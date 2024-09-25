First 10 minutes since he came on we had 80% possession and effectively took the sting out of the game.



This is very interesting in terms of midfield balance.



He's the best in the squad at retaining possession, which is vital in terms of controlling a game. So composed. He's effectively Gini's successor.He has that ability to know when to turn away from trouble (none better than Xavi at that). He transformed the midfield when he returned in 22-23, and at Christmas he was our best midfielder; then the injury layoff hampered him.The main problem I see though is his ideal position is just ahead of where a 6 would be, which is where Gravenberch plays. You want Gravenberch playing deeper so he has space to run into, so we cannot be moving him. Mac also starts and you would want him the most advanced of the midfield three to get the most out of his creativity. We are short a natural 6 to give us more protection and control of a game, so in the absence of that starting Jones could be more tempting than starting Dom. It's a dilemma though as without Dom we would lose energy, but with Jones we'd gain more control.Personally I'd be starting a fully fit Jones.