If he can get some consistency and avoid injuries, the sky is the limit. There's nothing he can't do on the pitch. He's a 6 footer who works his socks off, has a decent turn of pace, is silky smooth, understands how to press, and is home-grown.



Imagine he starts getting 10 goals a season.



We're a better team with him in it through 2023, results seem to bear that out. He came back in the side after that injury which coincided with our upturn last year. He's been out the team the last month or two and we've not been playing well. That's not to say he's always playing well.He can do a bit of everything in midfield and we do have a midfield that otherwise lacks some fundamental basics. Only thing is i'd say he's decent to good at most things but perhaps not really outstanding in anything. We look more balanced with him in there, he knits things together like Gini did