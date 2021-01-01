« previous next »
Curtis Jones

StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  Posts: 309
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 02:43:01 am
It's kind of comical some of the reactions in here.  Just like we bemoan the media's narrative that TAA can't defend, RAWK's narrative is that Jones "holds the ball too long".  Haha...   I swear, it's a broken record listening to the comments.

Does he hold it too long on occasion?  Yeah.  Sort of goes with his ability to maintain control under pressure.  A few times tonight his holding on to the ball "too long" is what opened up space and created decent chances (thinking of the one Elliot blasted into row Z). 
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,977
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 12:23:59 pm
He played great last night. Fantastic for his 3rd (?) game back from a 2 month layoff?

The people criticizing are going to do that for Jones non-stop - that's their narrative for him and they won't be moved. Who cares.
dai_bonehead

  • Anny Roader
  Posts: 484
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 01:03:11 pm
He's a player as far as my limited eyes can see. If Curtis can stay injury free I honestly think he can be as effective as Gini was. Curtis has the ball skills to beat pressure and get the opposition on the back foot.
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,657
  • Seis Veces
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 01:12:19 pm
A good performance last night facing some really good Napoli players. It's good to get Jones back given our current problems in midfield and hopefully he can stay fit as he has something to offer without question.

He's probably still a bit rusty himself but I'd get him in for more minutes during these last three fixtures and hopefully after the World Cup he's in better shape.
stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 3,284
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 01:21:50 pm
Would currently take Jones in a midfield 3 or a front 3 all day long over Elliott or Carvalho.
