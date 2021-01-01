« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 356021 times)

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:09:31 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:00:42 am
I badly badly want this lad to be a liverpool star

I felt the same trajectory as mcmanaman at one point

Its not looking great. That was as bad as it gets

A lot of people do, thats why he gets judged through red tinted specs. Hes not good enough, hasnt progressed (partly due to injuries) and hes only getting older. Unfortunately long term hes not gonna make it here and we need better
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 05:28:54 am »
Bless his heart, but he's not of the required quality to play for us.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 06:26:29 am »
Thus far, he hasn't shown a great deal of quality since returning from injury. Happy to wait and see because he is a young player and he has had a lot of injury. Unfortunately for him, not all fans will be that patient. There are plenty of good, young, English players in the EPL and abroad and many will look to the likes of Mount, Gallagher, Foden, Saka, Smith-Rowe, and of course Bellingham and start asking questions about why Curtis is even here when he's a long, long way from the level of those players. He better find his fitness, sharpness and form fast.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 06:47:12 am »
Like many Liverpool players right now I have no clue where his best position is.  Football though....someone can show glimpses and Curtis really does do that but for many factors it doesn't work out. They go somewhere else where maybe that team is a little more structured, maybe there isn't the same emphasis on breaking teams down and having 70 percent of the ball against a low block (this is where I feel like he struggles) and they are successful.

I think he'll have a good career but not here under Jürgen.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 11:10:17 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:25:31 am
Honest question - how much do you think we could get for him if we sold him today?

Not much. He's been injured pretty much non stop for two years and the timing of when that's come in his career has pretty much killed his development. Someone might be willing to give us £10-15m because he's homegrown and because of the talent he had. But he definitely has the injury prone tag now and hasn't been able to prove anything because of that, so his value is probably pretty low.

Last night was a worrying awful cameo too. He gave it away every single time.

I think we might as well keep him around for another 18 months and see if he can find some consistency back in his game. But we should basically be planning as soon as though he's not there, so at least two new centre mids would still be a necessity.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 11:11:27 am »
Came on ran around like a headless chicken, misplaced a lot of passes and then really did nothing much else.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
He just hasn't kicked on and unfortunately I don't see him being here in a year or two, particularly if we buy much needed reinforcements in midfield.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Hes better than that. Just back from injury and being thrust into this mess isnt the best time to assess him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 11:16:24 am »
Dont think Curtis is ever going to be world class, he does get the benefit of being a local lad and people want him to succeed that bit more. If he stays fit he could become an important squad player tho.
Not fair to judge him on last night as the whole team are poor right now.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm »
He's the same age that Jonjo Shelvey was when he left the club, having played the same number of games.  He hasn't had a fraction of the impact Shelvey had, and Shelvey wasn't good enough to play for Liverpool, despite his obvious ability.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 12:43:13 pm »
I'm sorry but he's simply just bad and not up to the standard required. He doesn't get in any other team inside the top 10.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:16:24 am
Dont think Curtis is ever going to be world class, he does get the benefit of being a local lad and people want him to succeed that bit more. If he stays fit he could become an important squad player tho.
Not fair to judge him on last night as the whole team are poor right now.

Very few players ever attain world class standard, though the term is widely used these days to even include players such as Rashford. Curtis would do very well at a mid placed Premier League club (not us though!) which in itself is a very high level. I think he needs to move on to further his career as he is a talented though flawed footballer.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:56:45 pm
Very few players ever attain world class standard, though the term is widely used these days to even include players such as Rashford. Curtis would do very well at a mid placed Premier League club (not us though!) which in itself is a very high level. I think he needs to move on to further his career as he is a talented though flawed footballer.

Not up to the standards required.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm »
Not where I had hoped he'd be in his development at this point. I just don't think he'll ever become a top midfielder for us.
