Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk</a>

He's definitely improved his passing game over the past year, he's releasing it earlier and making better decisions on the ball.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 09:47:13 am »
The funny thing is that people were looking forward to seeing Thuram and Kone at the start of the competition, and one of our academy boys has been arguably the standout midfielder of the tournament.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 09:47:15 am »
He's pretty unflappable isn't he? Israel pressed him numerous times, just doesn't panic.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 am »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:47:15 am
He's pretty unflappable isn't he? Israel pressed him numerous times, just doesn't panic.

And keeps it simple. Hopefully thatll be used for game management.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:47:13 am
The funny thing is that people were looking forward to seeing Thuram and Kone at the start of the competition, and one of our academy boys has been arguably the standout midfielder of the tournament.

Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 12:32:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:16:03 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk</a>

He's definitely improved his passing game over the past year, he's releasing it earlier and making better decisions on the ball.

Finally clicked for me, whom the oddly upright running style reminded me of.

Souness... :o
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 12:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:26:02 am
Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.

 8)

and leading from the pitch, playing at top Tournament football is also going to be a big boost for the lad.


If can kick on the goal scoring and assists columns this season that would be  excellent for us and him.

Well deserved.. come on Curtis.

Also his has the faith of the manager.. I said this on another post. I think Szob/DOm and Macca may have their work cut out to get  into team ahead of Curtis in early games . I expect him to start against Chelsea and also would be great to score the winner at the Bridge.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:23:07 am
That not his skill set. He played once in a league cup. I think him and Mac Allister both can play Deep lying playmaker when Trent is out.
He way too good going forward to be a full time 6, Chasing a game type sure. He 1.85 Meters(6 and half feet) he has the height Klopp would want for it
He also played the role for the first time in a league match at Forest away and after a shaky first few minutes - he was rushed back from injury and put in the side cold - he performed decently for a first time (no worse than his experienced counterparts in that role anyway). Unfortunately rushing him back and playing 90 minutes contributed to his reinjury, so he wasn't able to try and build on it.

Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:47:15 am
He's pretty unflappable isn't he? Israel pressed him numerous times, just doesn't panic.
Did a great job handling some questionable backward passes and throws direct into pressure from the number 14 in there

... don't!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:32:54 pm by classycarra »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 pm »
Is the final going to be on tv? missed every game cos it's only on streaming and also, having a terrible memory.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 02:44:20 pm
Is the final going to be on tv? missed every game cos it's only on streaming and also, having a terrible memory.

It'll be on UEFA's website, don't think anyone has picked it up for TV... yet.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:26:02 am
  We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.

Imagine regularly fielding a team with 2 Scousers anchoring midfield. When was the last time that happened?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 03:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:26:02 am
Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.


Yup, I've always thought that and was so pleased he came back from being written off to be like a new signing. If he was called Curtiski Joneski and had cost £50m some fans would be getting excited right now. He isn't, he didn't but we should.


(similiar applies to Harveynia Eliiotio as well)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 04:45:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:16:03 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk</a>

He's definitely improved his passing game over the past year, he's releasing it earlier and making better decisions on the ball.
only just got round to finishing this, and enjoyed the bit around 2:50 in where some dickhead deliberately hit him late and got his forearm into jones's face. no rolling around or acting hurt, just getting up and getting at the guy (making him guy bounce off him)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:45:05 pm
only just got round to finishing this, and enjoyed the bit around 2:50 in where some dickhead deliberately hit him late and got his forearm into jones's face. no rolling around or acting hurt, just getting up and getting at the guy (making him guy bounce off him)

I repeat my earlier Souness compo... Jimmy Case... ;)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm
Imagine regularly fielding a team with 2 Scousers anchoring midfield. When was the last time that happened?

McDermott and Case I think, Though there was Jay and Stevie? Is Jay a scouser?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 09:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:26:02 am
Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.

This point only works in regards to Thuram, Kone is a different player and was arguably just as impressive in his one full appearance in the tournament.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm »
Jones is better player than Kone too. Harder to compare obviously given that they are different. But they both play CM and I know which Id prefer. Its not that close to be honest.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:48:13 pm
It'll be on UEFA's website, don't think anyone has picked it up for TV... yet.

And it's free
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:31:22 pm

Yup, I've always thought that and was so pleased he came back from being written off to be like a new signing. If he was called Curtiski Joneski and had cost £50m some fans would be getting excited right now. He isn't, he didn't but we should.


(similiar applies to Harveynia Eliiotio as well)

He is when I've had a few
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm
Jones is better player than Kone too. Harder to compare obviously given that they are different. But they both play CM and I know which Id prefer. Its not that close to be honest.

You havent watched enough of Kone to even make an informed opinion, I wouldnt be able to say any one is better than the other for the same reason, but what I do know is Kone is better defensively, and Jones is better in the final third. If all youve watched from Kone is the game in the Euros, and the big games against Dortmund and Bayern, there is no way you can say Its not that close. Kone was motm in his first game for France and he has put in a number of star performances against the German big two.

