple of gears. You see some players and you think they are good but they have hit their natural ceiling. For me, Curtis has huge attributes and is just scratching the surface at the moment. If he can put it all together then he could be an absolute gem.