We all know he looked good 2-3 seasons ago but that doesnt matter now does it? Jones is lucky were in such a bad shape in midfield, if the other players we have hadnt been so poor he would be out of the door, i hope he does step up, the technical quality is there but the mindset to make an impact isnt, he needs to stop playing like hes terrified of making the wrong decision or being greedy, he defers too much to his team mates and gives up responsibility, he will never be a top player if hes not taking risks in the right areas