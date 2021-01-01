It's kind of comical some of the reactions in here. Just like we bemoan the media's narrative that TAA can't defend, RAWK's narrative is that Jones "holds the ball too long". Haha... I swear, it's a broken record listening to the comments.



Does he hold it too long on occasion? Yeah. Sort of goes with his ability to maintain control under pressure. A few times tonight his holding on to the ball "too long" is what opened up space and created decent chances (thinking of the one Elliot blasted into row Z).