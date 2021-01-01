« previous next »
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3840
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:00:42 am
I badly badly want this lad to be a liverpool star

I felt the same trajectory as mcmanaman at one point

Its not looking great. That was as bad as it gets

A lot of people do, thats why he gets judged through red tinted specs. Hes not good enough, hasnt progressed (partly due to injuries) and hes only getting older. Unfortunately long term hes not gonna make it here and we need better
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3841
Bless his heart, but he's not of the required quality to play for us.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3842
Thus far, he hasn't shown a great deal of quality since returning from injury. Happy to wait and see because he is a young player and he has had a lot of injury. Unfortunately for him, not all fans will be that patient. There are plenty of good, young, English players in the EPL and abroad and many will look to the likes of Mount, Gallagher, Foden, Saka, Smith-Rowe, and of course Bellingham and start asking questions about why Curtis is even here when he's a long, long way from the level of those players. He better find his fitness, sharpness and form fast.

  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3843
Like many Liverpool players right now I have no clue where his best position is.  Football though....someone can show glimpses and Curtis really does do that but for many factors it doesn't work out. They go somewhere else where maybe that team is a little more structured, maybe there isn't the same emphasis on breaking teams down and having 70 percent of the ball against a low block (this is where I feel like he struggles) and they are successful.

I think he'll have a good career but not here under Jürgen.
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3844
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 01:25:31 am
Honest question - how much do you think we could get for him if we sold him today?

Not much. He's been injured pretty much non stop for two years and the timing of when that's come in his career has pretty much killed his development. Someone might be willing to give us £10-15m because he's homegrown and because of the talent he had. But he definitely has the injury prone tag now and hasn't been able to prove anything because of that, so his value is probably pretty low.

Last night was a worrying awful cameo too. He gave it away every single time.

I think we might as well keep him around for another 18 months and see if he can find some consistency back in his game. But we should basically be planning as soon as though he's not there, so at least two new centre mids would still be a necessity.
  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3845
Came on ran around like a headless chicken, misplaced a lot of passes and then really did nothing much else.
  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • SPQR
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3846
He just hasn't kicked on and unfortunately I don't see him being here in a year or two, particularly if we buy much needed reinforcements in midfield.
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3847
Hes better than that. Just back from injury and being thrust into this mess isnt the best time to assess him.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3848
Dont think Curtis is ever going to be world class, he does get the benefit of being a local lad and people want him to succeed that bit more. If he stays fit he could become an important squad player tho.
Not fair to judge him on last night as the whole team are poor right now.
  Curtis Jones
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3849
He's the same age that Jonjo Shelvey was when he left the club, having played the same number of games.  He hasn't had a fraction of the impact Shelvey had, and Shelvey wasn't good enough to play for Liverpool, despite his obvious ability.
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3850
I'm sorry but he's simply just bad and not up to the standard required. He doesn't get in any other team inside the top 10.
  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3851
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:16:24 am
Dont think Curtis is ever going to be world class, he does get the benefit of being a local lad and people want him to succeed that bit more. If he stays fit he could become an important squad player tho.
Not fair to judge him on last night as the whole team are poor right now.

Very few players ever attain world class standard, though the term is widely used these days to even include players such as Rashford. Curtis would do very well at a mid placed Premier League club (not us though!) which in itself is a very high level. I think he needs to move on to further his career as he is a talented though flawed footballer.
  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3852
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 01:56:45 pm
Very few players ever attain world class standard, though the term is widely used these days to even include players such as Rashford. Curtis would do very well at a mid placed Premier League club (not us though!) which in itself is a very high level. I think he needs to move on to further his career as he is a talented though flawed footballer.

Not up to the standards required.
  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3853
Not where I had hoped he'd be in his development at this point. I just don't think he'll ever become a top midfielder for us.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3854
Ox and Keita never fit and out of contract. Milner will turn 37 - and out of contract. Henderson and Fabinho creaking. Thiago will turn 32 and will miss games. Melo's only on loan and injured. Elliott is young and currently inconsistent (and might never really be a central midfielder).

Absolutely no point (and much against) rushing Jones out of the club. Will he ever be a regular and fulfil his potential? Don't know. Ridiculous (yet predictable) that he's getting this much of the criticism in this situation.
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  Curtis Jones
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3855
Agreed there should be no rush to sell him, unless we all of a sudden buy 3 new midfielders or we get silly money for him.
Next season we could have: Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott and Carvalho in the midfield + any new signings (and youth players) so keeping Jones will make sense.

If we knew for sure that we would add at least two new midfielders and Morton and Bajcetic were available and ready to fight for a starting spot Id think Curtis would start to ask how much hed play when all be fit.
  Curtis Jones
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3856
He's a good squad option but various injuries have really curtailed his progress for a year and a half now. This could have been his chance to make his mark on the team this season but he gets injured in the opening game and returns rusty just before the World Cup in a struggling team.

Easy to say sell him (and he's one of the sellable assets we have in midfield) but Keita, Ox, Milner and Arthur will all move on in the summer and Henderson and Thiago will be another year older. It's not like the club are going to sign 3 or 4 midfielders to replace them if Jones went as well.

It's make-or-break time after the World Cup though. He's got that break as he won't be going to the World Cup and with his fitness back he's got to show something after Christmas. Maybe he'll start to pick up some form over the next few games.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3857
I thought he showed the energy we've been sorely missing this season and was heavily involved in us winning the ball high up the pitch on a bunch of occasions. It was a frustrating performance as he was thrown in after a long lay off and asked to turn around a game we were drawing and performing awfully in, I think that panic showed in his game and was extra irritating because we couldn't afford to squander opportunities at that stage.

I think he's clearly an 8 in our system, sticks to his duties well and is good at dribbling and moving the ball forward. I am a bit surprised he seems to struggle around the 18 yard box considering he was a forward in the youth team, but I don't think that's a huge problem given the success we've had playing with a more functional midfield in recent years.

His defensive stats are weird, he presses just fine and gets the ball off the opposition a fair amount without getting the credit. I'm assuming it's related to how we press as a unit but it's not an issue for me.
  Curtis Jones
  • JFT96
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3858
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:16:24 am
Dont think Curtis is ever going to be world class, he does get the benefit of being a local lad and people want him to succeed that bit more. If he stays fit he could become an important squad player tho.
Not fair to judge him on last night as the whole team are poor right now.

No one is judging him on last night though. His performances combined with his injury record show hes done nothing to be considered as one for being in the team for years to come

Hes a decent lad, but what is he actually meant to be good at? Not saying hes a bad player but hes not the level of player we should be holding onto. We need better
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3859
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm
No one is judging him on last night though. His performances combined with his injury record show hes done nothing to be considered as one for being in the team for years to come

Hes a decent lad, but what is he actually meant to be good at? Not saying hes a bad player but hes not the level of player we should be holding onto. We need better
His injury record is good.
He had a freak Eye injury, then Covid and one stress related injury. but he generally very fit
  Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #3860
Pretty sure he is a good lad and all that but Elliot is younger and already much better than Jones.  He really didn't contribute much positively and the misplaced passes on Saturday were glaringly bad.  Arsenal's young guns seem to be on a much different level in comparison.   The club seems to be stuck in reverse gear with products from the academy and the lack of transfer activity to address our ageing squad/midfielders.  Like most people here, I wrote too many words and just wanted to say FSG are skint and without Kloppo we would be absolutely shite. 
