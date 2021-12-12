« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 384062 times)

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4120 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:07:15 am
"Stealing a living"?  Get the fuck out of here.
What does he offer?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4121 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Another one stealing a living and will be gone in the summer. Bottom half player. Will excel at Leicester.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,210
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4122 on: Yesterday at 10:09:27 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 10:07:56 am
What does he offer?

He's still young and is trying to get over injury issues that are holding him back.  I don't think he's fulfilled his potential by any means, but he has been and currently is a solid squad option.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,509
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4123 on: Yesterday at 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 10:01:38 am
Another one stealing a living and will be gone in the summer. Bottom half player. Will excel at Leicester.

That's a bit harsh don't you think? He may not reach the heights we hoped, but to stay he's stealing a living is uncalled for.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4124 on: Yesterday at 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 26, 2023, 09:23:21 pm
He had a freak eye injury last season which was followed by COVID. This season he has had a stress injury. I think it is far too soon to write him off. He only turned 22 last month and has already played 85 games for us.

Given how hard it is to recruit young English players I think it is way too early to write him off. Henderson at the same age was being offered to Fulham.

100% his minutes till last season were increasing in line with him growing into a 1st team player, he's had some proper bad luck. 22 is no age at all, wasn't De Bruyne over at Wolfsburg around that age? (Not that I'm comparing him to De Bruyne..)
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4125 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:19:58 am
100% his minutes till last season were increasing in line with him growing into a 1st team player, he's had some proper bad luck. 22 is no age at all, wasn't De Bruyne over at Wolfsburg around that age? (Not that I'm comparing him to De Bruyne..)


At Werder Bremen where he had a better season than Jones has ever had.
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4126 on: Yesterday at 10:25:01 am »
No offence but jones in the German league would look a better player too.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4127 on: Yesterday at 10:26:50 am »
If there ever was a chance to establish himself in the side, then this season was surely it. Feels a bit like the train has passed him by.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,172
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4128 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 am »
Will be interesting to see if we keep him around and for how long. He was terribly unlucky to get injuries during a period where he had an open runway to claim his place in the team. As it stands, with hopefully new additions to the midfield coming, he'll find it harder to get needed minutes. Don't know really, it could fall either way. It will mostly depend on him staying injury free and hungry.
Logged

Offline LFCTikiTaka

  • Bedwetter
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4129 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:27:35 am
Will be interesting to see if we keep him around and for how long. He was terribly unlucky to get injuries during a period where he had an open runway to claim his place in the team. As it stands, with hopefully new additions to the midfield coming, he'll find it harder to get needed minutes. Don't know really, it could fall either way. It will mostly depend on him staying injury free and hungry.

I'd imagine he'll stay for his homegrown and club trained status. Probably won't kick up much of a fuss about minutes either.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4130 on: Yesterday at 10:42:44 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:26:50 am
If there ever was a chance to establish himself in the side, then this season was surely it. Feels a bit like the train has passed him by.

Just some facts to counter the opinion.

Quote
It has long been known that the academy graduate suffered a stress injury in his right tibia before the start of the season, with further setbacks in September and December.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4131 on: Yesterday at 10:49:23 am »
He looks like he should be a player, but he isn't.

When he's on the ball he looks great
When he tries to do something with the ball he doesn't
When we haven't got the ball he looks average

Time to move on.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,161
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4132 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 am »
Footballing-wise I can see what he brings to the team. He's had a couple of good runs in the team where he's looked like he could blossom into a utility player similar to that of Henderson or Milner, but he's also technically very decent and 'press-resistant'. The only thing that needed work was some stuff that would get better with experience and he's still very young.

My only concern is his fitness though. He's seemed to have a significant injury every season since he broke through, and he's clearly got some sort of recurrent issue. A utility/squad player only really works well if you can depend on them. Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will finally leave us this summer, and I would not like to replace them with any similar luxury players.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4133 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:22:55 am


At Werder Bremen where he had a better season than Jones has ever had.

Ah yes! 10 goals and 10 assists! The same target Jones set before he got stress fractures ;)
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,687
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4134 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 am »
If we got a decent offer , I dont think many would disagree about letting him move on
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4135 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 am »
He was brilliant in the League Cup semi final second leg at the Emirates last season but has shown nothing since.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4136 on: Yesterday at 11:19:13 am »
His development was going very well up until that freak eye injury in November 2021. He was 20 at that point and had started getting games in the PL and CL ahead of senior midfielders. A couple of weeks before the eye injury he put in a masterful midfield MOTM performance against Porto in Portugal. Still managed 10 PL and 2 CL starts that season. Season before that he had 13 starts in the PL and 5 in the CL. Go back and see the posts in this thread from that period and you get an idea of how well he was doing.

This stress injury to his foot has further held him back as Im sure he would have seen plenty of game time in midfielder this year if hed been lucky enough to have a full pre-season and stay injury free.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4137 on: Yesterday at 12:59:25 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:06:44 am
If we got a decent offer , I dont think many would disagree about letting him move on

His HG status means it probably needs to be a really decent offer or its not worth it. At least £30m. Cant see many wanting to pay that. If Milner goes then we could do worse than Jones to play the same minutes. He does need to show more pretty soon if he wants to be a starter here though.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4138 on: Yesterday at 01:07:01 pm »
Never going to be a permanent starter for us when we get new midfielders in. Probably go out on loan.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,010
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4139 on: Yesterday at 05:35:28 pm »
Even if he's not going to be good enough it makes almost no sense to not be playing him as much as possible at this point to verify it one way or another. If his health is preventing that then that would be a reason to move on from him more than ability. Homegrown designation doesn't do much good if you're always injured and not in the squad.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4140 on: Yesterday at 09:14:38 pm »

We all know he looked good 2-3 seasons ago but that doesnt matter now does it? Jones is lucky were in such a bad shape in midfield, if the other players we have hadnt been so poor he would be out of the door, i hope he does step up, the technical quality is there but the mindset to make an impact isnt, he needs to stop playing like hes terrified of making the wrong decision or being greedy, he defers too much to his team mates and gives up responsibility, he will never be a top player if hes not taking risks in the right areas
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,058
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 03:12:28 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:35:28 pm
Even if he's not going to be good enough it makes almost no sense to not be playing him as much as possible at this point to verify it one way or another. If his health is preventing that then that would be a reason to move on from him more than ability. Homegrown designation doesn't do much good if you're always injured and not in the squad.

The problem with this logic is that he's not injury prone necessarily. He was pretty robust when he broke through, then had a freak eye injury, then Covid, then a chronic issue not unlike the one that kept causing Henderson issues a few years back. Shin splints can take months to heal, and there's no indication that he'll continue to have issues when he recovers from that.

If he was out for a couple of seasons with muscle injuries then fair enough, but he's a pretty unique case who seems to be frustrating people because he's not fit when the rest of the midfield is falling apart.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 