Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?

Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.

At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.

I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.

We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back



Agree 100%Sick to death of seeing our players unable to take the ball under pressure or just lose possession and hit the deck or not track back enough through being pressured, he turned a good few situations where players generally lose the ball into ones in which we retained possession and were able to maintain pressure on the opposition. He was one of very few players to come out of the Forest game with any credit IMOI still think hes a brilliant player but whenever I see him line up in another side e.g. England U21s different player. He looks like hes been let loose to play his natural game. Id love to see him utilised near goal, in the front 3 or as a 10. His natural game is as a creator and carrying the ball towards goal, he isnt afraid to shoot and can do it excellently with both feet. You have a player who can carry the ball and is fouled A LOT and were deploying him away from the opposition box. Put him close to goal, he can shoot and pass very well