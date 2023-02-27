The likes of Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Bajetic, Ramsay aren't an issue in this squad. They are the players you have to fill out the squad and bring in here and there, play cup games, minutes off the bench. The issue we have is we have fellas coming to the end of their top level career (Henderson, Milner), end of their Liverpool career (Ox, Keita) or have seen the legs drop off (Fabinho). Even Thiago can't play every game and has his own issues with injuries
Our CM options at the minute are bloated. If we were leaner, you'd see these lads getting minutes and stepping on. As it is, we need to rely on lads whose legs are going because we can't trust a couple of players fitness, we don't want to use them for whatever reason and so on. If Jones isn't getting more minutes next year, then we can start to think about moving him on. Let's sort out the bigger issue 1st in the summer and replace the aging legs with some actual quality