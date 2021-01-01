Honest question - how much do you think we could get for him if we sold him today?



Not much. He's been injured pretty much non stop for two years and the timing of when that's come in his career has pretty much killed his development. Someone might be willing to give us £10-15m because he's homegrown and because of the talent he had. But he definitely has the injury prone tag now and hasn't been able to prove anything because of that, so his value is probably pretty low.Last night was a worrying awful cameo too. He gave it away every single time.I think we might as well keep him around for another 18 months and see if he can find some consistency back in his game. But we should basically be planning as soon as though he's not there, so at least two new centre mids would still be a necessity.