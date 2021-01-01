« previous next »
Online StL-Dono

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 02:43:01 am »
It's kind of comical some of the reactions in here.  Just like we bemoan the media's narrative that TAA can't defend, RAWK's narrative is that Jones "holds the ball too long".  Haha...   I swear, it's a broken record listening to the comments.

Does he hold it too long on occasion?  Yeah.  Sort of goes with his ability to maintain control under pressure.  A few times tonight his holding on to the ball "too long" is what opened up space and created decent chances (thinking of the one Elliot blasted into row Z). 
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 12:23:59 pm »
He played great last night. Fantastic for his 3rd (?) game back from a 2 month layoff?

The people criticizing are going to do that for Jones non-stop - that's their narrative for him and they won't be moved. Who cares.
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 01:03:11 pm »
He's a player as far as my limited eyes can see. If Curtis can stay injury free I honestly think he can be as effective as Gini was. Curtis has the ball skills to beat pressure and get the opposition on the back foot.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 01:12:19 pm »
A good performance last night facing some really good Napoli players. It's good to get Jones back given our current problems in midfield and hopefully he can stay fit as he has something to offer without question.

He's probably still a bit rusty himself but I'd get him in for more minutes during these last three fixtures and hopefully after the World Cup he's in better shape.
Offline stewy17

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
Would currently take Jones in a midfield 3 or a front 3 all day long over Elliott or Carvalho.
Offline lukeb1981

« Reply #3885 on: Today at 01:24:03 pm »
The lad held his own last night , just has to release the ball a bit sooner in some moments but as he gets more game time that confidence will come.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 01:24:23 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:21:50 pm
Would currently take Jones in a midfield 3 or a front 3 all day long over Elliott or Carvalho.

Really? Over Elliot?
Offline oldman

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm »
thought he did great last night- and he should be given some slack as well - he's coming back from a horrible injury
Online tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Playing in that left-sided forward role he's similar to Grealish, not particularly pacey but can still glide past defenders.  Just needs to work on his end product and learn to buy 100 freekicks every match.
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 02:53:52 pm »
He deserves some credit for rocking the perm and tache combo which hasnt been popular in Liverpool for at least 35 years.

Fair play.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
Injuries are his only problem.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 03:04:17 pm »
I thought he played well but it's a role he's never going to hold if we have a remotely fit squad as it's probably the area we have the most depth with Diaz, Jota and Nunez.

I really like Jones but not sure where he gets regular game time.  It seemed like he was being groomed to be similar to Wijnaldum - something that would definitely benefit us - but he's definitely better further up the pitch.
Online SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:14:34 pm
Playing in that left-sided forward role he's similar to Grealish, not particularly pacey but can still glide past defenders.  Just needs to work on his end product and learn to buy 100 freekicks every match.
hairband.   don't forget the hairband.
