this is from a different footie board, I think it's good. mostly coz I wrote it ...





when Jones came in, he had a lot more flair about him, and showed a lot of talent. a true attacking midfielder imo.



but I'm convinced he has been told to suppress his natural game, in an attempt to mould him into Gini 2.0 ..... but it's not worked very well. his injuries may well have been an impediment of course. maybe it will never work, it's one hell of a tough ask.



we have one - one - midfielder performing well. Thiago. and he's out as much as in, so at this point, given our midfield revolving door, too much is being expected of a 21 y,o, lad. and I see a lot of ppl wanting to ditch him coz he can't carry a huge load.



Jones has a role to play for LFC and in a stable setup I think we'll see him do a great job. just hope he gets the chance.