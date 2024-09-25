« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 633684 times)

Online Tobelius

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6440 on: September 25, 2024, 10:35:46 pm »
Fingers crossed Curtis stays fit this season and gets a run of games to show his skill,quality player.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6441 on: September 25, 2024, 11:22:16 pm »
When he's fit he's definitely capable of pushing for a place in the starting XI, hopefully he's put the weird injuries behind him now and can get into the rotation regularly.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6442 on: September 25, 2024, 11:43:24 pm »
That jig an run then give an go for the Jota goal was boss. Ace on his day.
Offline kavah

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6443 on: September 25, 2024, 11:46:00 pm »
^ quality player. Love it
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6444 on: September 25, 2024, 11:48:11 pm »
He does have a touch of the Coutunhos about him sometimes. Tonight there were glimmers of that too, with the assist for Jotas second.

Lovely footballer. Really hope he can put those injuries to bed.
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6445 on: September 26, 2024, 12:34:31 am »
Quote from: Wingman on September 25, 2024, 10:10:56 pm
I think hell be that player. Especially as I think he can play in either of the roles weve seen mostly Mac and Dom play so far

I agree, he can do a lot of different things well in midfield. Would like to see him given the chance...
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6446 on: September 26, 2024, 12:35:05 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 11:43:24 pm
That jig an run then give an go for the Jota goal was boss. Ace on his day.

The weight on the pass was delightful...
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6447 on: September 26, 2024, 12:43:17 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 26, 2024, 12:35:05 am
The weight on the pass was delightful...
Ooof

The way Chiesa ran upto him to basically tell him how fucking boss he was from start to finish. Laughing his head off at him like 'EYYY A PHEEP A PHA PHEW GO ED CURTIS LAD' ;D
Offline joezydudek

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6448 on: September 26, 2024, 12:58:14 am »
The only things that ever hold him back are fitness and confidence, he's an excellent player when he's on song like he was tonight and I've always found it mad how few people see that.
Offline afc tukrish

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6449 on: September 26, 2024, 01:25:31 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 26, 2024, 12:43:17 am
Ooof

The way Chiesa ran upto him to basically tell him how fucking boss he was from start to finish. Laughing his head off at him like 'EYYY A PHEEP A PHA PHEW GO ED CURTIS LAD' ;D

Chiesa is obviously multilingual, his Scouse is quite sharp a'ready...
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6450 on: September 26, 2024, 06:40:17 am »
Jones was excellent. His run and assist for Jota was awesome. Just stay fit.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6451 on: September 26, 2024, 07:30:09 am »
He was very good, kept the ball and drove from midfield.

His passing was superb and he was creating chances.  If he is fit he has to start.
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6452 on: September 26, 2024, 08:43:52 am »
Quote from: sonofkenny on September 26, 2024, 07:30:09 am
He was very good, kept the ball and drove from midfield.

His passing was superb and he was creating chances. If he is fit he has to start.

In place of?
Offline suede lady

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6453 on: September 26, 2024, 09:00:44 am »
I think with Jones fit and in form we have 4 solid options in midfield. Jones can play deeper and thus give MacAllister or Gravenberch a rest, or fill in for Szoboslai. I do think Slot sees him like a rotation option, not a certain starter in the big games. Which is fine if he is rotated in every game, either starting or coming on in the 60 minute or so. There are games a plenty and utilizing all four is important (with cameos for Morton/Endo). When Elliot is back that is another solid option.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6454 on: September 26, 2024, 09:14:50 am »
Offline Nick110581

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6455 on: September 26, 2024, 09:19:46 am »
He is class and will get game time.

Having Elliott back will help midfield too.
Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6456 on: September 26, 2024, 09:22:04 am »
Quote from: suede lady on September 26, 2024, 09:00:44 am
I think with Jones fit and in form we have 4 solid options in midfield. Jones can play deeper and thus give MacAllister or Gravenberch a rest, or fill in for Szoboslai. I do think Slot sees him like a rotation option, not a certain starter in the big games. Which is fine if he is rotated in every game, either starting or coming on in the 60 minute or so. There are games a plenty and utilizing all four is important (with cameos for Morton/Endo). When Elliot is back that is another solid option.

Not sure I agree on the bold bit, he just got injured just as we got going.

I can see him play the Macca and Szobo role just as well as those two, as turkish said he's got the energy levels and intelligent pressing.
Offline jackh

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6457 on: September 26, 2024, 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2024, 09:22:04 am
Not sure I agree on the bold bit, he just got injured just as we got going.

Agreed. For me, each of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, and Szoboszlai should be starting most games on a rotation basis.

Elliott also has the chance to force himself into that group when fit again, whilst I thought Endo deputised really well last night too.
Offline phil236849

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6458 on: September 26, 2024, 12:45:30 pm »
Interesting he said after interview that Slot has told him to run with the ball more.  Get the impression Slot loves him.  Also Slotball is all about breaking the press, and CJ has the touch and the athleticism to offer something.  He might rotate with Dom.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6459 on: September 26, 2024, 12:50:21 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 26, 2024, 01:25:31 am
Chiesa is obviously multilingual, his Scouse is quite sharp a'ready...
Capon's lip-reading skills never cease to impress.  :)
Offline Newman96

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6460 on: September 26, 2024, 12:50:37 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on September 26, 2024, 12:45:30 pm
Interesting he said after interview that Slot has told him to run with the ball more.  Get the impression Slot loves him.  Also Slotball is all about breaking the press, and CJ has the touch and the athleticism to offer something.  He might rotate with Dom.

