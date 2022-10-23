« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 352156 times)

Offline Historical Fool

  A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,240
  • Member of The Pack
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3760 on: October 23, 2022, 11:16:58 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on October 22, 2022, 07:02:19 pm
No. Everyone is supposed to be in awe of every of our players including the under 11s

Thats a terrible attitude to have and whats contributing to the malaise of the younger generation of footballers! What has an 11 yo done or proven on a pitch, ever??? This is how you grow your lingards
Calling another poster confrontational is quite some accusation from arguably the most confrontational poster on this site. You actively seek out arguments about the owners in almost every thread and can't back down (even when clearly proven wrong time and time again), and twist every argument until posters just give up out of boredom.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 25,726
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3761 on: October 23, 2022, 02:03:55 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October 23, 2022, 04:22:19 am
I have seen Jones a couple of times from the stadium. He's not a bad player, however, if he was not an academy graduate from Liverpool & instead was lining up for a Southampton or Brighton or Palace, no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to. For what we want to achieve and what his abilities are, I don't think he should be someone we rely on, for the benefit of both parties really.

I think the entire opposite. I think him coming through the academy and being a local means people largely take for granted his ability, and the more over-reactive among our fanbase reach for him as a scapegoat because 2+2=7 (only here cos he's local).

Reminder that "no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to" when Gini was playing for Newcastle and getting relegated.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3762 on: October 23, 2022, 02:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on October 23, 2022, 02:03:55 pm
I think the entire opposite. I think him coming through the academy and being a local means people largely take for granted his ability, and the more over-reactive among our fanbase reach for him as a scapegoat because 2+2=7 (only here cos he's local).

Reminder that "no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to" when Gini was playing for Newcastle and getting relegated.

Or Robertson at Hull.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3763 on: October 23, 2022, 02:25:17 pm »
this is from a different footie board, I think it's good.  mostly coz I wrote it ...


when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.

but I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.

we have one - one - midfielder performing well. Thiago. and he's out as much as in, so at this point, given our midfield revolving door, too much is being expected of a 21 y,o, lad. and I see a lot of ppl wanting to ditch him coz he can't carry a huge load.

Jones has a role to play for LFC and in a stable setup I think we'll see him do a great job. just hope he gets the chance.
Offline abetts

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 292
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3764 on: October 23, 2022, 05:11:23 pm »
I was surprised he didn't start in the LM/LW spot where Carvalho played, with Henderson in central midfield. He seems most effective from the left and does his best work nearer to the opposition's goal. And since he's been out for a while, it might have helped him positioning wise to play in a more familiar role.
Offline Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3765 on: October 23, 2022, 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: abetts on October 23, 2022, 05:11:23 pm
I was surprised he didn't start in the LM/LW spot where Carvalho played, with Henderson in central midfield. He seems most effective from the left and does his best work nearer to the opposition's goal. And since he's been out for a while, it might have helped him positioning wise to play in a more familiar role.

Henderson would be tired and doesnt really help in scrappy games. Too many weak links yesterday. Jones putting in a tidy enough performance yesterday is fine if we cant hoping Carvalho and Elliott over perform for their age and we havent rinsed all our 31 year olds for the third time in 6 days.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,323
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3766 on: October 24, 2022, 01:33:59 pm »
Average performance but it's expected as its his first game back. Think he is better in a 3 as that's what he's been used to for the past 3 years.

Once he's up to speed he will contribute more.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,836
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3767 on: October 24, 2022, 03:31:38 pm »
Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment in the squad, Jones finds himself pretty much Thiago's understudy - which is a sad indictment of our options in 2022.

Great story for a local lad to actually become a squad player at LFC, fair play to him for that - but he isn't good enough and he never will be.

Doesn't have the athleticism, pace or strength to play CM or LW for a top 4 side the Premier League. I won't change my mind.
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3768 on: October 24, 2022, 03:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on October 24, 2022, 03:31:38 pm
Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment in the squad, Jones finds himself pretty much Thiago's understudy - which is a sad indictment of our options in 2022.

Great story for a local lad to actually become a squad player at LFC, fair play to him for that - but he isn't good enough and he never will be.

Doesn't have the athleticism, pace or strength to play CM or LW for a top 4 side the Premier League. I won't change my mind.

I agree, but I am open to him changing my mind . However,  I have little optimism as he has never really demonstrated improvement; he is much the same now as he's ever been.
Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3769 on: October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm »
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?
Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.
At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.
I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.
We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back
Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3770 on: October 24, 2022, 04:07:06 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?

Few, maybe.

But I can tell you that you aren't the only one. I like him as a player, and thought he did pretty well considering not only his return from injury but also playing in an unfamiliar role.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3771 on: October 24, 2022, 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?
Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.
At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.
I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.
We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back

Think he's one of the few players we have with excellent dribbling ability married with good control and that skill has gotten him out of trouble regularly.

