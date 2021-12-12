Footballing-wise I can see what he brings to the team. He's had a couple of good runs in the team where he's looked like he could blossom into a utility player similar to that of Henderson or Milner, but he's also technically very decent and 'press-resistant'. The only thing that needed work was some stuff that would get better with experience and he's still very young.



My only concern is his fitness though. He's seemed to have a significant injury every season since he broke through, and he's clearly got some sort of recurrent issue. A utility/squad player only really works well if you can depend on them. Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will finally leave us this summer, and I would not like to replace them with any similar luxury players.