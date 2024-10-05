« previous next »
Redman78

Re: Curtis Jones
October 5, 2024, 08:35:17 pm
Think the midfield balance today was excellent 1st half and Curtis was a big reason for that. He took up some great positions and was very tidy in possession,  I'm intrigued to see if it develops going forward.
red1977

Re: Curtis Jones
October 6, 2024, 10:46:22 am
Quote from: newterp on September 26, 2024, 02:19:04 pm
That's been the difficulty with him - gets a nice run of games - gets inured - takes a bit to get back to speed - repeat

Would agree about him getting injuries and that keeping him from having a sustained run in the team. but not on taking a bit to get up to speed. He comes into the side and hits his stride straight away. We are seeing it now. His problem is and always has been competition. Would like to see him given a go as am, the problem for Jones is Dom atm.
« Last Edit: October 6, 2024, 11:24:13 am by red1977 »
Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
October 6, 2024, 11:02:03 am
Quote from: Redman78 on October  5, 2024, 08:35:17 pm
Think the midfield balance today was excellent 1st half and Curtis was a big reason for that. He took up some great positions and was very tidy in possession,  I'm intrigued to see if it develops going forward.

He likes to come deeper and is incredibly safe on the ball, it allowed us to get full control as the three of them just passed and moved around the Palace midfield.

Really good performance from Curtis, I like the Gravenberch, Macca, Jones midfield just feels it's got better than the one with Szobo in it.
thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
October 9, 2024, 03:08:46 pm
He seems likely to made his England debut imminently after being added to the England squad.  Considering some of the lesser talents that have played in midfield for England it's overdue but his progress has definitely been held up by injuries.

Contenders for the three central midfield positions:
Jones
Rice
Gallagher
Gomes
Bellingham
Foden

Hopefully he stays fit!
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
October 9, 2024, 03:37:18 pm
Great for him, the manager knows his game and rates him so this was always coming once he got fit.
suede lady

Re: Curtis Jones
October 9, 2024, 04:20:32 pm
Doubt he will start, though might come on.
lgvkarlos

Re: Curtis Jones
October 10, 2024, 04:33:57 pm
Cant stay fit for us, not sure playing international football aswell is going to help.
disgraced cake

Re: Curtis Jones
October 10, 2024, 04:45:39 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on October 10, 2024, 04:33:57 pm
Cant stay fit for us, not sure playing international football aswell is going to help.

This is better than him being with the u21s. If he was with them he'd probably play both matches, but with the first team he's unlikely to get anything more than a few minutes off the bench I think.
lgvkarlos

Re: Curtis Jones
October 10, 2024, 05:55:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 10, 2024, 04:45:39 pm
This is better than him being with the u21s. If he was with them he'd probably play both matches, but with the first team he's unlikely to get anything more than a few minutes off the bench I think. Hes litterly our strongest cover for Alexis and Grav so will be getting plenty of minutes.
Probably right but it's the different training that can create problems, its amazing how many injuries players get on international duty. Plus he is our strongest back up for Alexis and Ryan so will get plenty of minutes.
« Last Edit: October 10, 2024, 05:58:32 pm by lgvkarlos »
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 01:45:13 pm
He's a new father, I believe. Congrats to him and his girlfriend.
spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 01:50:28 pm
Curtis may well have to set in for Mac depending on Mac's fitness and travel.
Rhi

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 15, 2024, 01:45:13 pm
He's a new father, I believe. Congrats to him and his girlfriend.

I suspected this news would come soon once I heard he'd left the England camp for "personal reasons". Congratulations Curtis & Saffie on the birth of their daughter.
Ycuzz

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 02:23:37 pm
Well, well! Congratulations to young Curtis and Saffie. Hope all is well with everyone.
thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 03:09:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 15, 2024, 01:45:13 pm
He's a new father, I believe. Congrats to him and his girlfriend.
Well in, Curtis!

Hopefully for his own sanity he gets another shot with England soon.  If he gets another niggly injury before Carsley is bumped along then he might have a long wait before he gets another chance.
Zlen

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 04:37:24 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on October 15, 2024, 01:50:28 pm
Curtis may well have to set in for Mac depending on Mac's fitness and travel.

Played one of his best ever games last time Chelsea came to Anfield.
smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 06:04:00 pm
Congrats, Curtis & Saffie!
RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 10:53:53 pm
Quote from: newterp on October 15, 2024, 01:45:13 pm
He's a new father, I believe. Congrats to him and his girlfriend.
Congrats to him and his Girlfriend
rafathegaffa83

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 11:44:08 pm
Congrats
CHOPPER

Re: Curtis Jones
October 15, 2024, 11:45:56 pm
So he does know where the goal is.
Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 04:14:15 am
Was the sprog born with a ketwig?
him_15

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:23:24 am
Hopefully he would be given more chance under Slot.
spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:46:22 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 15, 2024, 11:45:56 pm
So he does know where the goal is.

He certainly knows how to shoot and score.
Bread

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Goal on Sunday I reckon, gotta get that ball under the shirt and thumb sucking celebration down.
Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 11:17:43 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Goal on Sunday I reckon, gotta get that ball under the shirt and thumb sucking celebration down.
He'll milk every celebration. And make more dummy runs, take more rusks with the ball and grow into the game. That's the formula.

I read it on the rattle
xbugawugax

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 03:04:20 am
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Goal on Sunday I reckon, gotta get that ball under the shirt and thumb sucking celebration down.

top corner like the hendo blaster. and the team joins him with the bebeto celebration
