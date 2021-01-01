Jones is better player than Kone too. Harder to compare obviously given that they are different. But they both play CM and I know which Id prefer. Its not that close to be honest.



You havent watched enough of Kone to even make an informed opinion, I wouldnt be able to say any one is better than the other for the same reason, but what I do know is Kone is better defensively, and Jones is better in the final third. If all youve watched from Kone is the game in the Euros, and the big games against Dortmund and Bayern, there is no way you can say Its not that close. Kone was motm in his first game for France and he has put in a number of star performances against the German big two.Jones and Thuram is more comparable.