I thought him and Endo were poor first half and really static. Second half they were absolutely excellent, Jones really breaking lines with his running, I wonder if Slot mentioned it at half time.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6461 on: September 26, 2024, 12:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on September 26, 2024, 12:50:37 pm
I thought him and Endo were poor first half and really static. Second half they were absolutely excellent, Jones really breaking lines with his running, I wonder if Slot mentioned it at half time.
seems to me that's a common theme so far - our second-half performances have all been better than the first half.

a sign of excellent analysis and coaching by Arne and his staff.
Offline phil236849

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6462 on: September 26, 2024, 12:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on September 26, 2024, 12:50:37 pm
I thought him and Endo were poor first half and really static. Second half they were absolutely excellent, Jones really breaking lines with his running, I wonder if Slot mentioned it at half time.

I think it was part natural opening up a bit more 2nd half, and part he has suggested a position change
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/09/curtis-jones-reveals-what-he-told-arne-slot-at-half-time-before-position-change/
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6463 on: September 26, 2024, 02:02:12 pm »
If he can stay fit and match sharp he's a very good player. If he moved the ball half a second quicker, he'd be world class.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6464 on: September 26, 2024, 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on September 26, 2024, 12:50:37 pm
I thought him and Endo were poor first half and really static. Second half they were absolutely excellent, Jones really breaking lines with his running, I wonder if Slot mentioned it at half time.

He must have done., The difference was immediately noticeable in the way both players began to take more risks.
Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6465 on: September 26, 2024, 02:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 26, 2024, 02:04:04 pm
He must have done., The difference was immediately noticeable in the way both players began to take more risks.

Do you think we might be asked to play it safer for the first 20mins or so to get a foothold on the gain and not conceed earlier? Or was that just rustiness from the players.
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6466 on: September 26, 2024, 02:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on September 26, 2024, 02:02:12 pm
If he can stay fit and match sharp he's a very good player. If he moved the ball half a second quicker, he'd be world class.

That's been the difficulty with him - gets a nice run of games - gets inured - takes a bit to get back to speed - repeat
Offline Yorkykopite

  • RAWK Writer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6467 on: September 26, 2024, 02:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2024, 02:16:22 pm
Do you think we might be asked to play it safer for the first 20mins or so to get a foothold on the gain and not conceed earlier? Or was that just rustiness from the players.

Possibly. I don't think we know enough about Slot yet. But the change in mentality was immediately evident in the second half. In the build-up to Jota's second goal Jones had two opportunities to play it safe, as he'd done throughout the first half. He declined both and as a result the centre of the pitch opened up to him. That's the Jones we want to see
Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 pm »
excellent when he came on helped us regain control of the game
will be close between him & Szobo in terms of being 1st choice
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm »
First 10 minutes since he came on we had 80% possession and effectively took the sting out of the game.

This is very interesting in terms of midfield balance.
Offline JP!

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6470 on: Yesterday at 08:08:36 pm »
When fit and sharp he is one of our best three midfielders. Does simple things well.

The trouble is that first bit.
Offline Haggis36

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6471 on: Yesterday at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm
First 10 minutes since he came on we had 80% possession and effectively took the sting out of the game.

This is very interesting in terms of midfield balance.

I'm not sure how much Jones had to do with that - he completed 4 of 7 passes and finished the game with the lowest passing accuracy of any player on the pitch. Normally though, he's the best in our squad at doing what you note (maintaining possessing and taking sting out of the game).

Do think he deserves a start against Palace next week though, but I imagine he'll play midweek and be on the bench again. Interesting to see what happens after the internationals though - presumably he'll be at Kirkby.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6472 on: Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm »
Yeah don't think he had anything to do with that too. It's just normal progression of the game at that point (you took control then I took control etc.). Just see the 10 mins after that for example.
Offline KC7

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6473 on: Yesterday at 08:34:12 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:07:49 pm
First 10 minutes since he came on we had 80% possession and effectively took the sting out of the game.

This is very interesting in terms of midfield balance.

He's the best in the squad at retaining possession, which is vital in terms of controlling a game. So composed. He's effectively Gini's successor.

He has that ability to know when to turn away from trouble (none better than Xavi at that). He transformed the midfield when he returned in 22-23, and at Christmas he was our best midfielder; then the injury layoff hampered him.

The main problem I see though is his ideal position is just ahead of where a 6 would be, which is where Gravenberch plays. You want Gravenberch playing deeper so he has space to run into, so we cannot be moving him. Mac also starts and you would want him the most advanced of the midfield three to get the most out of his creativity. We are short a natural 6 to give us more protection and control of a game, so in the absence of that starting Jones could be more tempting than starting Dom. It's a dilemma though as without Dom we would lose energy, but with Jones we'd gain more control.

Personally I'd be starting a fully fit Jones.
Online spider-neil

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6474 on: Today at 06:51:02 am »
If Jones starts midweek and has a good game I think there is a real chance he will usurp Dom in the starting 11 because even though I think Dom has excelled off the ball I think he has struggled on the ball.
