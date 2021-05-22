« Reply #3921 on: Today at 05:46:38 am »
Its the contract length factor that is what Im questioning. Its not running out next year or even the year after.
I know its not the done thing to question a player, but hes not pushing on - and yes, injuries are one factor in that of course - and goodness knows we know all about having midfielders who struggle with that.
I mean, I honestly am not that arsed, and hes a young player who fills a spot in the squad. I just dont get the rush.
The price of young English players is farcical because of the need for homegrown players in your squad. Much better to tie him down now on a reasonable increase. Rather than wait till he has a break out season and you end up in the scenario Chelsea are in with Mount.