Jones and Thuram is more comparable.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:45:05 pm
only just got round to finishing this, and enjoyed the bit around 2:50 in where some dickhead deliberately hit him late and got his forearm into jones's face. no rolling around or acting hurt, just getting up and getting at the guy (making him guy bounce off him)


Little 4ft fuck'all shitbag then went down like he'd been nutted  ;D
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:55:15 pm
You havent watched enough of Kone to even make an informed opinion, I wouldnt be able to say any one is better than the other for the same reason, but what I do know is Kone is better defensively, and Jones is better in the final third. If all youve watched from Kone is the game in the Euros, and the big games against Dortmund and Bayern, there is no way you can say Its not that close. Kone was motm in his first game for France and he has put in a number of star performances against the German big two.

Jones and Thuram is more comparable.

I like them both but Kone for me is the better option. Him or Lavia would do me. But Curtis is as good as anyone in Europe at his age at the mo. Not hyperbole, This U21's tourney is a coming of age. He's a proper player now. A cut above. They all love playing with him. The sky's the limit with this kid. See ya later, Bellingham. He knew...
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
Sure were both arguing from relative ignorance but why bother even disagreeing with me if youre just going to throw your hands up and say, we dont know. Seems odd to bother engaging if youre so sure we dont really know.

But yeah. Im happy with it not being close. Kone isnt pulling up any trees. https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Kouadio-Kone

Hes not massively sought after. Hes not going to cost a bomb. Hes fine. Could become very good. But is pretty raw.

Jones on the other hand Ive seen lots of. And is very, very impressive.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

He even makes more tackles from a more attacking position these days. Unless Kone is one of the best 22 yr old CMs in Europe its not that close.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:02:17 pm

Little 4ft fuck'all shitbag then went down like he'd been nutted  ;D
:D the little pussy.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Sure were both arguing from relative ignorance but why bother even disagreeing with me if youre just going to throw your hands up and say, we dont know. Seems odd to bother engaging if youre so sure we dont really know.

But yeah. Im happy with it not being close. Kone isnt pulling up any trees. https://fbref.com/en/players/86574238/Kouadio-Kone

Hes not massively sought after. Hes not going to cost a bomb. Hes fine. Could become very good. But is pretty raw.

Jones on the other hand Ive seen lots of. And is very, very impressive.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4fb9c88f/Curtis-Jones

He even makes more tackles from a more attacking position these days. Unless Kone is one of the best 22 yr old CMs in Europe its not that close.

What you mean Kone isnt pulling up any trees, hes statically one of the most progressive DMs around, his dribbles and pressing is very impressive, and he is a better tackler than Jones.

And yes he is undoubtedly one of the best 22 year old CMs in Europe, if you arent aware of that that is your own problem.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:05:37 pm
I like them both but Kone for me is the better option. Him or Lavia would do me. But Curtis is as good as anyone in Europe at his age at the mo. Not hyperbole, This U21's tourney is a coming of age. He's a proper player now. A cut above. They all love playing with him. The sky's the limit with this kid. See ya later, Bellingham. He knew...

Yes I agree.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5066 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
Passes with both feet, head on a swivel, low centre of gravity for a big man. Very hard to get off the ball. Always looking for space and passing into space. Decent.... Buy him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5067 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
He also played the role for the first time in a league match at Forest away and after a shaky first few minutes - he was rushed back from injury and put in the side cold - he performed decently for a first time (no worse than his experienced counterparts in that role anyway). Unfortunately rushing him back and playing 90 minutes contributed to his reinjury, so he wasn't able to try and build on it.

Yea. I think he do without Trent. Mac Allister and Thiago also options
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5068 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
:D the little pussy.

If that had been on Sevvy Park, Curtis would have nutted him, I'm telling ya  :roger
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5069 on: Yesterday at 11:37:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:16:03 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZB3Ub5KFwk</a>

He's definitely improved his passing game over the past year, he's releasing it earlier and making better decisions on the ball.
The biggest thing for me is just consistently taking 1 or 2 touches because how comfortable he is on the half turn. Is there like a Henderson Comp playing as the 6 for Liverpool Henderson in a lot of this would take 2 or 3 touches in this spots because he will receive with back to goal instead of 2 touches to turn
This is a USMNT u20 player but look at 1:56(where im starting this video. under no pressure takes 3 touches to turn(something Henderson/Milner can tend to do more), Jones would be 2 here since he open his body up to go into the space.
https://youtu.be/WaYWhXVrEnw?t=116
Jones is now taking that putting into better decisions etc as he playing more.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5070 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm
McDermott and Case I think, Though there was Jay and Stevie? Is Jay a scouser?

Cheers, Case was before my time. Wikipedia says Spearing was born in Wallasey...
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5071 on: Yesterday at 11:58:12 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 11:43:31 pm
Cheers, Case was before my time. Wikipedia says Spearing was born in Wallasey...

Cheers, thought as much. Proper red, though, Jay. No doubt
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 02:58:29 am »
Curtis is the new Gini. Wow!  Fab to see him mature! 
