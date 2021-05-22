Its the contract length factor that is what Im questioning. Its not running out next year or even the year after.



I know its not the done thing to question a player, but hes not pushing on - and yes, injuries are one factor in that of course - and goodness knows we know all about having midfielders who struggle with that.



I mean, I honestly am not that arsed, and hes a young player who fills a spot in the squad. I just dont get the rush.



The price of young English players is farcical because of the need for homegrown players in your squad. Much better to tie him down now on a reasonable increase. Rather than wait till he has a break out season and you end up in the scenario Chelsea are in with Mount.