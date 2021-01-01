Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.
and leading from the pitch, playing at top Tournament football is also going to be a big boost for the lad.
If can kick on the goal scoring and assists columns this season that would be excellent for us and him.
Well deserved.. come on Curtis.
Also his has the faith of the manager.. I said this on another post. I think Szob/DOm and Macca may have their work cut out to get into team ahead of Curtis in early games . I expect him to start against Chelsea and also would be great to score the winner at the Bridge.