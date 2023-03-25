To my mind, at this stage, definitely keep Curtis Jones.
Ox, Keita, Melo, maybe Milner will be gone.
Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho will probably stay (although I wouldnt be surprised if one of them departed this summer) and they will be playing reduced minutes, presumably as we add two good midfielders.
Bajcetic and Elliott to continue to emerge.
So with all that said, Jones is borderline. With all the likely churn this summer, we should keep him and see if he can overcome fitness issues and stake more of a claim. If not, then summer 2024 seems the time to part company. But I havent given up on him yet.