But what he does with the ball can be frustrating when he doesn't release it quickly enough or see passes early to players moving into space and that imo can and has at times hurt our momentum.

Still,to me he's got so much potential we should persist with playing him,for me ideally coming on for the last 20-30 minutes,i'd really like all our young players brought slowly in with experienced players taking the brunt of the minutes until we're sure they're ready but here we are again with half our midfield regularly out.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3772 on: October 24, 2022, 06:31:22 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?
Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.
At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.
I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.
We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back

you're not alone mate.

we asked a 21yo to carry our midfield, and put in a full game in his first game back after a tough injury.

and we have knobs on here screaming for the club to get rid because he didn't perform like peak fucking Thiago or something against a parked-bus defence.
Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3773 on: October 24, 2022, 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?
Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.
At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.
I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.
We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back

I am a big fan. There is a lot to come from Curtis Jones. IMHO he makes it here as a first team player.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3774 on: October 24, 2022, 06:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on October 24, 2022, 03:31:38 pm
Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment in the squad, Jones finds himself pretty much Thiago's understudy - which is a sad indictment of our options in 2022.

It took 3 injuries for him to play at Forest. Thiago, Keita and Arthur who was signed as Thiago's understudy.

Jones playing would have been less of problem if he was properly up to speed. He'd played about 20 minutes of football all season and also thrown into a team with Milner at right back and Elliott and Carvalho both having to start.

It'd be the equivalent of starting Keita on Wednesday and expecting him to be Thiago and be match fit.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3775 on: October 24, 2022, 06:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 24, 2022, 06:52:26 pm
Jones playing would have been less of problem if he was properly up to speed. He'd played about 20 minutes of football all season and also thrown into a team with Milner at right back and Elliott and Carvalho both having to start.

exactamundo
Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3776 on: October 24, 2022, 06:54:50 pm »
I thought he had a  decent game considering.Didn't wanna say anything after the game cos of the Post-game Rage-a-thon.Just needs to play more and stay injury free.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3777 on: October 24, 2022, 07:53:36 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on October 24, 2022, 04:03:09 pm
Am I one of the few who still have high hopes for Curtis, AND think he was one of our better players on Saturday?
Considering his time out, I thought the young lad had a good game. He retains possession well, and is incredibly hard to get the ball off. He shields it very well.
At times I would have liked him to be a little more progressive with his passing, but it was hard to tell whether the options were there ahead of him, and he therefore was forced to hold on to the ball, or play a more conservative pass.
I think he also has the incredible ability to ghost past players with the drop of a shoulder (like Mcmanam), and get a shot away before the keeper is set.
We have many problems, but I don't think Jones is one, particularly in his first full game back

Agree 100%

Sick to death of seeing our players unable to take the ball under pressure or just lose possession and hit the deck or not track back enough through being pressured, he turned a good few situations where players generally lose the ball into ones in which we retained possession and were able to maintain pressure on the opposition. He was one of very few players to come out of the Forest game with any credit IMO

I still think hes a brilliant player but whenever I see him line up in another side e.g. England U21s different player. He looks like hes been let loose to play his natural game. Id love to see him utilised near goal, in the front 3 or as a 10. His natural game is as a creator and carrying the ball towards goal, he isnt afraid to shoot and can do it excellently with both feet. You have a player who can carry the ball and is fouled A LOT and were deploying him away from the opposition box. Put him close to goal, he can shoot and pass very well
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3778 on: October 24, 2022, 08:03:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 24, 2022, 07:53:36 pm
I still think hes a brilliant player but whenever I see him line up in another side e.g. England U21s different player. He looks like hes been let loose to play his natural game. Id love to see him utilised near goal, in the front 3 or as a 10. His natural game is as a creator and carrying the ball towards goal, he isnt afraid to shoot and can do it excellently with both feet. You have a player who can carry the ball and is fouled A LOT and were deploying him away from the opposition box. Put him close to goal, he can shoot and pass very well

I posted this earlier:
when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.
I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3779 on: October 24, 2022, 08:09:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2022, 08:03:39 pm
I posted this earlier:
when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.
I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.


