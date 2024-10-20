« previous next »
Online Chris~

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 07:31:54 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on October 20, 2024, 10:10:01 pm
Did the best player in the PL not suit up today or something? 

I think Palmer got the better of CJ one time at about midfield; Jones toyed with him for the rest of the match. 

Being a father suits him well it seems.
Thoight it was interesting that Slot mentioned his defensive work on Palmer first. Not something that I think many thought Jones would be that good at, but also I'm guessing something Slot was really looking form him rather than on the ball stuff
Offline suede lady

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 07:43:47 am »
Quote from: B0151? on October 20, 2024, 07:06:39 pm
That interview was so nice. Couldn't take that grin away from him, could be a huge game for him.

It was charming, the lad was fairly bubbling over with joy. New father, scoring at Anfield - Jones sounded like he was on could nine.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 08:10:43 am »
He has played his way into the 11.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6563 on: Yesterday at 08:12:37 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:10:43 am
He has played his way into the 11.

I think it's more accurate to say he has played his way into the first 16.
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6564 on: Yesterday at 08:18:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:12:37 am
I think it's more accurate to say he has played his way into the first 16.

He should be a starting midfielder based on performance this season .
Offline spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6565 on: Yesterday at 08:40:33 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:18:42 am
He should be a starting midfielder based on performance this season .

I don't see him usurping Dom anytime some and Mac and Gravenberch have forged a good partnership in as the double pivot.
Offline Bennett

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6566 on: Yesterday at 08:43:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:40:33 am
I don't see him usurping Dom anytime some and Mac and Gravenberch have forged a good partnership in as the double pivot.

I think it depends on who we play. Our first half performance against Palace with Jones in for Dom was the most in control we've been so far this season. But going into Arsenal next week we will probably need Dom's energy around the pitch.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6567 on: Yesterday at 09:08:17 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 08:43:35 am
I think it depends on who we play. Our first half performance against Palace with Jones in for Dom was the most in control we've been so far this season. But going into Arsenal next week we will probably need Dom's energy around the pitch.

Is Jones really that much of a downgrade on Szobo for energy? Not for me, Jones usually has some of the highest ground covered per game.

Macca - Gravenberch - Jones is our strongest midfield and most in form, that has to be the one which play v's Arsenal. Three players who are incredibly hard to get the ball off will help our front line as well, Szobo for 30mins against tired legs might be the best way to play him into form rather than flogging him.

Felt like a coming of age game for Jones yesterday, he was up for the fight from minute one, didn't let the pen overturn affect his game and kept going again and again, the job he did on Palmer probably shows Slot how much he can trust him as a player as well.
Online clinical

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6568 on: Yesterday at 09:10:48 am »
He still holds on the ball too long. An example was the Gakpo offside goal. But he did well yesterday
Offline mickeydocs

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6569 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:08:17 am
Is Jones really that much of a downgrade on Szobo for energy? Not for me, Jones usually has some of the highest ground covered per game.

Macca - Gravenberch - Jones is our strongest midfield and most in form, that has to be the one which play v's Arsenal. Three players who are incredibly hard to get the ball off will help our front line as well, Szobo for 30mins against tired legs might be the best way to play him into form rather than flogging him.


Thats also my first choice midfield. Great to have such quality players.
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6570 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 am »
We have 4 top class players vying for the 3 roles in MF. Behind them there are able deputies to slot in as needed. Jones has the skills and seemingly the temperament to make it right to the top. Hopefully he settles into his body now and injuries start to ease off. He really is a talent.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6571 on: Yesterday at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:40:33 am
I don't see him usurping Dom anytime some and Mac and Gravenberch have forged a good partnership in as the double pivot.
If you are performing well, you should start. A system based on merit motivates everyone to do better.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6572 on: Yesterday at 09:44:26 am »
Has to start over Szob going forward.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6573 on: Yesterday at 09:55:29 am »
He's brilliant and I actually think he takes us up a few levels

We are in a position right now where we need to take better care woth the ball, we surrender possession too much and too easily and Jones is one of those who takes better care with the ball and allows us to maintain control.

