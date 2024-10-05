Think the midfield balance today was excellent 1st half and Curtis was a big reason for that. He took up some great positions and was very tidy in possession, I'm intrigued to see if it develops going forward.
He likes to come deeper and is incredibly safe on the ball, it allowed us to get full control as the three of them just passed and moved around the Palace midfield.
Really good performance from Curtis, I like the Gravenberch, Macca, Jones midfield just feels it's got better than the one with Szobo in it.