I agree to be honest, ive said it a few times on here and id imagine what weve said is hugely simplifying things and in reality its a lot more nuanced involving things like the system we deploy and a difference in responsibilities in our side compared to in our youth teams and in that of Englands U21s

I do wonder whether young players struggle slightly with the weight of expectation playing in our side and the instuctions in terms of pressing, triggers, positioning and creating. There seems to be a moment quite often where our players are caught between 2 minds
Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,031
  • RedOrDead
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3780 on: October 24, 2022, 08:57:10 pm »
He needs to be playing week in week out. The potential is there but he just doesnt show it enough. If we were to sign 2-3 midfielders come next January and next summer, he should go out on loan to play week in week out. Like others have said, due to poor planning, hes now in a position where he shouldnt be but due to injuries we have to rely on players in him, Elliott and carvalho who might all have great futures ahead of them but just not quite at the level required just now
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3781 on: October 24, 2022, 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on October 24, 2022, 07:53:36 pm
Agree 100%

Sick to death of seeing our players unable to take the ball under pressure or just lose possession and hit the deck or not track back enough through being pressured, he turned a good few situations where players generally lose the ball into ones in which we retained possession and were able to maintain pressure on the opposition. He was one of very few players to come out of the Forest game with any credit IMO

I still think hes a brilliant player but whenever I see him line up in another side e.g. England U21s different player. He looks like hes been let loose to play his natural game. Id love to see him utilised near goal, in the front 3 or as a 10. His natural game is as a creator and carrying the ball towards goal, he isnt afraid to shoot and can do it excellently with both feet. You have a player who can carry the ball and is fouled A LOT and were deploying him away from the opposition box. Put him close to goal, he can shoot and pass very well

But where can we play him closer to goal? He is behind Diaz, Salah, Nunez, Firmino and Jota for the front positions. He's surely behind a few for the 10 position too. So either he adapts his game to this deeper, more conservative role, we change tactics, or he goes somewhere else to get a more attacking role.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3782 on: October 24, 2022, 09:24:10 pm »
disagree with the "loan Jones out" shouts.

he's 21.  he'd never come back to Anfield.  how many ever have, and stayed?  (I'm not counting Elliott, who was/is a teenager anyway.)
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,323
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3783 on: October 24, 2022, 10:47:44 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on October 24, 2022, 08:57:10 pm
due to poor planning, hes now in a position where he shouldnt be but due to injuries we have to rely on players in him
Don't think it is poor planning at all when it comes to Curtis. I think he has been developed to be a good squad rotation option and his performances over the past 2 seasons comfirm this. Yes there have been some anonymous displays and he is not 1st choice but get him fit and sharp and he will add a lot to this currently struggling midfield.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3784 on: October 24, 2022, 11:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on October 24, 2022, 09:03:51 pm
But where can we play him closer to goal? He is behind Diaz, Salah, Nunez, Firmino and Jota for the front positions. He's surely behind a few for the 10 position too. So either he adapts his game to this deeper, more conservative role, we change tactics, or he goes somewhere else to get a more attacking role.

We literally just played a game with limited options in the front 3 due to injuries against a side near the bottom of the league. No ones saying he needs to be the first name on the teamsheet but there are plenty of opportunities to deploy the lad further forward if we want to.

Its a long season with shitloads of games and we are guaranteed a lot of injuries
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,933
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3785 on: October 25, 2022, 07:38:26 pm »
Klopp: "The situation before Forest was really strange, a player who hasn't played in a long time in Curtis Jones in a position he hasn't played. He did really well"
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,159
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3786 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on October 24, 2022, 10:47:44 pm
Don't think it is poor planning at all when it comes to Curtis. I think he has been developed to be a good squad rotation option and his performances over the past 2 seasons comfirm this. Yes there have been some anonymous displays and he is not 1st choice but get him fit and sharp and he will add a lot to this currently struggling midfie
Quote from: SamLad on October 24, 2022, 08:03:39 pm
I posted this earlier:
when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.
I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.


Maybe, just maybe, Klopp knows how to help guide and mould Jones in to an elite midfield player.
His all round game is developing nicely and he is learning to follow team orders.
His progress has been hindered by injuries, but very few 20 year olds dominate midfield in a difficult away European fixture like he did against Porto last season.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online MPowerYNWA

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3787 on: Yesterday at 07:36:20 pm »
The main issue Curtis needs to address is to stop holding onto the ball for so long - too many touches.

After that it comes down to fitness and being let off the leash and getting a run of games.

We need to give him time and a chance - then see where we are.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3788 on: Yesterday at 07:37:57 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 07:36:20 pm
The main issue Curtis needs to address is to stop holding onto the ball for so long - too many touches.

After that it comes down to fitness and being let off the leash and getting a run of games.

We need to give him time and a chance - then see where we are.

I think he can only be judged once he plays in a settled team - probably January onwards. ;D
Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 299
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3789 on: Yesterday at 07:43:34 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:37:57 pm
I think he can only be judged once he plays in a settled team - probably January onwards. ;D

I love this optimism!!  Settled team by January would be a miracle.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 12:02:00 am »
he did exactly what we needed tonight -- very tidy and controlled, managed the game out -- and got valuable minutes into his legs.