He was class yesterday and has such a great impact on games
Offline Rosario

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 am »
When hes at the top of his game like he was yesterday, he times those late runs into the box so much better than any of our other midfielders.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 10:44:22 am »
Lovely player.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 10:51:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:08:17 am

Macca - Gravenberch - Jones is our strongest midfield and most in form, that has to be the one which play v's Arsenal. Three players who are incredibly hard to get the ball off will help our front line as well, Szobo for 30mins against tired legs might be the best way to play him into form rather than flogging him.

l.

Mine too but any combination will still be good
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6577 on: Yesterday at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:44:26 am
Has to start over Szob going forward.

I'd prefer that too but I actually Szoboszlai had his best game of the season for us. It's a hell of a thing to have his energy on the pitch in the last 10 minutes. It's a nice problem to have.
Offline Fruity

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6578 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:10:48 am
He still holds on the ball too long. An example was the Gakpo offside goal. But he did well yesterday

yes a couple of times yesterday he delayed the pass. That said his overall contribution was really good. Would like to see him get a run of games to see if he can do it consistently.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6579 on: Yesterday at 06:43:54 pm »
I'm not surprised with his performance yesterday because last season he had a few incredible performances like this (Newcastle, Utd, Chelsea all at home).

The next step for him is to show this kind of ability on the road against the tough opponent - there's no better opportunity than next weekend. Hopefully it could be a culmination of his development over the recent years , he made a huge step last season when he became our best presser now it's time to show his quality in a super tough game on the road and make the whole football world really take notice.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 01:33:19 am »
Just... leaving this here...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PRBKeeydZjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PRBKeeydZjE</a>
Offline spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 07:32:00 am »
I think it's a selection headache for Slot of whether to start Jones (who was magnificent) over Dom against Arsenal.
Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 07:41:18 am »
think Jones has to start vs Arsenal.
his ball retention is crucial
Offline mullyred94

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
His no Mainoo tho  ::)
Offline redk84

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 10:29:31 am »
Would love him and Grav to have healthy competition throughout season for us in middle...both need to make a stamp on the team and its only good for us if Curtis can stay fit and playing like he did the other day
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
Crazy to think he's only 23 as well, sky is the limit if his body allows.

Over £300mil worth of midfielders on show and the local lad from the academy shined brightest.

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1848656250914918679

lovely stuff.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 11:06:53 am »

He needs to be a starter ahead of Dom. When a player plays this good you don't drop him.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 11:12:28 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:06:53 am
He needs to be a starter ahead of Dom. When a player plays this good you don't drop him.

Was gonna say are you ok this isn't the Szobo thread but then it was a dig at him anyway. Relentless!
Offline jepovic

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
The key to his goal and the two penalty situations is his runs off the ball. Hes hard to mark coming in from deep CM, and it creates confusion for defenders. This is what we were missing from CM so much with the ageing Henderson &co.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »
If Jones were to start with Grav and Mac is Jones better in the 10 or better in the double pivot?
Online SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 01:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:06:53 am
He needs to be a starter ahead of Dom. When a player plays this good you don't drop him.
at HT on Sunday I was hoping we'd bring Mac on for Dom but push Curtis higher up the pitch.  love to see that on Sunday, let Dom come in late to run the game out by harrying Arsenal all over the pitch.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:24:02 pm
at HT on Sunday I was hoping we'd bring Mac on for Dom but push Curtis higher up the pitch.  love to see that on Sunday, let Dom come in late to run the game out by harrying Arsenal all over the pitch.

Interesting. But isn't there also a case for wanting Mac Allister as high up the pitch as possible?
Online tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:28:40 pm
Interesting. But isn't there also a case for wanting Mac Allister as high up the pitch as possible?

I think we progress the ball through the middle better when Mac Allister is playing deeper.  He's less of a dribbler than Curtis and he has a magic satchel full of sneaky passes to get us moving up the pitch.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6593 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:28:40 pm
Interesting. But isn't there also a case for wanting Mac Allister as high up the pitch as possible?

Do you think Macca has the engine? Szobo is putting up some incredible distance numbers as the 10 as it's the trigger in the 4 man front line of the press.
