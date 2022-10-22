« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 350427 times)

Offline Historical Fool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on October 22, 2022, 07:02:19 pm
No. Everyone is supposed to be in awe of every of our players including the under 11s

Thats a terrible attitude to have and whats contributing to the malaise of the younger generation of footballers! What has an 11 yo done or proven on a pitch, ever??? This is how you grow your lingards
Offline Classycara

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 02:03:55 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 04:22:19 am
I have seen Jones a couple of times from the stadium. He's not a bad player, however, if he was not an academy graduate from Liverpool & instead was lining up for a Southampton or Brighton or Palace, no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to. For what we want to achieve and what his abilities are, I don't think he should be someone we rely on, for the benefit of both parties really.

I think the entire opposite. I think him coming through the academy and being a local means people largely take for granted his ability, and the more over-reactive among our fanbase reach for him as a scapegoat because 2+2=7 (only here cos he's local).

Reminder that "no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to" when Gini was playing for Newcastle and getting relegated.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 02:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:03:55 pm
I think the entire opposite. I think him coming through the academy and being a local means people largely take for granted his ability, and the more over-reactive among our fanbase reach for him as a scapegoat because 2+2=7 (only here cos he's local).

Reminder that "no one would think he should be an option for us and that's what it boils down to" when Gini was playing for Newcastle and getting relegated.

Or Robertson at Hull.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 02:25:17 pm »
this is from a different footie board, I think it's good.  mostly coz I wrote it ...


when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.

but I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.

we have one - one - midfielder performing well. Thiago. and he's out as much as in, so at this point, given our midfield revolving door, too much is being expected of a 21 y,o, lad. and I see a lot of ppl wanting to ditch him coz he can't carry a huge load.

Jones has a role to play for LFC and in a stable setup I think we'll see him do a great job. just hope he gets the chance.
Offline abetts

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm »
I was surprised he didn't start in the LM/LW spot where Carvalho played, with Henderson in central midfield. He seems most effective from the left and does his best work nearer to the opposition's goal. And since he's been out for a while, it might have helped him positioning wise to play in a more familiar role.
Offline Dree

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 05:28:00 pm »
Quote from: abetts on Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm
I was surprised he didn't start in the LM/LW spot where Carvalho played, with Henderson in central midfield. He seems most effective from the left and does his best work nearer to the opposition's goal. And since he's been out for a while, it might have helped him positioning wise to play in a more familiar role.

Henderson would be tired and doesnt really help in scrappy games. Too many weak links yesterday. Jones putting in a tidy enough performance yesterday is fine if we cant hoping Carvalho and Elliott over perform for their age and we havent rinsed all our 31 year olds for the third time in 6 days.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3766 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Average performance but it's expected as its his first game back. Think he is better in a 3 as that's what he's been used to for the past 3 years.

Once he's up to speed he will contribute more.
Online Davidbowie

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3767 on: Today at 03:31:38 pm »
Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment in the squad, Jones finds himself pretty much Thiago's understudy - which is a sad indictment of our options in 2022.

Great story for a local lad to actually become a squad player at LFC, fair play to him for that - but he isn't good enough and he never will be.

Doesn't have the athleticism, pace or strength to play CM or LW for a top 4 side the Premier League. I won't change my mind.
Online number 168

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #3768 on: Today at 03:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:31:38 pm
Unfortunately, due to a lack of investment in the squad, Jones finds himself pretty much Thiago's understudy - which is a sad indictment of our options in 2022.

Great story for a local lad to actually become a squad player at LFC, fair play to him for that - but he isn't good enough and he never will be.

Doesn't have the athleticism, pace or strength to play CM or LW for a top 4 side the Premier League. I won't change my mind.

I agree, but I am open to him changing my mind . However,  I have little optimism as he has never really demonstrated improvement; he is much the same now as he's ever been.
